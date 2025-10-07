You can hold biblical, conservative convictions and still come across like you don’t actually like women. Here are a few habits that send that message loud and clear:

1. Making the WNBA the punchline of all your jokes

It’s not that funny. We get it—you’re not courtside at a Liberty game. Women can’t windmill dunk. But mocking women’s sports doesn’t make you sound masculine—it just tells everyone you’ve never boxed out anyone taller than your insecurities.

2. Criticizing women’s appearances instead of their behavior

Nothing says “defender of truth” like ignoring her argument so you can critique her makeup or her clothes or her body. No one cares if you don’t think she’s hot. The question that matters is, “Is she right?”

3. Treating Taylor Swift as public enemy #1

Pop stars aren’t new. We survived Madonna. We survived Lady Gaga. And now she’s the latest scapegoat? If you’re worried about your kids, remember: parents influence them far more than anyone with a microphone ever will.

4. Telling middle-aged single, childless women they’re destined to misery

Because nothing says “Christlike encouragement” like informing a faithful woman that her life expired at 27. The Apostle Paul was single and content. Aunt Linda will be fine. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with owning cats if she wants them.

5. Demonizing women with high-profile careers

It’s possible to love family values and applaud women who lead with excellence. A woman’s success doesn’t threaten biblical order—it just threatens fragile egos.

6. Only profiling the women in ministry who make all females look like lunatics

If your only examples of “female preachers” are the ones shouting abortions into ring lights, maybe the problem isn’t women preaching—it’s skewed reporting. There are many faithful women doing important work in ministry spaces, too.

7. Assuming every confident woman is “trying to be a man”

No, she’s not rebelling against God’s design—she’s just competent. Strength isn’t masculine; it’s Christlike. Men don’t have the monopoly on boldness or courage; women aren’t the only ones who can nurture.

8. Telling women to have more children than they can afford… and then demonizing them for working to afford them

Nothing says “biblical wisdom” like instructing women to multiply… and then shaming them when they actually try to feed, clothe, and educate the kids. Want a real act of faith? Try budgeting, not guilt-tripping.

9. Praising “biblical womanhood” but never reading the actual women in the Bible

Deborah judged a nation. Priscilla taught theology. Mary Magdalene preached the resurrection. Maybe the issue isn’t women stepping out of line—it’s men not reading past Genesis 3.

10. Acting like every critique from a woman is “gossip”

It’s not slander when she’s naming sin. Calling accountability “drama” is just a convenient way to stay unrepentant. Wisdom is personified in the feminine in the Bible. Hear her when she calls to you.

