Honest To Goodness

Rae
2d

Not to mention that she was literally drugged so the people saying things like "well maybe you shouldn't get drunk and then go to a guy's hotel room, because what do you think that means???" aren't even talking about what actually happened. She didn't get drunk and then think "teehee, I'm going to go to Andrew's room", he drugged her and then her own internal belief that "rape culture isn't real" and "this kind of stuff doesn't happen to people like me" made her gaslight herself into believing that's not what was happening. She even said it herself, once it was done, she just tried to act like it never happened because she couldn't reconcile "rape culture isn't real" and "all these rape and sexual assault claims are just women who regret what they did" with "what just happened to me? Did I get raped? No, I must've done something wrong, I'm probably overreacting, I'll just get over it".

Also, she did go to the police, she said that too, but they basically said "sorry, but we can't do anything".

This all makes me very sad for her. I don't know her, but this story has touched me very deeply. Probably because I've followed her for a long time, especially since she started diverging from her past beliefs, because her doing that was around the same time that I did, so I felt like I had a "partner" even if it was obviously para social. I don't have nearly the amount of trauma she has, but I can empathize with her being raised to belief something and then suddenly being like "wait what?" and being disillusioned. I can only hope that Lauren eventually finds peace.

Kelly Garrison
1d

Thanks for writing Kaeley. Her story is deeply sad and a cautionary tale of how hateful rhetoric can seep into real life with awful consequences.

