Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
13h

Very well said.

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Wayne Shaffer's avatar
Wayne Shaffer
14h

Nice, Kaeley.

My problem is a little different: I don't enjoy feeling like I've "crushed" someone. I often don't even think about that. I like just feeling like I've made a point well.

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