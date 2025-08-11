Doug Wilson is a rising star on the conservative right. Once considered somewhat fringe, his recent interviews with heavy hitters like Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk and Steve Deace have really put him on the map. Last week Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tweeted a Wilson video as something of a proposed blueprint for advancing the Kingdom of God in America.

For those who don’t know, Doug Wilson is the pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC). He wields significant influence through his self-ordained ministry, Canon Press, New Saint Andrews College, Greyfriars Seminary, and widely used homeschooling curriculum (Omnibus). His affiliations with organizations like CrossPolitic, Fight-Laugh-Feast, and leaders from Grace to You, Apologia, and G3 amplify his reach.



But who is he really? I’ve been asked to write this article without inserting my characteristic passion or spin—a just-the-facts-ma’am approach to the discussion, which is admittedly a very challenging assignment, as I have historically not shied away from my rather aggressive plea to protect people from his influence. That said, here, to the best of my ability, are the objective and well-documented facts about the nature of my serious concerns with his leadership:

The evidence speaks for itself. In light of this extensive record of enabling predators, shaming victims, promoting misogyny, endorsing extreme ideologies, and evading accountability, one must ask: Does Douglas Wilson’s conduct truly align with the biblical mandate for pastoral leadership to be “above reproach” (1 Timothy 3:2)? Perhaps, if it’s leadership he’s after, the most faithful act he could lead is a public demonstration of genuine repentance, modeling humility and accountability before the church and the world he wants to conquer.

