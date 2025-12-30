I always hesitate to weigh in on matters of sexual scandal. By most standards, I am a poor spokesperson. My own sexual history is complicated. I know what it is to suffer sexual abuse and also what it means to repent for serious sexual sin. In that sense, I have modeled the work to which I am calling others. If you would rather hear this from someone with a cleaner track record, I understand. But the question is not who is speaking. It is what is true. I believe this needs an audience, and I offer it in that spirit.

Perhaps the fastest way to tell whether a church is about to fail a sexual abuse case is to listen to how quickly its smartest men start casting aspersions on the credibility of the accuser.

Not always directly or by calling her a liar. That would be crude and overtly unloving. Instead, it is done through a thousand careful qualifications that all point in the same direction: “Children’s memories are notoriously unreliable” and “Stress affects memory,” and “The real problem is social media,” and “Maybe this should have been handled quietly, internally, properly.” None of these moves requires anyone to say the accusation is false. They merely ensure it is never taken seriously, let alone spoken out loud. That would be gossip, and the Lord hates it, right?

Last month, a major church within walking distance of my home faced its own sexual abuse scandal, and I watched it play out in real time. One of the respected men in that church, who publicly claims to have spent his life advocating for victims of sexual abuse, posted a lengthy response framed as a call for caution and process.

What it actually did was far more familiar to survivors: every line functioned to preemptively discredit any allegation. Not crudely, not by calling victims liars, but by appealing to careful-sounding qualifications and expertise that mask an underlying motive: protect the institution, not the vulnerable. Survivors recognize this immediately. We hear it as a thinly-veiled silencing convention framed as a commitment to objectivity when the actual agenda is crystal clear: Shut this down.

What was entirely absent from his post was any real engagement with the long, ugly, well-documented history of how churches actually handle abuse allegations.In far too many cases, there simply isn’t a trustworthy internal process. Survivors don’t run to social media because they’re reckless or chasing attention—they do it because church leaders routinely ignore or minimize their reports, because systems are rigged to shield leadership instead of protecting the vulnerable, because perpetrators often wield influence and power, because whistleblowers get punished, and because abuse gets swept under the rug in the name of “unity” and reputation.



Telling a survivor to just “follow the process” assumes that process is safe, fair, and legitimate. History keeps proving that’s a dangerous assumption.

And here is the part many defenders refuse to admit. When you leap immediately to the conclusion that the accused must be innocent, you are simultaneously communicating that you believe the accuser is likely guilty, deluded, or unreliable. Presumption of innocence is a legal standard, not a moral one. In the court of public opinion, funneling all skepticism in one direction tells survivors they are not believed.

This same instinct to protect the institution at all costs is what makes the case of Jennifer Lyell so important.

Jennifer Lyell, a prominent Southern Baptist whistleblower and former vice president at Lifeway Christian Resources, alleged that David Sills—a former professor at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary roughly 23 years her senior—groomed and sexually abused her over a twelve-year period. The abuse reportedly began in 2004 during a mission trip when Lyell was a 26-year-old adult student under Sills’ mentorship and spiritual authority, continuing amid severe academic, professional, spiritual, and institutional power imbalances.

Lyell, herself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, described in court filings how Sills coerced her into non-consensual sexual acts, despite her resistance, often framing obedience through distorted theological appeals to “please the patriarch.” She further alleged that he exploited her vulnerability, cornering her and forcing acts even while his family was nearby.

She first reported the abuse privately to SBC leaders in 2018, leading to Sills’ resignation after he admitted misconduct. When she later learned he had returned to ministry, she went public in 2019 to protect others. Tragically, Baptist Press initially misreported her story as a consensual “morally inappropriate relationship,” minimizing the abuse and triggering harassment against her. The SBC Executive Committee later apologized publicly in 2022, acknowledged mishandling her case, and reached a confidential settlement reportedly over $1 million. Her allegations contributed to the 2022 Guidepost Solutions investigation, which exposed systemic failures in handling abuse.

Sills and his wife sued Lyell and SBC leaders for defamation in 2022, claiming the relationship was consensual and that he was scapegoated. Sills admitted to an affair but denied abuse. The lawsuit remains ongoing.

Tragically, Jennifer Lyell died suddenly in June 2025 at age 47, weeks after giving a deposition detailing the abuse. She passed before the case could proceed to trial, leaving a profound legacy as a courageous advocate whose story helped spark long-overdue reforms, even as those reforms have stalled amid legal and political challenges.

Her case matters not only because of the alleged abuse, but because it exposes a systems failure: documented institutional knowledge, minimization, and protection of a powerful figure at the expense of a vulnerable survivor.

And yet the public conversation keeps circling the same exhausted question:

“Was it consensual?”

That fixation alone tells us how far the conversation has fallen. Consent has become the church’s favorite moral escape hatch. If two adults technically said yes, the case is closed. But that standard is not Christian. It is minimalist. Scripture does not ask leaders merely to avoid illegality. It demands holiness, restraint, protection of the vulnerable, and fear of God.

The question was never, “Did she consent?” The question has always been, “What does God require of those with power?”

Consent given within a hierarchy, under spiritual authority, professional dependence, psychological pressure, or unresolved trauma does not cleanse exploitation. Consent and abuse are not mutually exclusive. Even a person who technically agrees can still be manipulated, coerced, or harmed. The greater the power, the greater the responsibility. The shepherd answers for the sheep.

Obsessing over whether Lyell was complicit is a diversion. It shifts scrutiny downward, away from the man with authority and the institutions that protected him. This tactic is as old as abuse itself.

This is where names like Megan Basham and Rachel Denhollander are often invoked as if they represent equal sides. They do not.

Rachel Denhollander speaks as a survivor who exposed systemic abuse at enormous personal cost, consistently arguing that Christian institutions must submit to truth and accountability even when it threatens power. Megan Basham, by contrast, frames scandals primarily as threats to institutions, reputations, and doctrinal stability, focusing on skepticism toward accusers and minimizing the lived realities of survivors.

This is not merely a difference in tone. It is a difference in moral vision. One asks, “What does justice require of those with power?” The other asks, “How do we protect the institution from scandal?”

In the end, the consent debate is a smokescreen. Christians who settle for that question are not defending holiness. They are defending power.

God’s standard was never, “Did she agree?” It was always, “Did you love, protect, and do no harm?”

If you are one of the most influential men in one of the most powerful seminaries or churches in the world, that standard is not lower for you. It is higher. It has to be.

