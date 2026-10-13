Over the weekend comedian Shane Gillis landed in hot water (again) for a joke about what women wear to the gym these days. I’ll let you read his words for yourself:



“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts?” He continued, “And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look… because they are filming”

Having survived purity culture’s unhealthy obsession with policing women’s modesty, I suspect I’m more sensitive than most to men offering unsolicited commentary on what women wear. But this joke didn’t rattle me. At all. Because Shane Gillis wasn’t wrong, and I don’t believe in gaslighting people for saying uncomfortable things that are true. And while I strongly dislike the choice to refer to human beings as “whores,” at the end of the day, the man had a point. Women are increasingly purchasing the most revealing of gym attire (you can even buy yoga pants with wedgies sewn in) and then feigning indignation when men notice. It’s a bit ridiculous.

I once hosted a public meeting opposing men in women’s spaces, only to be interrupted by a blue-haired young woman sporting approximately 35 facial piercings and, I kid you not, an actual pet rat scurrying up and down her body and disappearing into her shirt. “People treat me like I’m a freak,” she lamented. “They’re always staring at me.”



Ya don’t say. Sometimes you kind of get what you pay for, no? You don’t poke a hundred holes in your face if you don’t want people to notice, and you don’t wear dental floss to the gym if you’re not trying to draw attention to your backside.

So when I logged onto the worldwide web to discover that this joke about gym shorts was the thing that broke the internet, the demonstration of misogyny that Hollywood has decided it will not abide, I found the performative outrage more than a little embarrassing. Really? Of all the genuinely grotesque ways women are degraded, exploited, and abused, this is the hill we’re dying on? Because if Dan Levy and his fellow Hollywood feminists are genuinely interested in confronting misogyny, I’ve got a few suggestions for where they might direct all that righteous indignation.

Let’s start with seven.

And while we’re discussing Hollywood’s sudden concern for misogyny, perhaps we should take a look at what happens to the people who actually stick their necks out for women when doing so isn’t particularly fashionable.

J.K. Rowling has spent years advocating for women’s sex-based rights, including the right of female prisoners and sexual assault survivors to have spaces where they aren’t forced to share intimate quarters with men. For her trouble, she’s been publicly repudiated by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, three people who owe no small part of their fame and fortune to her. Graham Linehan, the creator of Father Ted and The IT Crowd, has watched his career implode amid his advocacy on many of these same issues.

Now, compare that to Dan Levy, who’s enjoying a round of applause for publicly scolding a comedian over an off-color joke about exercise clothes. What a courageous stand! I’m sure the positive publicity is just an unfortunate side effect.

Let’s be serious. Levy isn’t risking his career by saying something that virtually everyone in his social circle already agrees with. He’s catapulting himself to the top of the news cycle as one of the good guys. How stunning. How brave. Meanwhile people who challenge their industry’s prevailing orthodoxies on behalf of women generally discover it’s a bit more costly than they imagined it would be.

None of this means Shane Gillis is above criticism. He’s a comedian who made a crude joke, and people are perfectly entitled to dislike it. But the moral grandstanding and the theatrics surrounding this particular joke are embarrassing when you consider the genuinely horrific treatment of women that the entertainment industry has spent decades overlooking, excusing, and sometimes outright celebrating.

I’d love to see Hollywood develop a backbone when defending women actually costs something. Until then, spare me the self-congratulatory lectures about gym shorts. This ain’t it.