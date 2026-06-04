Even as a young girl, watching the classic Disney Snow White, my first instinct was to shake her by the shoulders.

Call me judgmental, but Snow White is, without question, my least favorite Disney princess. The shrill singing voice is the least of it. What I could never stomach was the philosophy baked into her signature song “Someday my prince will come.” Five words that subtly encouraged a generation of little girls to believe that happiness was not something you built or even chose, but something you waited for—patient, passive, and pretty. Just around the corner, just out of reach, always someday, and always co-dependently attached to something you could not personally control— a man’s affection.

Is there anything wrong with desiring a happy fruitful marriage or romance in general? Well of course not. And I have to shake my head and chuckle at the realization that the Lord, in His infinite wisdom, decided to bless me with a daughter who possesses every ounce of romantic whimsy I seem to have lacked myself. Some days I catch her staring off into space at the kitchen table when she’s supposed to be completing her math homework, and I don’t even have to ask; I know she’s thinking about cute boys.

And there’s nothing wrong with this. It’s hardwiring. Humans were created for connection. I would not stomp that out of her. But I will do my darndest to guide the longing and help her understand that she is a complete and purposeful human being right now, not a rough draft waiting to be finished by someone else’s love. I need her to know that her life has weight and meaning and momentum independent of whether a man ever notices her across a crowded room. I need her to know that “someday” is a lovely hope, but it is a terrible permanent address.

Unfortunately, there are corners of evangelicalism that have spent decades teaching girls to live there. I know because I was raised in that milieu.

To be fair, not everyone was like this. It was not present in every family. But it was present enough that the message became familiar: your highest calling as a female is to be a wife and mother. Your future is not something you build so much as something you wait for. Your story begins when a man chooses you, or, in the Doug Wilson sphere of influence, when your father chooses a husband for you.

For some of my friends, this wasn’t merely implied; it was quite explicit. For example, the family college budget was reserved for their brothers because the boys would need careers. The girls would need husbands.

And while most evangelicals today would reject that level of bluntness, the underlying assumptions have never entirely disappeared. In fact, they seem to be experiencing something of a revival.

As birth rates decline and conversations about demographic collapse dominate certain corners of the internet, a growing chorus is insisting that society’s problems can be solved if we simply return to a romanticized version of 1954. The ideal woman, we’re told, is a wife, a mother, a homemaker. Career ambitions are viewed with suspicion. Childless women are treated as cautionary tales. Single women are pitied, scolded, or regarded as unfinished projects waiting for their real lives to begin. They’re “feminists.” They’re “boss babes.” They’re victims of a culture that has lied to them, and now they’re obviously going to die alone with the twelve cats they acquired to temper their loneliness.

Never mind that a lot of them would genuinely love to be married to good men and just haven’t met the right person. My best friend is a brilliant, gorgeous woman who wrote pointedly about her experience as a single woman in the church, and I think everyone ought to really consider her perspective.

Husbands don’t grow on trees, and selecting a spouse isn’t like picking a flavor of ice cream. It’s actually pretty consequential. We aren’t talking about a situation where any old husband will do. There are some pretty disastrous implications for getting this wrong. Ask me how I know.

And yet, many women, indoctrinated from youth to believe their entire identity hinges on marriage and motherhood, end up getting really desperate when neither option presents itself before their biological clocks start ticking. I think of the poor young woman in Doug Wilson’s church who, eager for a mate, approached her church elders to help her find one, only to have them match her with a level 3 serial pedophile who was ultimately aroused by the child born of their union. Bad things happen when desperation is the inevitable byproduct of a theology that has convinced a woman she is incomplete, when the alternative to marriage isn’t a full and meaningful life; it’s failure. It’s pity. It’s the cats.

The pressure to “just get married” doesn’t produce wise, discerning women who know their own worth and choose accordingly. It produces desperate, panicked would-be-brides who convince themselves that ANY port in storm is better than being caught out at sea alone. I’ve known way too many women who chose the first port they could find. I myself was once one of these women.

What’s needed in this gap are the voices of mature, seasoned women who speak wisdom to the younger generations about how to hold the longing loosely. Women who can say, with hard-won authority, “Your desire for love is good, but your life right now is not a waiting room.” What’s needed are women who refuse to peddle either the progressive lie that marriage is a patriarchal trap or the conservative lie that you are nothing without one.

So I was pleased to see such a voice amplified by Ligonier Ministries this week when they shared a video interview with Rebecca Van Doodewaard, specifically offering encouragement to single women. Her message was refreshingly simple, and I’ll paraphrase: “Don’t make an idol of marriage. Bloom where God has planted you. Be fruitful in the season you’re in. Serve God, pursue meaningful work, invest in ministry, contribute to the world around you. Don’t sit around waiting for your life to start someday. Live the life you’ve been given today.”



It was a much-needed message full of wisdom and maternal love. It was the sort of advice that should have been entirely uncontroversial.

The reaction was anything but.

The theobro Twitterverse went postal. I’ll let the replies speak for themselves.

One man, a self-described Ligonier devotee, complained that “we simply do not need any more mature married women telling younger single women to go get graduate degrees and careers.” The content of the video, apparently, was less offensive than the audacity of a woman having opinions about other women’s lives.

Another declared it “absolute feminist garbage.”

A third helpfully informed us that “we should be encouraging single women in the church to find a good Christian man and get married, actually,” which, again, is precisely the mentality Van Doodewaard was gently pushing back against, apparently to this man’s great distress.

One account called her a witch. A literal witch. For telling women to live fruitfully.

And then, my personal favorite, delivered with the kind of self-awareness one typically associates with an ironing board, “At some point, we just need to stop letting women on podcasts.”

Reformed & Confessional stated, “You really should delete this and spare yourself the embarrassment. This is terrible advice from an obviously unqualified counselor. Marriage is an idol? Are you kidding me? A husband is Christ to his wife? A woman is saved through bearing children. Idolatry?! Are you serious?”

The consensus among these folks seems to be that, if something is inherently good, it’s impossible to make it an idol. But that’s not how idolatry works. In fact, idolatry almost always begins with something good.

Children are good. Families are good. Marriage is good. Ministry is good. Church is good. Patriotism is good. Work is good. The problem isn’t the thing itself. The problem is what happens when a good thing is elevated into an ultimate thing.

Scripture is full of examples of this. God asked Abraham to place Isaac on the altar because Isaac was a good and cherished gift. Similarly, God actually commanded Moses to make a bronze serpent. In its intended function, it was a good thing. But then the people began to cling too tightly to it, to give it reverence and importance that belonged exclusively to God.

In Luke, Jesus expressly warns against idolatry of family when He says, “If anyone comes to me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple.”

Does this mean Jesus wants us to actually hate our families? No. It means He demands our loyalty to Him first and above our affections for the gifts He gives us. Idols are rarely obvious acts of rebellion. More often, they are gifts we clutch too tightly, blessings we cannot imagine living without, and desires that begin to dictate our decisions, fears, and sense of worth.

This includes the desire for marriage. But it also includes something uglier that was on full display in the literally hundreds of those replies, such as the demand that other people fix your civilizational anxieties for you. When a man logs onto the internet to rage at a woman he’s never met for not being married with children, he is revealing that he has placed his hopes for the survival of everything he cares about on the biological output of women who owe him nothing. That hope should be anchored to Jesus, not strange women’s wombs. That is an idol, and other people’s bodies are its altar.

And idols make people cruel. A man who is genuinely trusting God with the future does not panic when a single woman gets a graduate degree. That panic is diagnostic. It tells you where his faith actually lives.

I could write pages and pages about why, ironically, no self-respecting woman should want to go anywhere near the types of men that behave as viciously as the theobros responding to the Ligonier post, but I’m not convinced that would actually help anyone, so I’ll leave it at this:

The message Rebecca Van Doodewaard delivered was not radical or feminist or heretical in the slightest. It was, at its core, the same thing Jesus said to Martha when she was so consumed with what was lacking that she couldn’t be present to what was right in front of her: “This moment matters. You are here now. Live here. Drink it in.”

For women whose princes never come gallivanting along to bequeath upon them a sense of purpose, the relevant question to be asking is, “What else did God make me for, and am I busy doing it?”

Marriage is a beautiful gift, but it was never intended to carry the weight of a woman’s entire identity. Husbands make terrible messiahs. They age. They get sick. They disappoint us. Sometimes they leave. Sometimes they die. They were never meant to be the source of our purpose. It ought to be something of a relief to have that burden lifted off their shoulders.

The truth is that not every woman will marry. Some will be widowed. Some will be abandoned. Some will spend years hoping for a husband who never arrives. And some will discover that God has equipped them with gifts, talents, and opportunities that bear extraordinary fruit in the world beyond their own front door.

None of that is failure. None of that is sin. None of that is a betrayal of anything worth protecting. There is simply too much worth doing to spend your one life staring down the road, waiting for a prince who may never come.