…I came to explore the wreck.

The words are purposes.

The words are maps.

I came to see the damage that was done

and the treasures that prevail… Adrienne Rich

When Lauren Southern arrived at the 2015 Vancouver SlutWalk, wielding a sign that read, “There is no rape culture in the West,” she wasn’t just protesting a march for sexual assault survivors; she was championing a denial so loud it drowned out the voices of wounded women who’ve largely carried the weight of their own trauma in silence.

That same year, Southern doubled down on her denialism in a now viral video, declaring, “the real victims of rape culture are men who are falsely accused.”

It was classic Southern: brash, provocative, edgy, and, unfortunately, pretty typical “pick-me” girl behavior that screams, “I’m special because I’m not like the other girls. They’re beneath me.” She built a pretty solid brand for herself by saying things the far right really likes to hear women say. And not all of them were wrong. A great many of her criticisms were rooted in harsh realities and an appeal to a return to common sense at the expense of our often delusional feelings. Do false rape allegations destroy men’s lives? Yes. Is the plight of women infinitely better in the west than it is in third world countries? Well of course.

But that wasn’t the point of the march, and Southern’s choice to hijack an event for actual survivors revealed something of her own relationship with trauma. Unlike some of her work in other areas, Southern’s approach to the conversation around rape culture wasn’t an invitation to return to truth; it was a demand to ignore it. It was ignorant at best and cruel at worst.

“Rapists go to prison here,” she argued. “Rapists are actually hated here.” Her words weren’t just a rejection of systemic harm—they were a slap in the face to every woman who’s ever been told her pain doesn’t matter, her story doesn’t count, or her choices invited her violation. Most rapists don’t actually go to prison here. Most of them get away with it. Data consistently illustrate this, which, of course, is the root of the problem the march was trying to address.

Fast forward to this month, a decade after her initial denial, and Southern’s narrative has shifted. In her memoir This Is Not Real Life, she alleges that Andrew Tate, the self-styled “Top G” of the manosphere, sexually assaulted her in 2018.

It was a heartbreaking recollection to read, rape by every standard, and fully consistent with the monster Andrew Tate has repeatedly revealed himself to be across years, platforms, and continents. The revelation is a gut punch, not because it’s surprising, but because it forces us to reckon with Southern’s own unwitting complicity in the culture she once championed. (I pause here to clarify that saying she is complicit in creating a hostile culture is NOT the same as blaming her for her rape. She could be Adolf Hitler himself, and it would still not justify the choice to rape her. Rape is always 100% the fault of the rapist. Full stop.)



Here’s the brutal truth, though: women who refuse to dive into the wreck of their own trauma, who sidestep the messy, soul-shredding work of staring down their brokenness, are often the most callous toward other women brave enough to do the work they neglect. Southern’s past denial of rape culture wasn’t just ignorance—it was a shield, a way to avoid the vulnerability of admitting that the systems she propped up could harm her too.

And now they have. On a very public stage. As she shines a light on the dark places of her own history, she finds herself faced with a forcefield of rape culture in action. On X, prominent voices have lobbed predictable accusations: “Her sexual history invalidates her claim,” they say, as if a woman’s past intimacy erases her right to bodily autonomy. “She went to his house alone,” they sneer, as if stepping into a man’s space is an invitation to assault. “She was drinking,” they add, as if alcohol negates consent. “It didn’t happen because she didn’t report it to the police,” they insist, ignoring that only a fraction of survivors—less than 10%, by some estimates—ever report, often because they know they’ll face exactly this kind of scrutiny. These dismissals aren’t just cruel; they’re a calculated playbook, designed to silence and shame. They’re the same tired tropes that have kept women quiet for centuries, and they’re proof that rape culture doesn’t just exist—it thrives, cloaked in the guise of “reason” and “skepticism.”

Let’s be clear: rape culture isn’t just about whether rapists go to prison, as Southern once argued. It’s about a society that turns a blind eye to sexual violence while elevating known abusers to positions of influence and power. Andrew Tate is a glaring example. Despite a rap sheet of allegations—rape, human trafficking, choking women—he’s amassed a cult following, celebrated as a “martyr” by figures like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. His X posts, dismissing Southern’s claims as a ploy for book sales, are met with cheers from fans who see him as a victim of a “woke” conspiracy. This is rape culture: when a man’s charisma and bravado outweigh the cries of his accusers, when his influence grows even as evidence of harm piles up. The West doesn’t just tolerate men like Tate; it rewards them, handing them platforms, wealth, and political clout while survivors are left to pick up the pieces.

Southern’s own journey painfully mirrors this reality, one that will, at some point, rear its ugly head and force even the most committed denialists to contend with its tentacles in their own lives. Like the anti-suffragettes who gained personal power by loudly opposing the 19th amendment, Southern once found her own relevance by stepping on the broken backs of the women whose voices she silenced, choosing, instead, to align herself with the manosphere, hoping for exemption and mercy from a group of reprobates who would eventually cancel her, too. They sent her deepfake porn with pictures of her head superimposed on bodies being penetrated. They objectified her at every turn. They threatened her physical safety. Yet she persisted in denying the systemic harm she now claims to have endured.

Her memoir reveals a woman grappling with the dissonance: “I wouldn’t have believed another woman who made these exact set of claims,” she writes, acknowledging how her brand made her complicit in a culture of disbelief. It’s a confession that cuts deep, revealing the cost of avoiding the wreck of one’s own vulnerability to a pervasive societal trauma. Those who refuse to do this work—Southern included—often project their denial onto others, dismissing survivors’ stories to protect their own injuries. It’s easier to call rape culture a myth than to face the truth that you, too, could be its victim. No one likes a victim on the conservative right.

The great tragedy in all of this is that, as Southern digs deep to find the courage to tell unpopular truths, her critics are publicly modeling the very behavior that keeps so many women quiet for so long. Milo Yiannopoulos called her a “dirty cunt.” Others weaponized her past history of sexual promiscuity to argue that it’s essentially impossible to rape a slut. Countless others accused her of being desperate for attention so she could bolster her book sales.

And this, friends, is textbook rape culture—the decision to punish the truth tellers and bully them back into the shadows. The insistence on assassinating their character to rack up points against them in the court of public opinion so they’ll be written off and disbelieved so aggressively that they’ll abandon their pursuit of justice in trade for a little respite from the abuse.



The term “rape culture” itself is, of course, one of those thought-terminating cliches that gets bandied about so obnoxiously as to actually have become something of a detriment to any attempt at serious civil course. It’s now little more than one of those buzzwords like “patriarchy” and “fascist” and “Marxist” that serves to shut down conversations before they can even start. But it doesn’t really matter what we call it, the problematic behavior described by the term continues to exist in spades.

Do we womenfolk have it better in the west than they do in third world countries? I mean, yeah; I can exist in public without covering my face or worrying I’ll be stoned to death for speaking out loud. But I’m not really content to set the standard for women’s human rights at “better than Afghanistan.” I should just be happy that no one will throw me off a building for exposing my ankles? That’s the bar we’re going with now?

The standard needs to be a helluva lot better than Andrew Tate, too. The responses Southern fielded aren’t just personal attacks; they’re warnings to other women: speak out, and you’ll be torn apart. This is the West’s rape culture: a system that punishes truth-tellers while amplifying abusers, that demands perfect victims while excusing imperfect men.

So what do we do with this? Lauren’s story is an invitation to do the work—to dive into the wreck and shine light on the broken places. not just of personal trauma but of the cultural lies we’ve swallowed. Rape culture isn’t a distant problem confined to “Third World countries,” as Southern once claimed. It’s here, in the West, where we reward men like Tate with followers and fame, where we dismiss survivors for their choices, their silence, or their pasts. It’s in the X posts that mock Southern’s pain, in every circle (both religious or political) that remains silent, in the systems that let fewer than 1% of rapists face conviction. To dismantle it, we need to cultivate a willingness to hear, consider, and potentially believe the trauma stories people share—even those who’ve been complicit in denying an audience to others.

Neither “Believe all women” or “Believe the evidence” are foolproof standards of response to allegations of sexual misconduct. Both are lazy and lacking in necessary curiosity. Both will land you somewhere short of justice. But when your standard is, “Ignore all claims until they’ve been proven in a court of law,” then you’re not actually on the side of justice; you’re on the side of enabling and protecting the false peace of your blissful ignorance. The standard for all abuse allegations should be to take them very seriously and turn over every rock in pursuit of the truth until it is rightly known. You don’t have to turn over very many rocks to know the truth about Andrew Tate.

Southern’s reckoning is a reminder that no one is immune—not the provocateur, not the skeptic, not the one holding the sign.

The work of diving into the wreck is brutal, but it’s necessary. It requires facing the pain we’ve buried, the systems we’ve upheld, and the callousness we’ve shown to others. Southern’s past may have wounded survivors, but her present offers a chance for redemption—not just for her, but for all of us. We can choose to listen, to reject the tropes that silence, and to hold accountable the men who’ve been rewarded for too long. Rape culture is real, and it’s not enough to say “rapists are hated here.” We must prove it—not just in prisons, but in the platforms we deny them, the power we strip away, and the survivors we finally believe.

