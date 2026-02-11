It’s hard to live in light of eternity.

When I was little, I remember sitting crisscross on a felt board carpet in Sunday school, being told that we were never supposed to love anyone more than God. It wasn’t presented as a suggestion. It was Commandment Number One.

“No other gods before Me.”

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and all your soul and all your strength.”

Even at five, I felt the weight of it.

I wanted to obey. I really did. I prayed for grace to try. But I remember lying awake at night with the creeping awareness that I was faking it. Because if you had forced me to choose between my mom and this invisible, thunderbolt-holding Being in the sky, I would have picked my mom.

I could feel her love. I could smell her perfume and hear her laugh from the kitchen. God felt vast and holy and distant. My mom felt warm and real.

And just like that, imposter syndrome was born.

Throughout my Christian education, the message was consistent: this life is an introduction. A preface. A prologue. The real story is ahead. C.S. Lewis said, “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.” In Pilgrim’s Progress, Christian trudges toward the Celestial City, single-minded. The Jordan River is the goal. Everything else is distraction.

I understood the theology.

But if I’m honest? I still struggle to live that way.

Even now, on the other side of real encounters with the love of Jesus, moments that have undone me, healed me, steadied me, I still struggle to throw myself into eternity with reckless abandon. Heaven is described as breathtaking. No more tears. No more death. The unveiled glory of God.

And yet.

I love my husband. And I’m told there’s no marriage in heaven. That feels like a loss. Will I know my children? Will they know me? When Jesus was transfigured in Matthew 17, both Moses and Elijah were recognizable, so that gives me a degree of hope in this capacity. And while my kids came home from youth group last week to somberly announce that pets won’t be in heaven because animals don’t have souls, I told them it’s okay to challenge that theology. God is a God of love, and heaven is not too small for joyful creatures if He wants them there. I refuse to believe the Fountain of Love is stingy with joy.

There are parts of heaven that feel beautiful and parts that feel mysterious and even other parts that honestly feel a little scary. Angels with like 45 eyes? Yikes! Creatures with six wings, some to cover their faces because God’s holiness is so overwhelming? When I think about that, I feel like the Cowardly Lion trembling down the corridor in Oz, terrified at the prospect of what lies ahead.

You’re not supposed to admit these things, of course. And maybe I’m the only one who wrestles with them. My husband looks at me with genuine empathy devoid of any kind of understanding in this personal struggle; he’s never had a hard time physically feeling and accepting the infinite love of a kind and merciful God the way I have. For me, there’s always been a bit of a disconnect between the head and heart there, and in my weakest moments I have to admit that eternity feels nebulous, and earth feels tangible. I can touch this life. I can taste it. I can hold it.

And so I find myself double-minded.

I want Jesus.

But I also want this world.

I want to be faithful.

But I also want to cling.

As I get older, though, something is shifting. I can’t slow down the clock. My parents are aging. The lines on their faces are maps of years I cannot rewind. Friends are burying babies. Marriages crumble. Diagnoses come out of nowhere. The illusion that this place is permanent is dissolving whether I cooperate with the lesson or not.

There are losses so catastrophic they would reframe everything overnight. I don’t even like to say that out loud. I know if I buried a child, heaven would stop feeling abstract. It would feel urgent. Necessary. The only oxygen in the room.

But surely there is a way to cultivate longing for eternity without requiring devastation to tutor us there. Surely loyalty to Jesus does not have to be born exclusively out of heartbreak.

At some point, I had to lay down the idea that God was standing in heaven, arms crossed, disappointed in five-year-old me for loving her mom so fiercely.

Of course I loved her.

He made me that way.

The command to love Him most was never meant to suffocate my human attachments. It was meant to anchor them, to free them from the terror of being ultimate. When God is God, my husband doesn’t have to be. My children don’t have to be. My parents don’t have to be. Even this life doesn’t have to be.

Loving Jesus first doesn’t shrink earthly love. It steadies it.

Double-mindedness isn’t proof that we don’t love Him. Sometimes it’s just proof that we are embodied souls learning how to desire what we cannot yet see. It’s the ache of living between two worlds, the one we can touch and the one we were made for.

And maybe the invitation isn’t to manufacture a dramatic disdain for earth. Maybe it’s simply this:

Breathe.

You are not disqualified because you still love your life.

You are not faithless because eternity feels mysterious.

You are not a fraud because your heart wavers.

Loyalty to Jesus, for most of us, is not a single blazing moment of renunciation. It is a thousand quiet re-orientations. It is waking up and saying, again, “You are first,” even when we feel the pull of everything else. It is trusting that the God who commands our highest love is not competing with the good gifts He placed in our hands. He’s inviting us to trust Him with them.

It is believing that when the time comes to cross our own Jordan, the One who felt distant to five-year-old us will not feel nebulous at all.

He will feel like Home.

Until then, we walk. We wrestle. We cling and release and cling again.

And in the middle of our wrestling match, Jesus remains steady.

That is grace.

And maybe that’s enough for today.