This morning I woke to some really encouraging news: The UK Supreme Court has officially ruled that the legal definition of “woman” is based on biological sex, and trans identified males do not qualify as women under the country's equality legislation.

I cried when I read the news.

This is a monumental step toward the restoration of sanity. It’s painstaking work to which I’ve personally dedicated my own blood, sweat, tears, and, at times, my physical safety for the better part of 10 years. I can’t tell you how long and fervently I have prayed for this day, and I have to imagine America will soon follow suit. Truth is resilient, and bad ideas eventually collapse upon themselves. The question is how many victims said ideas will claim in the interim. In America, the answer to that question is “too many.”

I feel, in many ways, like I’ve got a front row seat to the collapse of my generation’s Iron Curtain. Legislation rooted in material reality will ultimately liberate millions of people from oppressive cult mentalities that cause untold damage.

But as I raise a glass to celebrate with my sisters-in-arms across the pond, I can’t help but pause and reflect on just how tedious a road we’ve walked to arrive at this landmark decision. Fifty years from now, our great grandkids may look back on this era as the age of insanity and shake their heads, regarding our global madness with the same kind of bemused disbelief with which we approach debunked concepts like wandering wombs, lobotomies, and bloodletting. They’ll likely think, “Thank goodness they snapped out of that insanity pretty quickly,” and they’ll go about their lives without fully grasping what it took to rouse a drunken world out of its collective stupor.

But I don’t want to forget.

I want people to remember just how far we fell and how fast. I want them to remember how quickly we went from “A handful of marginalized people just want to pee in safety” to “What’s the big deal that female inmates are being raped by criminal men claiming female identities to access their prisons?”

I want people to know about the many terrified parents who were forced to pack up their belongings in the middle of the night and secretly move across state lines just to retain custody of their gender confused children, so the state wouldn’t take them and perform medical experimentation on them. I want people to know about the many other grieving parents who lost this battle and had to watch their brilliant young daughters undergo double mastectomies and pump their bodies full of testosterone because a compromised medical industrial complex convinced them this was the solution to their trauma-related issues.

I want people to know how many therapists had to quit their jobs in order to actually care for the patients they promised to protect. I want them to know about the vaginal lacerations and brittle bones, and seeping wounds and relentless infections suffered by patients who lived to regret their transitions. I want people to understand that, for a couple of years, trying to help parents find a therapist who would help their confused kids without immediately prescribing cross-sex hormones was like trying to find a kidney on the black market—a series of secret calls behind closed doors after official office hours on the prayer this wouldn’t be the case that cost the professional his license.

I want them to know about the rank misogyny and perverse sexual deviance of monsters like “wax my balls” Jessica Yaniv and “little girls are kinky, too” Alok Vaid-Menon. I want people to know about autogynephilia, the sexual fetish that compels men to glean sexual satisfaction at the sight of themselves dressed as women. And I want to sit in a few minutes of stunned silence dedicated to the acknowledgement of just how deeply offensive it is to conflate men’s demand for public fetish with actual civil rights.

I want people to know about the rat nailed to the door of the Vancouver Rape Relief shelter when they refused to let pornsick men bunk up with the women they swore to protect.

I want people to remember the absolute terror campaign launched against any hint of dissent. I want them to remember Obama’s “Dear Colleague” letter that threatened to withhold funding from any public school that refused to grant access to girls’ locker rooms and sports on the basis of gender identity.

I want them to know that the federal government held major institutions hostage to the gender cult— that funds from the Violence Against Women Act would only be granted to organizations that allowed men in women’s vulnerable spaces.

I want people to know about my visit to the Department of Education in DC, where massive gender cult displays filled lobby as a template for every public school in the nation to adopt.

I’m not ready to stop talking about how a judge forced rape victims to refer to their male rapist as “she,” because he demanded it.

I want a detailed inventory of just how many of us lost our jobs for daring to defy trans dogma. How many teachers refused neo-pronouns only to be kicked out of classrooms? How many doctors, journalists, office assistants, and HR managers found themselves unemployed for refusing to bend the knee?

I want to reflect on media and social media’s role in the censorship and brainwashing of the citizenry. Over the course of 5 years, I had more than 30 stints in Facebook jail for pronoun infractions. My name was listed on the SPLC hate watch website alongside actual terrorists. How do we even begin to quantify the mental toll that kind of aggressive peer pressure campaign took on the masses? Who is apologizing for it? Anyone? Are they apologizing for the AP guidelines that required reporters to gaslight the entire world with headlines about “female” rapists and murderers paired with pictures of bearded men? Talk about a betrayal!

I want to talk about the sham legislative hearings and the 92,000 gender identity options (including heliogender—identifying with the properties of water) before the powers-that-be finally landed on “non-binary” as a catch-all.

I want to talk about the men who transjacked the Women’s March and informed the female attendees they could no longer wear their “pussy hats” because they were “transphobic” since not all women have vaginas.

I want to talk about having my body parts rebranded with offensive terms like “front hole.” I want to talk about the female identity reduced in medical literature to terms like “menstruator” and “uterus haver.”

I want people to remember the churches who boldly stood for women against a culture that’s hostile to us. I also want people to remember the churches who caved and issued guidance about “pronoun hospitality,” leaving radical feminists to carry their dead weight.

I want to honor the brave medical professionals who kicked against the goads and said, “Hold the phone. No. Chemically castrating children is wrong. We shouldn’t be doing this.” And I want to see justice for the butchers who lined their pockets and grew rich by capitalizing off the angst of teenage girls with body image issues. I want us to remember just how out of hand we allowed this to get and how many, many people have been affected by it. I recently asked Grok to give me some clarity on the number of children receiving “gender affirming care” in America since 2015. This is what I learned:

“There isn’t a single, definitive figure for the total number of American children who have sought gender-affirming care since 2015, as comprehensive, nationwide data spanning that exact timeframe is limited. However, I can provide some insights based on available data from specific studies and analyses, which offer a partial picture. A Reuters analysis, conducted with Komodo Health Inc., found that in 2021 alone, about 42,000 U.S. children and teens (ages 6 to 17) received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, nearly triple the number from 2017. The same analysis reported that from 2017 through 2021, at least 14,726 minors with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis started hormone treatment. Additionally, in the three years from 2019 to 2021, at least 776 mastectomies and 56 genital surgeries were performed on patients ages 13 to 17 with a gender dysphoria diagnosis, though these numbers exclude procedures paid for out of pocket. Extrapolating backward to 2015 is trickier due to the lack of specific annual data before 2017 in these sources. However, the trend suggests a significant rise over time. If we assume the number of diagnoses in 2015 and 2016 was lower than the 2017 figure (which was roughly 15,000 based on the "nearly triple" increase to 42,000 by 2021), a conservative estimate might place it in the range of 10,000–12,000 per year for those earlier years. Adding this to the 2017–2021 data, the total number of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria and potentially seeking some form of gender-affirming care (from diagnosis to medical intervention) since 2015 could range between 100,000 and 150,000. This is a rough estimate, as not all diagnosed children pursue medical treatments like hormones or surgery—some may seek only social affirmation or mental health support. The actual number could be higher, considering unreported cases, out-of-pocket treatments, and the increasing visibility and access to care since 2015. On the flip side, data gaps and variations in how "gender-affirming care" is defined (e.g., diagnosis vs. treatment) make precision elusive. For a more exact figure, we’d need a centralized database tracking all such cases nationwide since 2015, which doesn’t currently exist.”

That’s more than a handful of people who just want to pee in peace. It’s an epidemic of children swept away in a social contagion with irreversible consequences the adults should never have allowed. How do we make sure it doesn’t happen again?

I want woke college campuses to get a good swift kick in the butt. I want Evergreen State College to apologize to my lesbian friend for requiring her to finish her courses remotely to shield the other students from her “transphobia.” I want them to apologize for their misogyny and swear it will never happen again.

This morning I celebrate with my friends in the U.K. I hope Graham Linehan and Kelly Jay Keen and J.K. Rowling and Helen Staniland are all throwing one gigantic party. But as the saying goes, “We repeat what we don’t repair.” Part of repairing is remembering.

So let’s remember. And let’s never repeat.