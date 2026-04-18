Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
4d

Thanks for having the guts to write this essay, Kaeley. I'm at a loss to understand why so many Christians and Christian leaders appear BLINDLY loyal to and supportive of Trump, who fits the biblical definition of "wicked" in more ways than I can count. There's a strange sort of delusion going on around him, or so it seems to me. I live in dread of the damage that is likely to follow in his wake. But, God is still sovereign, and my trust resides in Him, alone.

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Brett Thomasson's avatar
Brett Thomasson
3d

Excellent essay! I think the tendency to “elect a savior” every four years began last century. It can be assigned to a different elections depending on one’s political leanings - conservatives who view Reagan’s election as saving the country from more of Carter or Clinton’s election as saving it from another GOP term. Maybe it’s Nixon’s election saving the country from the wackos, or Carter’s saving us from Nixon’s echoes.

For me, the difference is that that all of those men, once elected, started performing the duties of the office to which they were elected: faithfully executing laws passed by Congress, appointing or nominating executive branch personnel, and so on. All had foibles and failures. Our modern-day elected “saviors” have acted more of the role - believing their victories were mandates, believing they could do as they wished, ordering instead of negotiating with Congress to pass laws. I look forward to the day when I can go a week without thinking about the president, whoever he or she is, because the office is filled by a person who does the job instead of saving the country.

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