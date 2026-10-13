Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Oct 13Edited

👏👏👏 This is a truly awesome article, Kaeley! It’s deserves to go viral! I will try to be as nuanced and thoughtful with my opinion here as I can be. Should women wear what feels comfortable to them? Of course. But within reason! You can be comfortable AND not dress in really revealing or risqué way. Shane Gillis’ joke was in poor taste, but there was a grain of truth in it. It is not nessecary for women to show off so much or wear clothing so tight to the gym. I don’t approve of him using the word “w****s” either, but he’s right that women don’t need to show it all off at the gym and they shouldn’t be surprised when men look at them. Now let me be clear, I am NOT saying that if a woman dresses risqué at the gym it is okay for men to behave inappropriately towards her or sexually harass or assault her. Not at all, those men’s actions are their responsibility. But men simply looking at you is something you can’t complain about. Furthermore, Kaeley is 100% right! Hollywood needs to quit it with all the phony outrage and crocodile tears about misogyny over an off-color joke when they’ve ignored alot worse and Dan Levy nor anyone else in the industry ever said a word about it. Kaeley provides us with seven excellent examples. Chris Brown is indeed a monster. He beat Rihanna black and blue, bit her ears and fingers, choked her to the point she almost died, and threw her phone out the window so she couldn’t call for help. Only a psychopath would do such a thing NOT someone who just has anger issues. But there’s more, Baylee Curran said that Chris Brown pointed a gun at her face. Karrueche Tran had to file a restraining order against him after he punched her in the stomach, pushed her down the stairs and threatened to kill her. Chris Brown is a serial domestic abuser who has zero love or respect for women and is clearly mentally unstable and disturbed! But yet he wins a Grammy Award in 2025 and Dan Levy and all his virtue signaling buddies had nothing to say about it. But edgy joke has them all riled up and indignant? Please! As for Chris Brown, I hope someday the guys’ career will be ended and he’ll be sent to prison for the rest of his life where he belongs.

Next we have Roman Polanski a pedophile and child rapist who drugged and raped a thirteen-year old girl and just gets a pass for it. Guess what? 100 Hollywood stars signed a petition to demand his immediate release. This would include Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Monica Bellucci, Darren Aronofsky, Wes Anderson, Harrison Ford, Harmony Korine, Michael Mann, Jonathan Demme, Natalie Portman, and Emma Thompson. The latter two only withdrew their name or said they regretted signing after the public backlash. I guess pedophilia and child rape isn’t a big deal in Hollywood as almost no one seemed to care when he premiered his new film “The Palace” at the Venice Film Festival in 2023. What did Hollywood’s top faux-feminist Meryl Streep who was one of the faces of the Me Too Movement have to say about Polanski’s arrest? “I’m very sorry he’s in jail.” 🤦‍♂️ Next we have the NFL’s rabid gang of domestic abusers. Kareem Hunt kicked a woman, Josh Jacobs plead no contest to battery and Deshaun Watson got a lucrative contract with the Cleveland Browns despite having dozens upon dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against him and getting suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Where is feminist warrior and self-appointed defender of women Dan Levy? Nowhere to be found. Hmm…how curious! How about Glamour naming Transgender people among its women of the year? Now look, I’m all for equality under the law and civil rights for Transgender people. But biologically, their sex will always stay the same. Biologically, they are males and there shouldn’t be on that list.

There should be a separate list for Trans and other gender non-conforming people. Karla Sofia Gascon winning Best Actress at the Oscars and being nominated for the same award at Cannes is also a disgrace. Again, biological sex never changes and Transgender people should have their own category for awards. Hollywood totally ignored the mass rape of Israeli women on October 7th by Hamas. Nor do they ever speak up on behalf of Palestinian women living under Hamas who are treated as chattel. Hollywood also celebrates sex work such as when they embraced the movie Hustlers. Let’s be clear about prostitution, it is disgusting and degrading. It is women commodifying their bodies and selling them to men for their sexual pleasure. That’s not something to celebrate. Is that a dynamic we really want to reinforce as a society? It’s also the case that prostitutes are not happy nor well-adjusted people. According to the data in this issue, they have higher rates of anxiety and depression than the rest of the population. Furthermore, women in poor and minority communities often go into sex work because they are desperate to survive and feed themselves and their families. Do we really want to send a message as a society that that should be normalized? Do we want to normalize the profession itself? Do we want our children listing becoming a prostitute as a possible career when they grow up as if it’s no different from being a mechanic, a firefighter or a police officer? No to all of the above! Does that mean we should harshly judge women who are prostitutes? No. Does that mean any violence done to them is justified? No. Does that mean if they are killed or disappear no one should care? No. Does that mean pimps or Johns should be let off the hook? No. But none of this makes prostitution okay or something we should be promoting as a society. Nor does any of this mean sex work is female empowerment because it isn’t.

Last but not least, Hollywood embracing the practice of commercial surrogacy. How this ever became legal I have no idea. You are commodifying women’s bodies and reproductive capacities and children too. How is that okay? So a woman is used like a lab rat to make babies for rich people? I don’t think so! That is neither morally right nor is it a heartwarming expression of love for children as they try to make it seem like. What about the women you’re using as your guinea pigs? It is not only totally unethical and uses women as walking laboratory, it is morally monstrous. Look, I know there are couples who can’t have children and same-sex couples out there who are good people who want children and genuinely would love and care for them. Okay, then they can ADOPT a child not use a woman as baby making machine! Commercial surrogacy should be against the law in every state and territory in the union! What Dr. Frankenstein thought that would be a good idea? If Aliens landed on Earth today and saw the stuff that Tinseltown deemed acceptable they’d think us humans had all gone plum crazy! Kaeley, you’ve done it again with another outstanding article! Your publication Honest to Goodness is criminally underrated and under-appreciated!

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Brandon Showalter's avatar
Brandon Showalter
Oct 13

"you can even buy yoga pants with wedgies sewn in"

dear Lord...had no idea but not surprised.

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