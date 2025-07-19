Honest To Goodness

Double Mc
What you say is so incredibly true, and we as the Church need to confront each other in love. The sins that tempt our enemies, like fame, money, and applause, afflict the members of the Church as well. How many unbelievers refuse to have anything to do with us because all they see is hypocrisy?

Lydia Kaiser
On point, as usual. I have both failed and passed tests of grasping for more power instead of humble cooperation, but they weren't on the national level. While I point at others who fail, I wonder if I could pass a test on that level. We need to both point out failures to live like Jesus told us to and keep a mirror handy. Well said, Kaeley.

