J. Mark Lane
3d

Great list, and well-needed. I particularly appreciate 9, and would add Ruth and Esther, Hannah, Miriam and others.

Another one I might add is - mocking women leaders based on their prior jobs/lives. A pet peeve being dismissing "AOC" because she "used to be a bartender." Seriously? I dislike her politics, but I would be proud to see a conservative woman in politics who "used to be a bartender." Isn't that what we want in the "House of Representatives", people from all walks of life, who actually "represent" ... all of us? I mean, can you spell Nancy Mace? (Used to be a waitress at Waffle House.) Dismissing AOC on this basis smacks of mindless misogyny (as if there was any other kind).

Deborah Patton
3d

Thank you! The Conservative people who make these kinds of comments should be avoided in one's personal lives. They forget that women are ALSO fully made in the image of God. They also forget that over 50% of the population is female, and VOTES. These ugly, mean-spirited, Neanderthalic men are personally responsible for driving the huge percentage of educated women into liberal politics. These men don't love Jesus; they love having power and control for themselves. They USE the name of Jesus to get and maintain that power and control.

They are like termites, eroding the foundation of our country and the Good News of the Gospel.

