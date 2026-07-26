Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Wendy Cockcroft's avatar
Wendy Cockcroft
21h

You are absolutely right, Kaeley. This is completely irresponsible yellow journalism at its very worst. The deaths and violent assaults on women and girls (not to mention Charlie Kirk) are very much to be laid at their door. This is blood libel. Stochastic terrorism. And it's really not okay.

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
20h

Thank you for writing this piece. It needed to be said and merits repeating often.

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