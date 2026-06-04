Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kelly Garrison's avatar
Kelly Garrison
2d

The crazy part about all of this is that St. Paul actually recommends lifelong celibacy to both men and women!

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Sheila Dougal's avatar
Sheila Dougal
2d

Wow. Just wow! The whole time I was reading this I was thinking, “Gosh these guys must have cut the whole ‘you must hate your fathers and mothers, wives and children if you want to follow me’ speech out of their Bibles!” And then you said what you said.

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