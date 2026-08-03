Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jess Grant's avatar
Jess Grant
3d

Good distinction. To avoid the issue means to not condemn Sophie, which these days feels like an act of silent support, since there’s so much pressure to distance oneself. The fact that no other league player has denounced her — it’s all been coaches — seems huge.

Reply
Share
Tam Gronewold's avatar
Tam Gronewold
3d

Absolutely spot on. Your arguments are weighted with experience, grace and maturity. May they not fall on hearts too hardened by moral superiority to be considered.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture