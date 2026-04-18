In 2008, 24-year-old David Cordero, a senior at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago created a papier mache sculpture for his senior project that set the entire nation ablaze.

The sculpture depicted then presidential nominee Barack Obama decked out in Jesus robes with a neon blue halo. He called it “Blessing.”

When asked about his inspiration, Cordero explained, “All of this is a response to what I’ve been witnessing and hearing, this idea that Barack is sort of a potential savior that might come and absolve the country of all its sins.”

The backlash from the evangelical right was swift and severe, and even the Obama campaign had the good sense to try to distance itself from the display. The official statement from spokeswoman Jen Psaki was this: “While we respect First Amendment rights and don’t think the artist was trying to be offensive, Senator Obama, as a rule, isn’t a fan of art that offends religious sensibilities.”

Say what you will about Obama, his policies, or his reign in office. I’m not here to offer commentary on any of that. But his team did get this one right. They innately understood something that feels almost foreign now: that elevating a political figure into something quasi-divine is, at very least, terrible optics.

Presidents are not saviors. Policies do not redeem. Elections do not atone for sin.

This used to be a point of broad agreement.

Despite the Obama team’s damage control campaign, this would not be the only time the right condemned the left for elevating Obama to a Messiah status, whether in art, in rhetoric, or in the almost liturgical language that crept into public discourse: phrases about “hope,” “redemption,” and “healing the nation” that, to many critics, sounded less like politics and more like theology.

Fast forward to last week when President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to share a now-infamous AI-generated image of himself in glowing Jesus robes, healing the people around him.

Here’s what strikes me about the contrast between these two moments. Obama, a man I didn’t particularly care for politically, encountered an artist who had cast him as a messianic figure, and his instinct was to pump the brakes. His team put out a statement that essentially said, “We appreciate the First Amendment, but no thank you.” He understood, at least in that moment, that there was a line a public figure simply should not cross. Trump encountered a AI-generated image of himself draped in the robes of Christ, glowing with divine light, and his instinct was to hit “share.”

Now, to be fair, a number of evangelicals were quick to say so publicly. Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, called it “deeply troubling” and warned against the conflation of political and spiritual authority. Commentator and author David French wrote that the image reflected a dangerous form of political idolatry that Christians should reject outright. Conservative Christian commentator Allie Beth Stuckey was among those who pushed back directly, stating plainly that this kind of imagery is not something a follower of Christ should be promoting, regardless of political affiliation. These voices exist, and they deserve to be acknowledged.

But for every Christian who was willing to say the obvious, there were dozens more tying themselves in knots to explain it away, to minimize, whitewash it, and shame anyone with the nerve to call it what it is. They’re eager to believe that Trump didn’t know the image was messianic in nature, a claim that requires a genuinely heroic suspension of disbelief. And they’re even more eager to wag a finger in the face of anyone who says, “This is not okay.”

You know the script. “Have more grace.” “God is using him, even if he’s imperfect.” “Why are you so quick to condemn?” “Pray for the man.” “Would you want every one of your own missteps judged this harshly?”

These are the same people who would have flipped over actual tables if Barack Obama or Joe Biden had posted that exact image with their own face in the Christ figure’s spot. In that universe, there are no lectures about grace. There are no gentle reminders to pray for our leaders. There are no calls to consider the man’s heart. No. There would have been demands for heads on pikes. And honestly, they would have been right to be outraged. That’s the point.

The hypocrisy isn’t subtle. Nobody wants to be told they’ve made an idol out of their politics, but that is precisely what has happened. Some of this is garden-variety partisan tribalism that has convinced itself the ends justify the means. But there’s a subset of this crowd that concerns me on an entirely different level, one I’ve been watching and warning about since 2020.

There is a faction of charismatic believers who were led badly astray by a wave of influential “prophetic” voices during the 2020 election cycle. These were prominent names with large platforms who told their followers, with confidence, that God had revealed Donald Trump would win 2020 re-election decisively and serve a full second term.

And they were wrong.

Jeremiah Johnson, who had gained credibility for predicting Trump’s 2016 win, later publicly repented, admitting he had misinterpreted what he believed he heard from God and calling parts of the prophetic movement “deeply sick.” Kris Vallotton, Pat Robertson, Shawn Bolz, Loren Sandford, and others made similar claims. Several eventually acknowledged their prophecies had failed. Not one of them warned in advance of a “stolen election” or hidden outcome. Those explanations only surfaced after the predictions collapsed.

At the same time, a parallel stream of QAnon-driven narratives took hold in many of these same circles. Followers were told Trump was secretly waging war against a Satanic global cabal of elite child traffickers. “The Storm” was imminent. Mass arrests were coming. High-profile political and cultural figures would be exposed and taken down. Some even claimed coordinated military operations tied to the Vatican and global trafficking networks were already underway. I had more than one friend send me alleged video footage of the Vatican. “It’s gone dark, Kaeley,” they insisted. “See how there are no lights on? The pope has been arrested! It’s happening now.”

But it wasn’t actually true. None of it happened. At all.

No storm. No mass arrests. No secret takedowns. No Vatican raids. The predictions failed outright, in full public view.

And yet, even after all of that, after the prophecies failed, after the timelines collapsed, after reality refused to cooperate, thousands of people, including personal friends, simply…kept believing.



The goalposts moved.

“The prophecies were right; we just got the timeline wrong,” they insisted. “Just wait and see. Biden won’t be sworn into office. God is going to expose him before inauguration day.”

But that didn’t happen either. So the date moved again. “It’s going down in March. Just wait. All will be revealed. There will be undeniable evidence that shakes Democrats to the core.” March turned to June, and nothing happened. But still they believed.

Cognitive dissonance is a terrifying beast. And this stubbornness of belief despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary is actually really dangerous.

It is the same posture that has shielded abusers in the church for generations. Put a man on a high enough pedestal, convince people that God’s hand is uniquely on him, and suddenly the normal rules of discernment no longer apply. Nothing but “Touch not the Lord’s anointed!”

If you can convince yourself that the very survival of your entire nation depends on one man hand-picked by an Almighty God as an actual savior of sorts, then you can also convince yourself that anyone challenging your belief in this man is simply spiritually defective. The reason people think you’re crazy is because they’re spiritually blind, but not you. You have true faith. You have secret knowledge. You are special. They are not.

I had one friend tell me sadly, “If you don’t have the spiritual eyes to see what’s going on behind the scenes, then God’s just not going to be able to use you.”

Again, the thesis is “Trump is God’s chosen one, and if you disagree with me it’s because you aren’t close enough to Jesus.”

So let’s talk about this “chosen one” language for a second. Like what does that even mean? Let’s say God DID choose Donald Trump for this season of America. That could mean any number of things, none of which make Trump a second Messiah.

God obviously chooses flawed people to accomplish His purposes. Flawed people are the only kind He has to work with. But just because God chose someone for a job does not mean God approves of the way they behave.

Scripture is full of wicked people that God technically chose. He chose Saul. He chose Nebuchadnezzar. He chose the Assyrians. He chose Pharaoh.

The choice for a role is not the same as the endorsement of a behavior. Chosen does not mean anointed. It does not mean exempt from scrutiny. And it certainly doesn’t mean righteous.

So even if God did choose Trump for this gig, it does not necessarily follow that we have to pretend his bad behavior is holy because it’s not.

If Christians can’t even honestly name the difference between righteousness and wickedness, how the heck can we expect anyone else to understand God’s standards?

This same friend who insisted that Trump is a prophet tried to use Saul/Paul as prooftext for her silencing campaign against me. “But Kaeley. Saul was persecuting early Christians and putting them to death, but we don’t see anyone gossiping about him. They just went and prayed for him.”

This is simply untrue.

The reason we even know that Saul was persecuting Christians is because people talked about it. Luke explicitly recorded that Saul “began to destroy the church.” We don’t call this gossip. We call it truth-telling. The believers in Damascus knew exactly who Saul was and what he was doing. When Ananias was told to go help the newly blinded Saul, he replied: “Lord, I have heard many reports about this man and all the harm he has done to your holy people in Jerusalem. And he has come here with authority from the chief priests to arrest all who call on your name” (Acts 9:13-14).



“Many reports.” Again, people were telling the truth. It wasn’t a smear campaign against God’s anointed one.

There’s literally not a single human in all of Scripture who gets a free pass against righteous critique on account of being chosen by God to complete a job. Not one. So why are we inventing this category now?

That’s really what this comes down to. Not Trump. Not Obama. Not politics. It comes down to whether the people of God are actually willing to be the people of God, even when it’s inconvenient. Even when the person who needs to be held accountable is someone they like, someone they voted for, someone they’ve built an entire eschatological framework around.

Sharing an image of yourself in the robes of Christ is not a minor gaffe requiring a gentle redirect and a prayer. It is a serious theological offense. And the fact that so many Christians cannot bring themselves to say so out loud tells us something important about where their loyalties actually lie.

You can support a politician’s policies without building a shrine to him. You can vote for someone without deciding he’s beyond reproach. You can believe God uses imperfect leaders without concluding that this particular imperfect leader is therefore untouchable. We manage to make these distinctions for every other human being on the planet. The fact that we suddenly can’t make them for this one man is not a sign of anything good or righteous.

The world is watching the church decide what it actually believes. A president in the robes of Jesus, shared proudly and defended loudly, is not a good answer to the question they’re asking.

We can do better than this. We’re called to. Don’t be weird.