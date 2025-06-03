Honest To Goodness

Kelley Keller
2d

This is a beautiful, honest post. My mom attended RC Sproul's church in Orlando for years until she came out of Calvinism. He told her "I hope I did enough" before he died. Wow! Heartbreaking really. It wasn't until I became a dispensationalist and understood the true nature of God's outworking of His plan in the worls that I gained real clarity in Christ. It's been life-changing. A literal, plain, grammatically correct reading on Scripture solves the predestination problem too - every time it's discussed it's in the plural ... yes, Israel is predestined to be in the earthly Kingdom; yes, the Body of Christ is predestined to be in the heavens, but anyone can convert. It's not that complicated. And if I hear one more sermon on Biblical womanhood based on Proverbs 31, I'm going to puke. None of Proverbs is about a literal female, especially Ch. 31 ... it's a Jewish book about Torah living, is it not? Is Proverbs 31 not about a nation providing for her people? Releasing me from the demands of the PRoverbs 31 "superwoman" was life-changing. Again, beautiful article -- thank you for sharing!

GeekyGuyJay
2d

“I thought about going to seminary but then I decided to disagree with a Calvinist and get five-hour lectures for free.”

Ded

Seriously, I think a lot of what passes as “reformed” Christianity is simply fleshly behavior, tribalism, and the absolute arrogance of knowing how everything works at all times in every instance, going all the way back to when Driscoll first cursed us with his online presence.

