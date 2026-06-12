Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Meagan B Henry's avatar
Meagan B Henry
6d

This is a very respectful and well-formed take on this issue. It's also the big picture, rather than overcome with denominational navel-gazing. The most profound point that I believe you make is that this amendment actually limits the amount of good that female members of the SBC can do because of technicalities.

What an affront to the Savior who taught us you can heal on the Sabbath and feed the ceremonial showbread to people who are starving!

For heaven's sakes.

The SBC leadership will answer to God, as all of us will. I pray they will reconsider.

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Ryan Wallace's avatar
Ryan Wallace
6d

Thank you for writing this. I’ve had this same pain. Your distinction between adhering to the BFM 2000 and the intentional, ambiguous 'fencing' of the Mohler Amendment is spot on.

I serve as a deacon at my local church. I love my congregation. I believe deeply in our shared mission. Yet, I watch this trajectory with a heavy heart. We are expending massive amounts of institutional capital trying to preemptively manage who is allowed to exercise the very gifts the Holy Spirit distributes 'to each person individually just as he wills' (1 Corinthians 12:11, CSB).

The theological overreach here is mind boggling. By weaponizing words like 'function' and 'endorse,' we are not guarding the pulpit; we are silencing the body. Your piece perfectly captures the heartbreak of watching sisters in Christ hesitate to serve out of fear. Thank you for speaking up with such clarity, grace, and historical fidelity. God bless.

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