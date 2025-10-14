Last week my body flooded with both fury and grief as I clicked on a Twitter post in which I’d been tagged. The link took me to TikTok—a site I’ve largely managed to avoid for forty-two years—where I watched a woman named Erica, voice shaking, recount what had happened to her at a YMCA.

This particular YMCA wasn’t just any gym to me—it was my stomping grounds. My mom launched the gymnastics program there when I was little. My dad worked for the organization for more than forty years. I grew up in that building, eventually working every job from locker-room monitor to Membership Supervisor to Communications Director—until 2015, when I was fired for publicly opposing a new policy that allowed grown men to shower next to little girls.

I haven’t exactly been quiet about it since. They offered me hush money; I politely told them to shove it where the sun don’t shine. You all know this—I’ve been shouting it from the rooftops, through countless blogs, essays, and posts exposing what I call the gender cult.

So when I heard Erica’s story—of discovering a fully grown, 350 pound bearded man sitting outside the communal showers, watching as little girls rinsed off—I wasn’t shocked. I was enraged. This was entirely preventable. I repeatedly warned them it would happen.

What angered me even more, though, was what Erica shared in her follow-up video. Out of due diligence, she met with the YMCA’s Executive Director to discuss her concerns. He empathized with her situation, saying he fully understood her frustration and shared her concerns as a Christian man himself. But then he claimed the Y’s hands were tied by state law, that the organization had no choice but to comply to keep its doors open.

And that’s a damned lie. I know because I was there. And so was he. In fact, he unfriended me on Facebook when I started to sound the alarm. He personally escorted me off the property when I tried to raise awareness.

This was NOT a state law at the time. Powerful activists were pushing for it to become a state law, and the powers-that-be at the Y saw it as an opportunity to position themselves as leaders and pioneers. I was there when these policies were debated, justified, and promoted. They asked me to write the talking points to sell them to our members. (Do you really have to sell a policy if it’s state law?) I remember the pressure to look “progressive,” the eagerness to be seen as leaders in a new civil-rights frontier. It wasn’t state law that forced anyone’s hand—it was fear, ideology, and ambition dressed up as compassion.

And that, my friends, is how women and girls got sold out in the name of inclusion.

Ten years ago, if a man walked into the girls’ locker room at the YMCA, it was a five-alarm fire. Staff would rush. Police would be called. Parents would be outraged.

Today, a 350-pound man with a beard can sit just outside the showers watching naked girls rinse off—and hardly anyone says a word. Not because it isn’t horrifying, but because women and girls have been conditioned to doubt their instincts. To suppress their boundaries. To submit in the name of “inclusion.”

A decade of gender legislation has trained women to be like Pavlov’s dogs—flinching, silencing ourselves, learning helplessness every time we’re told that saying no makes us hateful.

This isn’t progress. It’s psychological abuse on a cultural scale.

We tell our daughters to park in well-lit areas, to carry keys between their fingers, to never walk alone at night, to trust their gut, to speak up if they feel unsafe. Then we turn around and demand they ignore that same instinct in the locker room. That is gaslighting.

The long-term cost of this is enormous. One incident of voyeurism can shatter a girl’s sense of safety and self-worth for years. It teaches her that her discomfort doesn’t matter, that her body is public property, and that no one will protect her.

When we strip women of their right to boundaries, we don’t create a more compassionate world. We create a more dangerous one.

Which brings me to the people who stay silent and pass the buck when little girls are ogled by grown men in locker room showers: They are not cut out for leadership. Leadership is not a title. It’s not a paycheck. It’s not a corner office or a plaque on the wall. Leadership is about doing the right thing, even when it costs you dearly. We need men and women in these positions who care more about what is good, ethical, and safe than they care about preserving their titles or their bottom lines. Good leaders do the right thing no matter the cost. Good Christian leaders trust God more than man—and act accordingly.

Moral courage is the single most important quality in any leader tasked with safeguarding women and children. It is the willingness to stand alone if necessary, to speak truth to power, to challenge policies and culture that put the innocent at risk. Moral courage is what separates those who merely occupy positions from those who actually lead. It is what compels a leader to prioritize ethics and safety over convenience, to uphold justice even when it is unpopular, and to honor God by honoring His commandments to protect the vulnerable. Without it, laws, policies, and even institutions become hollow shells—empty promises that fail the very people they claim to serve.

When leaders fail to exercise this kind of moral courage, the very structures designed to protect women and girls crumble, leaving society vulnerable to policies and cultural shifts that prioritize ideology over safety and reality. And make no mistake: The fight for women’s rights is a fight for reality. For decades, feminism advanced on the clear, biological categories of sex as the bedrock of legal protections, privacy, and safety. What is being sold today as “gender ideology” is not a subtle theoretical shift—it is a practical redefinition of sex itself. By treating gender identity as a self-declared category that can override sex, policy-makers and cultural institutions are unmooring laws and spaces that were designed to protect women and girls. This redefinition has consequences for locker rooms, rape crisis services, single-sex shelters, sports, and the language we use to describe female experience.

Gender ideology is not merely an abstract belief; it has become an enforced orthodoxy. Those who question its premises—especially women who emphasize sex-based protections, privacy, or the lived reality of being female—are often silenced, ostracized, or labeled as hateful. That chilling effect deters honest debate, pushes important questions out of public view, and intimidates the very people most affected into silence. The cost of dissent is real, and it is asymmetrical: women who speak up pay a high social and professional price.

Practical harms follow from ideological confusion. Single-sex spaces exist because women’s bodily realities and patterns of victimization differ in ways that matter for privacy and safety. Sports and competitive fairness are grounded in physiological differences that sex-based rules recognize. Medical practice and research depend on accurate sex-based data. When policy substitutes subjective identity for objective biology, it erodes the tools institutions use to keep women safe and to provide tailored care. This isn’t vindictiveness or exclusion for its own sake; it’s the preservation of structures built to respond to real, sex-linked needs.

The proper response is not cruelty but clarity. Society can and should treat every person with dignity and compassion while also keeping sex-based protections where they matter. That requires clear legal definitions, sensible policy boundaries (for example, where single-sex protections are necessary), and the courage to insist that “identity” language does not automatically nullify biological reality. Advocates for sex-based protections are not asking to erase or demean anyone; they are asking that the state, schools, and institutions preserve the specific protections created for women.

We must also defend the right to question. Intellectual freedom is a first line of defense for women’s rights. Feminism has long been a conversation—sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes adversarial—about what equality looks like. That conversation is impoverished when critics are silenced. Women who have survived trauma, who worry about privacy, or who object on scientific grounds deserve a hearing, not cancellation. Societies that cannot stomach debate will not solve the hard questions; they will only harden into factions.

Finally, if we’re serious about protecting women from gender ideology, we have to fight with both our heads and our hearts. We need to tell the truth about what’s happening, show the real harm it causes, and lift up the voices of women whose safety and dignity depend on sex-based protections. We need allies who will stand with us, even if they don’t check every ideological box, because doing the right thing shouldn’t be partisan—it’s about protecting real people. Protecting women is about reality, privacy, fairness, and basic decency. If our laws and institutions are going to actually keep women safe, we have to call out what’s changing, expose the consequences, and insist on policies that preserve safe spaces, fair competition, and care that actually meets women’s needs.

Defending women from gender ideology isn’t about hate—it’s about love. Love for truth. Love for freedom. And love for the women and girls who deserve to live, learn, and grow in safety and dignity.

