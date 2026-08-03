I spent almost two decades as a female athlete, with everything that entails.

I’ll never forget the year my college basketball team made it to nationals on a genuinely solid squad, and Friday chapel that same week put up a slide begging the whole student body to support the men’s team, who had a losing record and weren’t advancing past the regular season. Our game got a small mention in the corner, if anyone wanted to come.

For an entire litany of reasons beyond our control, women’s sports have always struggled to command the respect that’s given freely to the men. I could do some pretty sweet things, but I couldn’t windmill dunk. I’ve lived that gap a long time.

Lately that fight has narrowed to one specific front: whether men who claim to identify as women belong in women’s categories. The last two weeks compressed a decade of that argument into a single news cycle, with prominent people from the WNBA taking center stage.

Indiana Fever shooting guard Sophie Cunningham told ESPN she wants women’s sports protected from men and got booed for it days later. Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson showed up for a game in a “trans rights are human rights” shirt. Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wore “Trans Kids Belong” while coaching against Cunningham. Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said her own version of the same thing. Reporters spent a week trying to get Caitlin Clark to referee all of it, and she wouldn’t.

All of these women are getting lumped together right now, like they're the same kind of person making the same kind of choice. There is an enormous difference between actively undermining women’s sports, declining to become an activist, and speaking up once and going back to your day job. If we stop making those distinctions, we lose the ability to say why one response deserves condemnation, another deserves grace, and another deserves gratitude.

If you’ve followed me for any length of time, you already know it’s incredibly vexing to me when women who’ve personally experienced sexism in sports pull the ladder up behind them and say patently absurd things that make disrespect inevitable for anyone paying attention. There’s seemingly no shortage of these women: Megan Rapinoe (whose elite soccer team got beat by a team of 8th grade boys, mind you), Sue Bird, Billie Jean King, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Diana Taurasi, and this week, Cheryl Reeve.

That vexation is one of the many reasons I’ve spent over a decade in this fight, advocating for women and girls against an ideology that keeps asking us to hand over our categories in the name of “inclusion” and “kindness.” I’ve written more op-eds than I can count about the courage deficit, the global epidemic of people who know better and say nothing while a handful of us take the hits for telling the truth. Part of me wants to treat this as vindication. Glory be! The tide may finally be turning.

But there’s a hint of ambivalence I feel in my gut watching my fellow TERFs celebrate and run full speed ahead, hosting Sophie rallies etc. My hesitation is specific: it’s about what we’re about to ask of her.

Start with the women who actually deserve criticism. Cheryl Reeve played four years at La Salle in the 1980s, when Title IX was technically a law but a poorly enforced one. The WNBA didn’t even exist until 1996, eight years after she graduated. She had to build a career in a sport that barely made room for women at all. Now she’s helping give that hard-won ground back.

In 2021, Reeve wrote an op-ed titled “We All Win When Trans Athletes Are Included,” applauding the leadership of her players who “fight against pay disparities in women’s sports,” as though those disparities are somehow disconnected from the material reality of biological sex. Then she wore the stupid “Trans Kids Belong” shirt (There’s no such thing as a trans kid; only sex-confused kids with misguided parents) on the sideline against Cunningham’s team, reducing Cunningham’s actual position, which was about preserving female sports, to a strawman. The irony is hard to miss. She made that statement while standing on a court that exists only because women before her fought for a separate category in the first place.

Now Natalie Nakase is running the same obnoxious virtue-signaling play. Coaches who built their careers in a protected female category, then turn around and undermine that same category for the next generation, don’t get my sympathy. They get my full, unapologetic condemnation. I’m not a huge fan of booing people, but these women would test my restraint. They. Know. Better.

At the same time (and it’s weird to hear myself saying this), silence is not always the same offense. The former version of myself would have insisted it was a distinction without a difference, but I’m increasingly seeing the value of nuance and grace in that capacity, and I want to create space for it here.

This week I’m watching people lambaste Caitlin Clark for declining to wade in on the debate, treating her as though she’s as much of a sex traitor as these other women, and I really think we ought to pump the brakes on that because it’s not the same thing.

Clark didn’t say men belong in women’s sports. Like most deeply competitive people, losing a ballgame put her into an emotionally raw space, which is precisely where she was when the reporter demanded a statement about trans identified athletes from her. She refused to take the bait, and that is her right. She said she wanted to focus on basketball rather than get dragged into something unrelated to the reason she was hired. Don’t you think that’s fair? I hate losing. If I lose, I want to focus on what went wrong so I can fix it; it’s not a great time to try to recruit me as a spokesperson for something that’s going to get me sent into exile or tarred and feathered in the global court of public opinion.

Caitlin Clark is already absorbing more scrutiny than anyone in the league for the crime of being good at her job. She’s 24. We’re asking a young woman barely out of college to have a fully formed, press-ready position on one of the most contentious issues in the country, on command, in a locker room when she’s already in an emotionally raw place. That’s not a fair bar for anyone that age, in any profession. And I’m sorry, but that’s a much different thing than overt betrayal.

In an unrelated interview, she freely acknowledged that any NBA player would "kill" her in a one-on-one game. She clearly recognizes the physical differences between elite male and female basketball players.

I would feel completely different if she’d taken the other side. She didn’t. She declined a turn on the chopping block, and most of the people demanding she take it are the types of people who’ve sacrificed very little themselves, perpetually running scared from even the hint of a mean tweet.

If we expect the public to respect female athletes, then we also have to respect them as people instead of treating them as political vending machines that owe us the correct answer on demand.

It’s objectively true that if every female athlete used her platform the way we wish they would, this fight would end by Friday. I won’t deny that. But there isn’t a switch to flip that magically confers moral courage upon every influential female athlete. We are dealing with complicated humans who are subject to the same human limitations and fears as the rest of us, and I don’t think it’s wise or intellectually consistent to demand that every celebrity sign up to be an activist. In fact, most of the time, we barbecue them for sharing their political opinions on the court or the field.

Think I’m wrong? When LeBron James talks about anything outside basketball, half the people demanding Clark speak up are the ones telling him to “shut up and dribble.” Anyone remember a particularly contentious character named Colin Kaepernick? Remember how enthusiastic we were about hearing him voice his political opinions? Ben Shapiro said sports are getting so heavily politicized he doesn’t even want to watch them anymore. Dennis Prager said, “sports is now politics, and it’s ended one of the great joys of life.”

Do we really hate the politicization of athletics? Or do we just hate hearing athletes say things we don’t want to hear?

Here’s the deal: If influence obligates you to speak, it obligates you regardless of which side of any issue you land on. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If you routinely say things like, “I wish athletes would just shut up and play and keep politics out of it,” then it’s hardly fair when athletes take your advice and do just that. Tell me if I’m wrong about this.

I’m personally in favor of influential individuals being thoughtful and measured in the communication of their beliefs. If they do choose to stick their necks out into controversy, they have a right to draw limits around how much they choose to engage.

That’s where my concern about Sophie Cunningham comes from. Respect doesn’t only mean defending women’s sports from bad ideas. It also means resisting the temptation to treat every woman who speaks up as a renewable resource. I think we should be careful not to mistake one act of courage for a lifelong enlistment.

She said one courageous thing in defense of women and girls. That matters. But I’m not convinced we should immediately draft her into permanent service as the movement’s spokesperson either. Women like Riley Gaines stepped up to the plate and grabbed that responsibility willingly, and we’re grateful for it. But we can’t demand that of everyone. It’s a whole lot to ask.

I’ve watched this play out for the better part of a decade: An ordinary person says something true that almost everyone else is too afraid to say. They’re hailed as a hero for a week. Then the outrage machine locks onto them with unyielding pressure. (Remember when Riley Gaines got locked in a classroom on a college campus while a violent mob threatened her on the other side of the door?) Once the trans mafia comes for you, every interview becomes about the controversy. Every social media post becomes a loyalty test. Every mistake is amplified. Eventually, many of the people who tried to speak up decide the cost is simply too high and step away to protect their careers, families, or sanity.

Sometimes it’s worse than that. Sometimes the pressure campaign succeeds and the alleged champion of common sense retreats with his/her tail between their legs. They issue a carefully worded apology, promise to “listen and learn,” say they’ll “educate themselves,” and retreat from the position altogether. When that happens, the movement takes a massive hit. We end up farther behind than we were before they ever spoke.

Cunningham has a lot of hutzpah. I genuinely hope she holds the line. I think she just might. She doesn’t seem the type to be pushed around or to apologize for having an opinion. We need more like her.

But maybe the best way to thank her isn’t to make sure she never escapes this fight. Maybe it’s to let her play the game she dedicated her life to playing. She signed up to be a basketball player, not a full-time culture warrior. If she chooses to keep speaking, wonderful. If she doesn’t, that doesn’t erase what she already did.

We should absolutely hold accountable the people who know better and use their influence to dismantle the very protections that made their own success possible. They deserve criticism because they’re using their platform to move the ball backward.

But choosing not to become an activist is not the same thing as becoming an activist for the other side. Those are not morally equivalent choices, and pretending they are runs the risk of turning us into the type of ideological bullies we claim to oppose: “Say what I want you to say, or you’re a traitor.”

We need to be careful to model the respect we’re demanding.