Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David A's avatar
David A
18h

You have the gifts of courage and honesty and are using them to share truths beyond the usual platitudes. I’m sure you are encouraging far more of us than you imagine in this season. Merry Christmas to one of my favorite “finds” this year. I pray that you will hold your sword steady.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David A's avatar
David A
18h

Very moving. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture