On June 10, the Southern Baptist Convention passed the Mohler Amendment to its Constitution with nearly three-quarters of voting messengers affirming it.

The amendment, if it passes a second required vote next year, will add a new standard for cooperating churches to the denominational Constitution:

“...does not act to affirm, appoint, or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, specifically preaching to the assembled congregation.”

As SBC laity, I have concerns about what this means for our churches.

Personal and Public Faith

Since 2012, I have been a member of SBC churches. Local cooperating churches like mine must have a “faith and practice which closely identifies with the SBC’s current statement of faith, the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.”

I don’t necessarily agree with every word of the BFM 2000 (and as a church member, I am not required to); however, I am closely aligned with it. While Baptists are notoriously non-credal, I affirm the ancient creeds of Nicea and the Apostles Creed, as well as the more recent Lausanne Covenant, which unites most Protestants.

I’ve never been a messenger at an annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, but as a church member and something of a theology nerd, I follow the convention closely every year. Recently, I have wrestled with the direction of the convention, while also appreciating many beautiful aspects of how it supports our Baptist faith and public witness. This year, for example, a number of the resolutions that passed were remarkably sound and well-written.

Still, I am troubled by the trajectory of the convention on what it means to be in cooperation. I hear the rhetoric from certain Baptist leaders and Mohler amendment supporters, who do not hesitate to say they want people like me gone or invisible, and walking away begins to be a real option. I want to be part of a Bible-believing, Bible-teaching, Bible-living church. And I am. I love my local church. Our leaders are faithful, my children are thriving, and we have good friends. Also, the nearest doctrinally aligned Baptist church that is not SBC-affiliated would add ten to fifteen minutes to our already 25-minute commute. A drive of that length makes regular participation in body life difficult, at best.

And so, for now, I stay.

Why the Mohler Amendment Should Not Pass Again

​The Mohler amendment is vague to the point of intentionality. As written, it is practically guaranteed to engender confusion, chaos, divisive arguments, and broken fellowship.

The inclusion of words like “function,” “affirm,” “endorse,” and “specifically” (which replaced “such as” in the original draft) will be debated endlessly. These debates will create friction for sisters using their gifts to benefit the entire body, which appears to be the intention.

​If the goal were simply to align the constitution with our existing confession, a tighter, cleaner amendment could have been pulled directly from the BFM 2000:

​”Appoints only men qualified by Scripture to the office of pastor/elder/overseer.”

A statement like that would have passed with little controversy. But that isn’t what was proposed. And because floor debate was shut down when it had barely begun, no such substitute could be offered.

The convention should not pass it again next year, and here are just a few reasons why.

​The Great Commission, the Church, and its Elders

Christ gave his church the Great Commission:

Then the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matthew 28:16-20, NIV)

Most Protestants agree this mission is given to the church both individually and collectively (BFM 2000, Lausanne Covenant). All believers, women and men together, are commanded to go evangelize, make disciples, and teach them to obey everything Jesus commanded. Not a single word of Holy Writ divides women from their brothers in executing that mission. As the Lausanne Covenant puts it: “World evangelization requires the whole Church to take the whole gospel to the whole world.”

​Making disciples is the big why of the church. Scripturally, the role of elders is to set an example in character and behavior, guard the flock against predators, and help the church mature, equipping every member for ministry as God has gifted them (I Timothy 4:12, Titus 2:7, Hebrews 12:1-2, Ephesians 4:11-13, Colossians 1:27, Acts 20:28, I Peter 4:7-11 & 5:2.) While the governing authority of the office belongs to the elders, the call to minister, or to “function” in ministry belongs to all the saints. No one needs to hold the official title of elder to be a minister of the gospel.

Preaching isn’t an elite, office-limited function. It is simply an aspect of the biblical call to:

​Go and evangelize

​Baptize converts

Make disciples

​Teach them to follow Christ’s commands (Matthew 28)

Proclaim (preach) the good news

Pray and prophesy (Acts 2:17)

​Pastor as an undershepherd (this refers to faith-nurturing care, not the office of elder) (Ephesians 4:11-16)

Encourage one another (John 13:34)

Scripture instructs:

Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you. Consider the outcome of their way of life and imitate their faith. Hebrews 13:7 (NIV)

Yet, the Mohler amendment goes further than the BFM 2000. Women in cooperating churches don’t hold the office of elder. That isn’t new, but now they also must avoid doing “elder kinds of stuff.”

And what is this elder-function stuff? It’s Christ-following as all believers should, lived at an exemplary level, guarding God’s people against wolves, serving hospitably, praying for the sick, and reminding the flock of what the Good Shepherd said (I Timothy 3:1-7, Titus 1:5-9; James 1:14, I Peter 5:1-3).

Going beyond scripture to keep people from doing good, so they don’t get too close to a boundary is known as “fencing.”

Fencing as Dangerous Disobedience

The religious leaders of Jesus’ day were fencing experts! Some things haven’t changed.

The teachers insisted on hand-washing routines and precise tithing, and sought status-based recognition, but they neglected justice and mercy, which was far more important (Luke 11:39-44)

Jesus rebuked them:

“And you experts in the law, woe to you, because you load people down with burdens they can hardly carry, and you yourselves will not lift one finger to help them.” Luke 11:46 (NIV)

At the SBC this year, we may have gotten another example of this approach, as (doubtless well-intentioned) church leadership experts cautioned against spontaneous baptism, lest we inadvertently baptize someone whose faith isn’t genuine. Yet the biblical examples are weighted toward spontaneity in baptism (Acts 8:36).

We would be wise to remember that Jesus was criticized for failing to “fence” – for eating with sinners and letting a woman with a bad reputation wash his feet with her tears and dry them with her hair. (Luke 7:36-50)

​Many Southern Baptists include women in the diaconate, where biblically qualified sisters and brothers serve the church as co-laborers. This does not conflict with our confession. The BFM 2000 distinguishes only two offices: (1) pastor-elder/overseer and (2) deacon. It recognizes the first office as male-only, intentionally leaving recognition of deaconing women to local churches.

​The Mohler Amendment overreaches the BFM 2000 by “fencing” the eldership. If Southern Baptists affirm a male-only eldership, then that office is the proper boundary line.

When we erect fences beyond Scripture, those guardrails separate people from the good God intends to do through them. When God’s people hesitate to serve because they fear being judged or their church disfellowshipped, the whole body suffers (I Corinthians 14:26, James 4:17). Further damage is done when brothers begin to look at sisters with suspicion when they serve the body in visible ways, as Phoebe, Lydia, Junia, and Priscilla did.

Elders are to set an example in speech, conduct, love, faith, and purity. If they are faithful in teaching, undershepherding, praying publicly, and proclaiming the good news, then following their example should not be forbidden. The fence would stop women from imitating the very behaviors elders are told to model.

Confusion in Application

​Because the language of the Mohler amendment assigns the heavy lifting to undefined terms like “function” and “endorse,” questions and controversies will multiply exponentially.

Consider how these common ministry scenarios would earn scrutiny:

​ Media : If a lead pastor hosts a church podcast and discusses sermon applications with his staff, does featuring a female staff member constitute “affirming a woman in the function of a pastor”? Mohler’s own commentary suggests it might.

Exhortation & Testimonies : If a pastor invites a woman to address the gathered church to exposit Scripture or testify to biblical truth, she would definitely be ruled out.

Worship Leaders : What happens when a church calls a woman as a worship leader or director? She chooses songs, leads the worship team, prays publicly, reads Scripture, and exhorts the congregation from the stage. Under this amendment, she would most likely be removed, never given the opportunity, or her church disfellowshipped.

​Sermon Citations: When a pastor quotes a woman’s biblical insight from her book or sermon when he is preaching, and does so positively and respectfully, is he endorsing her service in a pastoral function, or merely sharing a good idea?

​This ambiguity is not accidental. Some proponents of the amendment have been entirely transparent about their ultimate goal: they don’t want a woman with a microphone at church under any circumstance. Some view a woman teaching a mixed-adult Sunday school class as unacceptably “elder-adjacent.” Others admit that once this amendment is finalized next year, they intend to target churches with female deacons next.

Yet less public pastoral-function ministry will not face the same scrutiny. Women who visit the homebound, sit in a hospital room with a grieving family, or counsel a hurting parent are performing tender shepherding functions. But if they minister quietly, no one will object. What does this reveal about our priorities? What fundamental misunderstandings are embedded in our communion regarding the office of elder and the work of ministry?

Is this how God’s people should live? Constantly fencing half the body over work we’ve decided is male only, although Scripture calls women to minister with their brothers as the whole church sent to the whole community?

SBC siblings who respect the authority of God’s Word, we must guard against keeping people in places God says to avoid. We must equally guard against avoiding the places where God calls us to go boldly. SBC women should obey the Lord quickly, just like the women who were commissioned, first by the angel and then by Jesus himself to go preach the good news of the resurrection (Matthew 28:5-10, NIV).

Our partnership in the gospel requires humility. Not one of us, male or female, is the main character of this story. We are not the hero or the high priest -- that is Jesus! We are but humble servants carrying out the mission. We are at our best when we do it together.

Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” (Matthew 28:10)