Whenever I am asked to write about abortion, something in me recoils.

This subject is my personal Nineveh. There is a kind of spiritual pressure around it that I can feel before the words ever reach the page. Shame saturates these conversations, not only shaping what people say, but policing what they are allowed to feel.

I also hesitate for a more obvious reason: I have never had an abortion. I do not carry that story in my body, and I do not pretend to speak with firsthand authority about what it means to make that decision or to live in its aftermath. When possible, I would rather hand the microphone to the women who have.

But I do know what it is like to make reckless, shame-soaked decisions that lead to a crisis pregnancy. I know what it is like to have to choose. I know what it is like to be pressured not to carry life. I know what it is like to walk into church visibly pregnant and unmarried, to hide WIC coupons at the grocery store, to sell half-used perfume on Craigslist just to make rent, and to rock a baby knowing his father will never show up.

I also know what it is like to walk alongside women living inside these stories. That is why I eventually worked for the same pregnancy center God used to save my life during my own crisis pregnancy. My title was Communications Director, but in practice I was the chief storyteller, gathering and sharing the stories of women who chose life and those who did not. We hosted recovery workshops for both, and those stories were often where I felt the Holy Spirit move most powerfully—not with condemnation, but with grief, truth, and long-delayed healing. My work at the pregnancy center not only saved lives but reduced abortions through tangible support, education, and ultrasound viewings, proving that mercy isn’t weakness but a strategy that works.

One afternoon, an 80-year-old woman called my office to complain about our website. A few minutes into the conversation, it was clear that was not why she had reached out. When I asked what had really prompted her call, she went quiet and then whispered, “I had an abortion fifty years ago. I have never told anyone. My husband does not even know.”

Encounters like that followed me everywhere, including political spaces. Again and again, women would confess past abortions within minutes of conversation, often without knowing why they felt compelled to do so. Over time, I came to recognize the residue abortion can leave when it is sealed off in silence—not always, and not in every case, but often enough to matter. I saw it in control issues, in self-punishment, in bodies treated as enemies rather than gifts. I once worked with a woman whose life was governed by obsessive control and deprivation. When I gently asked whether she thought she might be punishing herself, she went silent. A week later, she returned and confessed an abortion from decades earlier. She had been paying penance ever since.

I begin here because abortion is not an abstract political problem. It is a human one, soaked in shame, secrecy, fear, and unresolved grief. Any movement that claims to be pro-life while proposing to cage or kill women who are already carrying this weight has fundamentally misunderstood both justice and mercy.

I am unequivocally pro-life: abortion is the unjust taking of innocent life and must end. But how we end it matters.

Since Roe fell, something darker has crept into the pro-life movement, and I do not think we are naming it honestly enough. This is not just urgency or conviction. It is a hardening, a narrowing of vision. For decades, the horror we named was abortion itself. Now, for a growing faction, the deeper grievance seems to be that too many women got away with it.

For most of the last 50 years, the pro-life movement has focused on two parallel goals: protecting unborn children and reducing abortion by restricting providers, regulating the industry, and surrounding women with alternatives and support. Abolitionism rejects that framework entirely. Abolitionists insist that abortion must be treated immediately and exclusively as homicide, with little, if any, legal distinction between abortion providers and the women who obtain abortions, and no allowance for mitigation, context, or gradual reform. While traditional pro-life activism aims to dismantle an industry and build a culture of life, abolitionism centers punishment as the primary strategy.

Like Jonah, who sulked outside Nineveh angry that God had relented and shown mercy to a wicked city, preferring retribution over repentance and restoration, this shift carries a vindictive edge. Jonah knew God’s character was gracious and merciful, yet he resented it when that mercy extended to those he deemed deserving of judgment. He pitied a fleeting plant more than he pitied people made in God’s image. God’s justice looked different: compassion that invites life, not destruction. The book leaves Jonah’s bitterness unresolved, challenging us: Will we cling to demands for punishment, or align with God’s pursuit of healing? How will we discern which situation requires which response?

Abortion abolitionism has surged not simply as a strategy, but as a theology of retribution.

What has followed is telling. The conversation has shifted with startling speed from how to protect unborn children to how severely women should be punished. Prison. Life sentences. In some proposals, death. Punishment has become the proof of seriousness, as though a movement cannot claim moral clarity unless it is willing to crush someone under the weight of the law. In the most recent legislative session, lawmakers in at least 10–13 states introduced bills that would allow authorities to criminally charge women who obtain abortions (or redefine abortion as homicide), effectively opening the door to prosecuting post-abortive women under state law.

I’ve long argued that those who must be held most accountable are the providers and profiteers, the ones who built the industry, normalized its practices, and reap its rewards while women, often acting out of fear, coercion, or desperation, are already carrying a weight the law should not compound.

I want abortion abolished. Fully. Permanently. I believe unborn children are human beings, not abstractions, and certainly not clumps of meaningless cells. But what I am seeing now has very little to do with defending life and far too much to do with satisfying a desire to see someone pay.

And the voices leading this charge are almost all men.

Jeff Durbin: “Abortion should be considered a crime. It should be considered murder. You’re unjustly taking the life of a human being. And so that’s murder. And what I’ve said is the historic position of Christian church, that if you take the life of a human being, unjustly, then what the state owes you — if it’s proven and it’s true — is capital punishment.” Dusty Deevers: “Just be honest. You do not believe that pre-born children are truly human beings who deserve the same protection that you and I deserve. Is this Christian? ‘Abortion is murder, but women are a protected class of murderers immune to prosecution.’” Ben Zeisloft: “Women are not victims of abortion. We need to prosecute murderers.” T Russell Hunter: “We know the mother is the abortionist or the father is the abortionist. Whoever it is, the abortionist needs to be punished…”

To be clear: Men have every right to speak on abortion. Like most profound spiritual and moral crises, this one was created by both men and women, and both must labor together to end it.

That said, the near-total absence of women from the leadership of the most prominent abortion abolition groups troubles me deeply. Abolitionists Rising: all men. Operation Save America: all men. End Abortion Now: all men. Foundation to Abolish Abortion: all men. God Himself declared it was not good for man to be alone (Genesis 2:18), in part because women’s voices, when rightly heard, temper men’s tendencies toward hardness and cruelty. A movement that claims biblical authority yet excludes those voices risks losing precisely the wisdom and mercy God designed women to bring.

In the absence of these voices, we find men who speak easily about cages and gallows, but who rarely seem troubled by the women whose stories are reduced to talking points. Men who claim biblical justice but show none of the compassion, discernment, or authority Jesus exercised when He confronted sinners. What they are offering is not courage or even true justice. It is cruelty dressed up as conviction.

They chant the same refrain: “Women have agency. Women are not victims. They know what they’re doing. Don’t infantilize them with your bigotry of low expectations.”

Of course we have agency. But agency does not automatically require the law to respond with maximal punishment or to consider actions divorced from important context. We know this everywhere else. A teenager who steals a can of beer has agency, but the court doesn’t treat him like a career thief. A battered woman who kills under duress has agency, but we don’t conflate her actions with those of Jeffrey Dahmer. Agency does not erase coercion, pressure, fear, or asymmetrical power. It never has. Data consistently shows high rates of coercion in abortion decisions—studies indicate a significant portion (often cited around 60–70% in various reports) experience pressure or coercion, not cold-blooded intent.

In abortion, women act, but they do not design the system. They did not build the industry, write the protocols, normalize paternal abandonment, or profit from desperation. Treating women as the moral centerpiece of the crime while leaving those structures intact is a form of scapegoating. Historically, even pre-Roe U.S. abortion laws primarily targeted providers rather than women, recognizing women’s vulnerability and the aim of protecting them from harm, much as biblical justice weighs context and influence.

What disturbs me most is how eagerly some abolitionist leaders weaponize the confessions of post-abortive women. They’ll routinely handpick self-flagellating post-abortive women who show up to say, “I knew I was wrong, and I did it anyway,” as a means of absolving their own guilt by transferring it onto other women in hopes they’ll receive the punishment they feel they deserved themselves. Some selectively amplify such testimonies to justify punishment, but this ignores the full spectrum: For every woman saying “I knew and did it anyway,” there are many citing coercion, misinformation, or abandonment—factors that biblical justice weighs.

I have sat with too many women to ignore the cost of this posture. Women like the 80-year-old who whispered about an abortion she carried alone for 50 years, women whose grief finally surfaced once it was safe enough to speak. Their stories are not proof texts for punishment. They are invitations to healing. They are some of the most powerful witnesses the pro-life movement has ever had, much like the testimonies shared through groups such as Silent No More Awareness Campaign, where healed post-abortive women testify publicly, dismantling lies, exposing predators, and saving lives.

So I want to ask the question no one seems eager to answer: Are post-abortive women better off locked behind bars while their other children grow up without a mother? Or are they better off healed, restored, and released to help ensure no one else walks the same road alone?

When we lead with shame and judgment, we do not end abortion. We drive its stories underground. We silence the very women whose testimonies could dismantle lies, expose predators, and save lives. Jesus did not build His kingdom by crushing the already broken. He healed them, like the woman caught in adultery, to whom He said, “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more” (John 8:11), and then He sent them back out as witnesses. Retribution belongs to God, not us; true seriousness is measured by lives saved, not bodies punished.

A movement that forgets that should be very careful before it claims His name.