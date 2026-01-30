Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
1d

The existence of this "abolitionist" movement/group is new news—abhorrent news—to me. It seems about as far from Christian morality and ethics as any response can possibly be! This may sound crazy, but this thougt occurs to me: IF the woman who, under duress, "failed to save the life" she carried deserves some kind of punishment from society, why doesn't the man who fathered that same life and failed to save it? Obviously, both the mother and the father carry responsibility in matters of procreation. The fact that this punitive posture exists makes me sick. Thanks for making me aware of an evil I would rather not know about, to be honest.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Lydia Grace Kaiser's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser
1d

Well said as always. For those men who lack empathy, the coercion and vulnerability aspect could be further spelled out. It's not entirely true to say "women have agency" when 60-70% are feeling the pressure from the father to abort, knowing they will not have his support when their body is incapacitated by late pregnancy, birth, and caring for a newborn, and finally, raising a child.

Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture