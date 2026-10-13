Over the weekend comedian Shane Gillis landed in hot water (again) for a joke about what women wear to the gym these days. I’ll let you read his words for yourself:
“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts?” He continued, “And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look… because they are filming”
Having survived purity culture’s unhealthy obsession with policing women’s modesty, I suspect I’m more sensitive than most to men offering unsolicited commentary on what women wear. But this joke didn’t rattle me. At all. Because Shane Gillis wasn’t wrong, and I don’t believe in gaslighting people for saying uncomfortable things that are true. And while I strongly dislike the choice to refer to human beings as “whores,” at the end of the day, the man had a point. Women are increasingly purchasing the most revealing of gym attire (you can even buy yoga pants with wedgies sewn in) and then feigning indignation when men notice. It’s a bit ridiculous.
I once hosted a public meeting opposing men in women’s spaces, only to be interrupted by a blue-haired young woman sporting approximately 35 facial piercings and, I kid you not, an actual pet rat scurrying up and down her body and disappearing into her shirt. “People treat me like I’m a freak,” she lamented. “They’re always staring at me.”
Ya don’t say. Sometimes you kind of get what you pay for, no? You don’t poke a hundred holes in your face if you don’t want people to notice, and you don’t wear dental floss to the gym if you’re not trying to draw attention to your backside.
So when I logged onto the worldwide web to discover that this joke about gym shorts was the thing that broke the internet, the demonstration of misogyny that Hollywood has decided it will not abide, I found the performative outrage more than a little embarrassing. Really? Of all the genuinely grotesque ways women are degraded, exploited, and abused, this is the hill we’re dying on? Because if Dan Levy and his fellow Hollywood feminists are genuinely interested in confronting misogyny, I’ve got a few suggestions for where they might direct all that righteous indignation.
Let’s start with seven.
Chris Brown’s 2025 Grammy. This guy is a monster. As a refresher, in 2009, he attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna and, according to the police affidavit, punched her in the face, arms, and legs, bit her ear and fingers, choked her until she nearly lost consciousness, threatened to kill her, and threw her phone out the window so she couldn’t call anyone for help. He later pled guilty to felony assault.
Lest you think this was a drug-induced one-off, he’s been accused of numerous sexual assaults. In 2016, model Baylee Curran accused Brown of pointing a gun at her face. The next year, model Karrueche Tran, his former girlfriend, filed a restraining order against him for punching her in the stomach, pushing her down a flight of stairs, and threatening to kill her.
But none of this matters if you’re talented enough. In 2025 he won a Grammy. I can’t find evidence of a single mainstream celebrity speaking out against this at the time.
Roman Polanski. The man pled guilty to “unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 13-year-old girl. How “unlawful sexual intercourse” is different than rape escapes me, but the fact of the matter is that the wide world continues to showcase his work regardless as though nothing had happened. His film “The Palace” premiered at Venice in 2023. To be fair, a couple of prominent celebrities protested, including Natalie Portman, but as a general rule, the men eager to cancel Gillis were radio silent. Because apparently artistic genius outweighs sexually exploiting a child.
The NFL’s multimillionaire woman abusers: Kareem Hunt was caught on video kicking a woman. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to battery after his girlfriend accused him of throwing her to the ground. Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite dozens of sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies, and was subsequently suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But sure, tell us more about the dangers of Shane Gillis. Where ya at, Dan Levy?
Glamour naming men among its Women of the Year in 2025: Honoring nine female appropriators known collectively as “The Dolls,” while dismissing objections from sex-based feminists such as J.K. Rowling was quite the male supremacy to behold. The irony worth examining is whether institutions that once centered female experiences are increasingly unwilling to discuss what makes those experiences distinctive.
I would also add Karla Sofia Gascon’s “Best Actress” win at Cannes and Oscar nomination for the same category to this list. He’s a man. He stole something from women. Hollywood praised him for it.
We’ve arrived at a particularly cringe-worthy point in history where men are allowed to enter contests reserved to highlight excellence among women and claim the victories, essentially declaring, “The best a woman can be is a man!” And again, crickets. Pathetic.
Hollywood’s selective feminism when it comes to Hamas. After Hamas terrorists slaughtered Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Hollywood’s Writers Guild initially couldn’t even reach a consensus on issuing a statement condemning the attacks. The UN subsequently found reasonable grounds to believe that women were raped and gang-raped during the massacre.
Meanwhile, Hollywood celebrities proudly sport their Palestinian solidarity pins and deliver impassioned speeches about liberation. Okay, fine. But where’s that same enthusiasm for liberating Palestinian women from Hamas? You know, the Islamist terrorist organization whose vision for women’s rights makes The Handmaid’s Tale look downright progressive? I’m all for Palestinian freedom. Let’s start with freedom from the men who oppress them. It’s awfully hard to take Hollywood’s feminist outrage seriously when it seems to depend so heavily on who’s doing the oppressing.
Hollywood’s celebration of sex work as female empowerment. In 2019, Hollywood enthusiastically embraced Hustlers, a film about strippers who drug and defraud wealthy men, with critics hailing it as a triumph of female empowerment. Maybe it’s time to hit a reset button back to the ideals of the first wave feminists— you know, the kind that sought to blaze a trail for women to achieve power in a man’s world apart from their existence of sex objects? You know the leftist patriarchy is running the show when women selling sexual access to their bodies for men’s entertainment is viewed as some sort of feminist victory. Please make it stop.
Hollywood’s embrace of commercial surrogacy. Nothing says female empowerment quite like wealthy celebrities renting the wombs of women with fewer financial resources. Hollywood gushes over celebrity surrogacy announcements, celebrating beautiful journeys to parenthood without giving much thought to the women whose bodies bear the risks of pregnancy and childbirth. We’ve managed to rebrand the commodification of women’s reproductive capacities as a heartwarming expression of love, and virtually nobody bats an eye. But a comedian makes a joke about yoga pants, and suddenly we’re deeply concerned about women being objectified. You think it’s cool for rich people to rent poor women’s bodies out like easy bake ovens. Maybe sit this one out.
And while we’re discussing Hollywood’s sudden concern for misogyny, perhaps we should take a look at what happens to the people who actually stick their necks out for women when doing so isn’t particularly fashionable.
J.K. Rowling has spent years advocating for women’s sex-based rights, including the right of female prisoners and sexual assault survivors to have spaces where they aren’t forced to share intimate quarters with men. For her trouble, she’s been publicly repudiated by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, three people who owe no small part of their fame and fortune to her. Graham Linehan, the creator of Father Ted and The IT Crowd, has watched his career implode amid his advocacy on many of these same issues.
Now, compare that to Dan Levy, who’s enjoying a round of applause for publicly scolding a comedian over an off-color joke about exercise clothes. What a courageous stand! I’m sure the positive publicity is just an unfortunate side effect.
Let’s be serious. Levy isn’t risking his career by saying something that virtually everyone in his social circle already agrees with. He’s catapulting himself to the top of the news cycle as one of the good guys. How stunning. How brave. Meanwhile people who challenge their industry’s prevailing orthodoxies on behalf of women generally discover it’s a bit more costly than they imagined it would be.
None of this means Shane Gillis is above criticism. He’s a comedian who made a crude joke, and people are perfectly entitled to dislike it. But the moral grandstanding and the theatrics surrounding this particular joke are embarrassing when you consider the genuinely horrific treatment of women that the entertainment industry has spent decades overlooking, excusing, and sometimes outright celebrating.
I’d love to see Hollywood develop a backbone when defending women actually costs something. Until then, spare me the self-congratulatory lectures about gym shorts. This ain’t it.
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👏👏👏 This is a truly awesome article, Kaeley! It’s deserves to go viral! I will try to be as nuanced and thoughtful with my opinion here as I can be. Should women wear what feels comfortable to them? Of course. But within reason! You can be comfortable AND not dress in really revealing or risqué way. Shane Gillis’ joke was in poor taste, but there was a grain of truth in it. It is not nessecary for women to show off so much or wear clothing so tight to the gym. I don’t approve of him using the word “w****s” either, but he’s right that women don’t need to show it all off at the gym and they shouldn’t be surprised when men look at them. Now let me be clear, I am NOT saying that if a woman dresses risqué at the gym it is okay for men to behave inappropriately towards her or sexually harass or assault her. Not at all, those men’s actions are their responsibility. But men simply looking at you is something you can’t complain about. Furthermore, Kaeley is 100% right! Hollywood needs to quit it with all the phony outrage and crocodile tears about misogyny over an off-color joke when they’ve ignored alot worse and Dan Levy nor anyone else in the industry ever said a word about it. Kaeley provides us with seven excellent examples. Chris Brown is indeed a monster. He beat Rihanna black and blue, bit her ears and fingers, choked her to the point she almost died, and threw her phone out the window so she couldn’t call for help. Only a psychopath would do such a thing NOT someone who just has anger issues. But there’s more, Baylee Curran said that Chris Brown pointed a gun at her face. Karrueche Tran had to file a restraining order against him after he punched her in the stomach, pushed her down the stairs and threatened to kill her. Chris Brown is a serial domestic abuser who has zero love or respect for women and is clearly mentally unstable and disturbed! But yet he wins a Grammy Award in 2025 and Dan Levy and all his virtue signaling buddies had nothing to say about it. But edgy joke has them all riled up and indignant? Please! As for Chris Brown, I hope someday the guys’ career will be ended and he’ll be sent to prison for the rest of his life where he belongs.
Next we have Roman Polanski a pedophile and child rapist who drugged and raped a thirteen-year old girl and just gets a pass for it. Guess what? 100 Hollywood stars signed a petition to demand his immediate release. This would include Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Monica Bellucci, Darren Aronofsky, Wes Anderson, Harrison Ford, Harmony Korine, Michael Mann, Jonathan Demme, Natalie Portman, and Emma Thompson. The latter two only withdrew their name or said they regretted signing after the public backlash. I guess pedophilia and child rape isn’t a big deal in Hollywood as almost no one seemed to care when he premiered his new film “The Palace” at the Venice Film Festival in 2023. What did Hollywood’s top faux-feminist Meryl Streep who was one of the faces of the Me Too Movement have to say about Polanski’s arrest? “I’m very sorry he’s in jail.” 🤦♂️ Next we have the NFL’s rabid gang of domestic abusers. Kareem Hunt kicked a woman, Josh Jacobs plead no contest to battery and Deshaun Watson got a lucrative contract with the Cleveland Browns despite having dozens upon dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against him and getting suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Where is feminist warrior and self-appointed defender of women Dan Levy? Nowhere to be found. Hmm…how curious! How about Glamour naming Transgender people among its women of the year? Now look, I’m all for equality under the law and civil rights for Transgender people. But biologically, their sex will always stay the same. Biologically, they are males and there shouldn’t be on that list.
There should be a separate list for Trans and other gender non-conforming people. Karla Sofia Gascon winning Best Actress at the Oscars and being nominated for the same award at Cannes is also a disgrace. Again, biological sex never changes and Transgender people should have their own category for awards. Hollywood totally ignored the mass rape of Israeli women on October 7th by Hamas. Nor do they ever speak up on behalf of Palestinian women living under Hamas who are treated as chattel. Hollywood also celebrates sex work such as when they embraced the movie Hustlers. Let’s be clear about prostitution, it is disgusting and degrading. It is women commodifying their bodies and selling them to men for their sexual pleasure. That’s not something to celebrate. Is that a dynamic we really want to reinforce as a society? It’s also the case that prostitutes are not happy nor well-adjusted people. According to the data in this issue, they have higher rates of anxiety and depression than the rest of the population. Furthermore, women in poor and minority communities often go into sex work because they are desperate to survive and feed themselves and their families. Do we really want to send a message as a society that that should be normalized? Do we want to normalize the profession itself? Do we want our children listing becoming a prostitute as a possible career when they grow up as if it’s no different from being a mechanic, a firefighter or a police officer? No to all of the above! Does that mean we should harshly judge women who are prostitutes? No. Does that mean any violence done to them is justified? No. Does that mean if they are killed or disappear no one should care? No. Does that mean pimps or Johns should be let off the hook? No. But none of this makes prostitution okay or something we should be promoting as a society. Nor does any of this mean sex work is female empowerment because it isn’t.
Last but not least, Hollywood embracing the practice of commercial surrogacy. How this ever became legal I have no idea. You are commodifying women’s bodies and reproductive capacities and children too. How is that okay? So a woman is used like a lab rat to make babies for rich people? I don’t think so! That is neither morally right nor is it a heartwarming expression of love for children as they try to make it seem like. What about the women you’re using as your guinea pigs? It is not only totally unethical and uses women as walking laboratory, it is morally monstrous. Look, I know there are couples who can’t have children and same-sex couples out there who are good people who want children and genuinely would love and care for them. Okay, then they can ADOPT a child not use a woman as baby making machine! Commercial surrogacy should be against the law in every state and territory in the union! What Dr. Frankenstein thought that would be a good idea? If Aliens landed on Earth today and saw the stuff that Tinseltown deemed acceptable they’d think us humans had all gone plum crazy! Kaeley, you’ve done it again with another outstanding article! Your publication Honest to Goodness is criminally underrated and under-appreciated!
"you can even buy yoga pants with wedgies sewn in"
dear Lord...had no idea but not surprised.