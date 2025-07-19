There is, perhaps, no more prescient voice in the literary world than that of George Orwell. I probably don’t need to waste a lot of words explaining how or why this is true; you already know. From COVID lockdowns to pronoun infractions, many events in recent history have had a whole lot of us re-popularizing terms like “big brother” and “newspeak” and “thought crime.” I’ve even got a sweatshirt from The Famous Artist Birdy Rose that reads, “Help! She’s thinking things I don’t like. Arrest her!”

Most of these concepts deal with themes that pit the people against their corrupt government overlords. But there’s a seemingly less-examined lesson in Orwell’s “Animal Farm” that strikes me as worthy of consideration in this space.

For those who aren’t already familiar with the plotline, what you need to know is that “Animal Farm” is a satirical allegory wherein farm animals overthrow their human owner in order to create an equal society based on “Animalism.” The primary players are pigs, as led by Napoleon, and they seize power and gradually become oppressive, mirroring the tyranny of the humans they replaced. The animals’ collective focus on the external threat of human farmers blinds them to the pigs’ growing tyranny within their ranks, illustrating how preoccupation with outside dangers can obscure internal corruption and compromise of ideals.

Throughout the story, a number of animals have the clarity to sense the rising danger amongst them, but their attempts at warning go largely unheeded as the pigs barrel full speed ahead toward world domination and, ultimately, the very tyranny they once claimed to oppose.

It’s not too terribly hard to see how this applies to us as humans, is it? It’s not even a partisan issue at heart. We’ve got powerful examples of this proclivity toward tyranny and complete blindness to the hypocrisy on both the left and the right.

We're hopelessly tribal, clinging to our cozy in-groups like life rafts. Who's wrecking the world? Those dastardly Demoncrats, obviously. Or maybe the vile Repugnicans. No, it’s the Christian Nationalists turning everything to hell in a handbasket. Wait—scratch that—the woke brigade is who’s really burning down the house. Point fingers, pick a villain, repeat!

Am I saying we should never take a side in political matters? Of course not. I personally happen to think one of America’s political camps is worse than the other, and I’m not entirely shy about naming some of the very real problems I see within it. But I also think it’s critically important to ask God to show us the problems in our own camps without minimizing, whitewashing, or ignoring their capacity to lead to real harm. I could insert a million examples of how this plays out here, probably not without alienating any of my readers, but at this point, oh well?

Too often the minimizing looks like this: “So what that there are like a hundred credible allegations of sexually misconduct against him. If the other side wins, our country will perish. I’m choosing the lesser of two evils.”

And so we focus entirely on the extremity of the evil we fear and refuse to cultivate proper fear of the evil we enable in the process. It's oh-so-convenient to pin the blame on outsiders—our tribe's always innocent—at least more innocent than theirs! Human nature loves dodging the problem's source, as if distance absolves us from the daunting task of taking personal ownership the mess we see.

I’m going to make this a bit more personal in hopes of illustrating the point. While the experience I’m sharing is, of course, mine, it’s not ultimately about me. It’s about the broader principle in play, one with which I’m really praying readers will be willing to contend:

When I was fired for opposing men in women’s locker rooms, Christian media rallied around me. They called me brave, flew me to speak at sold-out events, put me up in swanky hotels, and championed my fight against the misogyny of a toxic ideology. Their support meant the world, and I’m grateful. Always will be.

But here’s the ugly truth: when I call out misogynistic abuses *inside* the church—especially when they’re tied to powerful Christian figureheads—that same support vanishes. Suddenly, I’m not “brave” anymore; I’m “bitter.” Not a justice-seeker, but “damaged goods with a victim complex.” Not a truth-teller, but a divisive slanderer.

The same people who hailed me as an Esther now brand me a Jezebel.

I naively thought Christians cared about pulling planks from our own eyes before pointing out specks in others’. They cheer when I say drag shows don’t belong at kids’ events, but when I dare suggest, “Maybe men who shield pedophiles shouldn’t preach,” I’m a liability to be silenced.

I’ve posted evidence—stacks of it—documenting the harm. Yet all I hear is crickets, “Touch not the Lord’s anointed,” or “His good outweighs the bad. Nobody’s perfect.” Excuses. Whitewashing. Victim-shaming. Deflection. And the kicker: “You’re too damaged to be objective.”

The double standards cut deep. And it points to the problem I identified at the beginning of this blog. Do we care about the causes we champion because we care about truth and justice no matter who it implicates? Or are we rallying to action only when we have an enemy outside our camp to blame?

From where I sit, it is really difficult for me to reconcile the scope of Christian outrage over seemingly trivial issues like Christian singers accepting invitations from gay tv hosts with what seems like an overwhelming apathy when it comes to naming real abuses like prominent pastors who bully battered women into returning to their criminally violent husbands. I may never be able to make peace with this. I mean really? Christians engaging with gay people in the public sphere is worth a hundred outraged headlines, but we hear crickets from Christian media about Eileen Gray? In fact, we absolutely demonize the few brave voices willing to speak up about the latter? How can this be?

The answer, of course, is tribalism, and of course, it’s not only Christians who cling to it. It’s a human problem. We fail to hold ourselves to our own professed standards. We focus heavily on external threats and convince ourselves our own problems are insignificant by comparison. We insist that our enemies do the very work we neglect ourselves.

So, what do we do with this? It’s tempting to read Animal Farm or my own anecdote and just shake our heads at the hypocrisy, point fingers at the pigs in our midst, and call it a day. But that’s too easy, and it misses the heart of Orwell’s warning. The real challenge—the urgent, humbling work—is to turn the mirror on ourselves. We’ve got to ask: Where am I blind? Where is my tribe, my camp, my cozy in-group sliding into the same patterns of corruption or compromise I decry in others?

My all time favorite Ted Talk was delivered by a woman named Margaret Heffernen, who titled her speech “Dare to Disagree.” Within her speech, Heffernen powerfully invited her audience to consider the importance of intentionally cultivating environments where respectful disagreement and dissenting opinions are valued as assets to be utilized for the preservation of the greater good rather than as threats to be neutralized and silenced.

Do we value our whistleblowers, or do we silence them? Do we scrutinize our own motivations as aggressively as we scrutinize others? Are we open to the possibility of people holding a mirror up to our face to expose our own weak spots? Are we willing to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty when presented with our own dysfunction?

There’s goodness on the other side of this scary, humbling work. We can build something better—communities that don’t just preach truth and justice but live them, even when it’s messy or costly. Orwell’s pigs won because the animals let them. We don’t have to.

