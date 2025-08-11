Doug Wilson is a rising star on the conservative right. Once considered somewhat fringe, his recent interviews with heavy hitters like Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk and Steve Deace have really put him on the map. Last week Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tweeted a Wilson video as something of a proposed blueprint for advancing the Kingdom of God in America.
For those who don’t know, Doug Wilson is the pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC). He wields significant influence through his self-ordained ministry, Canon Press, New Saint Andrews College, Greyfriars Seminary, and widely used homeschooling curriculum (Omnibus). His affiliations with organizations like CrossPolitic, Fight-Laugh-Feast, and leaders from Grace to You, Apologia, and G3 amplify his reach.
But who is he really? I’ve been asked to write this article without inserting my characteristic passion or spin—a just-the-facts-ma’am approach to the discussion, which is admittedly a very challenging assignment, as I have historically not shied away from my rather aggressive plea to protect people from his influence. That said, here, to the best of my ability, are the objective and well-documented facts about the nature of my serious concerns with his leadership:
Heresy Allegations: Wilson promotes Federal Vision theology, which the Reformed Presbyterian Church in the United States (RPCUS) denounced as heretical in 2004, calling for his repentance. Six NAPARC denominations (PCA, RPCNA, OPC, URCNA, RCUS, ARPC) issued reports between 2002-2010 condemning Federal Vision for advocating theonomy, baptismal regeneration, paedocommunion, and salvation through works. In 2017, Wilson reaffirmed these tenets in a blog post titled “Federal Vision No Mas,” misleadingly suggesting he had abandoned the theology while confirming his adherence to its principles.
Ecclesiastical Charges: In 2004, Christ Church members filed 94 ecclesiastical charges against Wilson, alleging pastoral tyranny, lying, stealing, abuse, manipulation, covering a student-run drug ring, obstructing justice, and misusing benevolence funds to pay off a casino operator’s gambling debts (confirmed by a sworn affidavit). Wilson reportedly responded, “When I swing, people shatter.” The CREC, which he founded and staffed with loyalists, dropped the charges after the accusers left.
Financial Misconduct: In 2005, the Idaho State Tax Commission revoked Canon Press’s 501(c)(3) status for funneling royalties to Wilson personally. In 2015, multiple instances of plagiarism were found in Wilson’s Omnibus homeschooling curriculum, published through Veritas Press, where he serves as General Editor. (See 70+ examples and side-by-side comparisons of the plagiarized materials here.)
Mishandling 2005 Abuse Case: Jamin Wight, a 24-year-old Greyfriars Seminary student, groomed and sexually abused 13-year-old Natalie Greenfield in her family’s home, where he boarded through Christ Church’s student network. After Natalie disclosed the abuse at 17, her parents filed a police report in August 2005. Wilson and Peter Leithart (Wight’s pastor and New Saint Andrews dean) were informed but kept the allegations from the congregation for over three months. Wilson wrote to Natalie’s father, blaming him for negligence, threatening to suspend him from the Lord’s Supper, and he wrote specifically to Natalie, urging her to drop legal action out of feigned concern for her mother’s reputation. (I’m going to avoid inserting my opinion about this, but suffice to say it’s extremely challenging.) He wrote letters to the court and police, calling the abuse a “secret courtship,” claiming Wight was “not a sexual predator,” and noting Natalie’s “physical maturity.” Wight was sentenced to 4-6 months in prison. Wilson’s church shunned Natalie’s family, offered no victim support, and implemented no abuse prevention policies. In 2015, Leithart apologized to Natalie; Wilson did not.
Covering Up Abuse Allegations: When a church member’s daughter reported her father watching her shower, she claims Wilson covered it up and offered to facilitate counseling. His wife, Nancy Wilson, told the girl her father’s actions were “not illegal,” dismissing the concern.
Enabling a Serial Pedophile: Steven Sitler, a convicted Level III “fixated pedophile” with over 25 victims, enrolled at New Saint Andrews College and boarded with a Christ Church family with six children under 10. Sitler molested a child in the home, and after the victim’s father reported it to Wilson, Sitler confessed. Wilson advised contacting the police but wrote a letter to Judge John Stegner on Christ Church letterhead, requesting “measured and limited” penalties, claiming Sitler was repentant. Sitler was sentenced to life in 2005, served 20 months, and was released on probation. In 2010, a 23-year-old Christ Church woman sought the elders’ help to find a husband. They introduced her to Sitler. The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) advised against the marriage in a May 27, 2011, letter, citing Sitler’s history, a recent Abel Assessment, and expert opinions from Steve Lindsley and Dr. Richard Craig, noting the risk of Sitler having children. Wilson and Sitler’s attorney (Christ Church elder Dean Wullenwaber) convinced the court to approve the marriage. Wilson officiated, praying for the couple to have children. After their son’s birth, Sitler admitted during a polygraph test to sexual arousal from contact with the infant, leading to his removal from the home. Wilson later claimed he did nothing wrong and would make the same decision again.
Endorsing Christian Nationalism: Wilson’s Canon Press published Stephen Wolfe’s The Case for Christian Nationalism (2022), and Wilson endorsed it, praising Wolfe for providing “a coherent intellectual foundation” and showing “our way back” as a nation. Wolfe argues the U.S. Constitution is inadequate, advocates government enforcement of Christianity, including punishing heretics and blasphemers, claims non-Christians should have fewer rights, calls the prioritization of religious liberty a “politics of losers,” and suggests interethnic marriage is often sinful. Wolfe writes: “The question is whether a Christian magistrate… may punish… false teachers, heretics, blasphemers, and idolaters… Modern religious liberty advocates deny this, and I (Wolfe) affirm it.” Wilson’s endorsement aligns with his 2026 conference, “Seven Doctrines for Ruling the World,” featuring speakers who oppose women’s suffrage. (Source: Wolfe, The Case for Christian Nationalism, p. 359, Canon Press; Canon Press endorsement)
Misogynistic Rhetoric: Wilson uses derogatory terms for women, including “cunts,” “harpies,” “crones,” “lumberjack dykes,” “twinkies in tight tops,” “waifs with manga eyes,” and “small breasted biddies.” His 2020 novel Ride, Sally, Ride, about a sex robot, includes graphic content with terms like “pussy” and references to “over-topped bustiers” and “blonde bombosity.” He obsesses over women’s breasts, claims women were made to “make the sandwiches,” and equates promiscuous women to “useless locks” while describing promiscuous men as “master keys.” He claimed it was reasonable for a husband to call a disciplinary meeting over his wife’s lack of “joy” while doing dishes (Federal Husband, 1999).He writes that husbands must lead wives with a “firm hand,” comparing them to lords. He wrote an article called “The Lost Virtue of Sexism,” wherein he preaches that women are never meant to be warriors and that sexism is righteous. He frequently platforms with men who aggressively oppose women’s right to vote. He himself has stated that he thinks women’s suffrage hurt the family unit, and that ideally there would be a household vote, as determined by the husband.
Defending Slavery: Wilson’s book Southern Slavery As It Was claims slavery in the South was a “patriarchal” relationship of “mutual affection and confidence,” offering slaves “plenty, simple pleasures, food, clothes, and good medical care.” He argues it was not entirely adversarial, citing Christianity’s influence, and claims slaves were already enslaved by other Africans before being sold to traders, as though that somehow absolves white slaveholders of their complicity in the scourge. (Source: dougwils.com/books-and-culture/slavery-and-the-bible)
Controversial Affiliations and Actions: Wilson’s media arms, CrossPolitic and Fight-Laugh-Feast, staffed by Christ Church members (e.g., Toby Sumpter, Gabe Rench, David Shannon), promote his theonomic, patriarchal ideology. In 2020, CrossPolitic’s David Shannon produced a Founders Ministries documentary portraying stalwart abuse advocate (and Reformed Christian of the 1689 Baptist persuasion) Rachael Denhollander as a demonic influence, leading to resignations from the board. Wilson collaborated with G3 Conferences, Apologia, and Alpha & Omega Ministries at events like ReformCon (2019) and G3 (2020)
Lack of Accountability: As CREC co-founder and presiding minister of the Anselm Presbytery, Wilson operates with significant autonomy, surrounded by loyalists. The CREC rebuked him in 2017 for mishandling the Sitler and Wight cases but imposed no further discipline. Wilson maintains a “Controversy Library” on his website, framing criticisms as “lefty” smear attempts to manage his extensive scandals. He dismisses criticism as attacks on “God’s grace,” claiming, “I’m a pastor; I cover up sins for a living,” and has not apologized for abuse cases, misogyny, or controversial ideologies.
The evidence speaks for itself. In light of this extensive record of enabling predators, shaming victims, promoting misogyny, endorsing extreme ideologies, and evading accountability, one must ask: Does Douglas Wilson’s conduct truly align with the biblical mandate for pastoral leadership to be “above reproach” (1 Timothy 3:2)? Perhaps, if it’s leadership he’s after, the most faithful act he could lead is a public demonstration of genuine repentance, modeling humility and accountability before the church and the world he wants to conquer.
