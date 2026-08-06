by guest contributor Brian F. Marks

A few years ago, amid the post-COVID fallout, I first heard the phrase “normalcy bias.”

Normalcy bias is a cognitive pattern in which the brain minimizes threat warnings. It leads people to believe that life will keep going on as usual, that whatever is “normal” will continue mostly unabated, just as it always has. Human beings cling to this bias because it feels safe and familiar. What is “normal” makes sense to them.

Each person’s sense of “normal” is shaped by their own experience, their own psychological grid. It’s entirely subjective, and therein lies the deception of the bias: many people treat their version of “normal” as objective reality, when it isn’t. No one owns the concept of “normal.” And as life marches on, what’s “normal” shifts with circumstances, sometimes dramatically, on both a macro and micro level. Individual lives, families, cultures, and nations do change, sometimes rapidly.

When someone’s sense of normalcy has mostly been good, and then something erupts (a life-altering hardship, a cancer diagnosis) many people pine for what they knew for so long as “normal.” It’s pain avoidance, a coping mechanism, the path of least resistance. Some even come to believe they’re entitled to their old, comfortable life back.

But “normal” isn’t good for everyone. I recently heard the testimony of a woman who had a terrible childhood. She was abused in nearly every way imaginable. She became a believer in Jesus as a teenager, and in college she met her husband, a godly man, and then his family. She remembers asking herself, Is this even real? Are you all actors? Do you actually love and respect each other? It was the opposite of everything she’d grown up with, and it gave her enormous hope that her “normal” could be different — and in the best possible way.

But what about “normal” in the context of church?

I think that’s one of the hardest things to navigate spiritually, because our frameworks for understanding who God is can shift even when He hasn’t.

Scripture says Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). So the problem of normalcy isn’t on His end. It’s ours, as finite people living in time and space. I’ve noticed how unsettling it is when Christians committed to doctrinal orthodoxy have their paradigms forcibly adjusted, especially when the place where they learned so much about God becomes a source of heartache and scandal.

Maybe it’s just the cleansing season the Body of Christ is in right now, and perhaps this has been on my mind so much lately. But one of the most painful experiences of my life was being part of a church that was, in many ways, very good, and then turned sour. Half the congregation eventually left, and it became a shell of its former self. I’d been an active member there for over a decade, and by every measure I could see, it was doing many things well. The Holy Spirit moved there in wonderful ways, and I made lifelong friends. It wasn’t perfect (of course it wasn’t, full of fallen people wrestling with every kind of sin), but it was a local body genuinely aiming for faithfulness.

Over time, though, conditions changed. The head pastor was exposed as verbally abusive toward congregants, much of it happening behind closed doors. He was a covert narcissist who kept a great deal masterfully hidden. Some of the changes he’d made to the church bylaws had seemed reasonable enough at the time, but eventually people realized they served his own self-centered ends. It became clear he had to go, and he was ousted, though if you’d read the local newspaper, you’d have been told he “resigned.” He relocated across the country and, last I heard, is serving in ministry at a new church. My heart still sinks knowing that.

When the full truth came out, certain memories resurfaced, and part of me wondered if I should have seen it coming. I remembered a conversation years earlier with a congregant this man had verbally abused. Her words had seemed oblique, almost troubling. Was she signaling that she needed someone safe to talk to? We eventually did talk about what she’d endured, and I mentioned that earlier conversation, admitting I hadn’t been sure what she was trying to tell me. It turned out she hadn’t been intentionally signaling anything, but she confirmed she’d been in serious pain, and she was grateful I’d picked up on it and remembered.

There were other signs, too, things about the pastor that struck me as odd, but I wrote them off as personality quirks. He was a doctoral-level academic and an introvert; I’m a huge extrovert with only a B.A. at the time.

Looking back on that season, I see how much my normalcy bias kept me from seeing what was wrong. Because in so many ways, the church was good. It felt “normal” to be part of a Bible-believing congregation where biblical standards mattered, where the worship was soul-stirring, where the poor and needy were served, where the average parishioner seemed to have integrity. The church had even taken public stands for righteousness, refusing to bow to the spirit of the age. Some of my fondest spiritual memories are from that place, still.

My sense of “normal” was upended when I realized this place I loved wasn’t what I thought it was. I can’t and won’t deny the good I received there, or deny that the Holy Spirit worked even through this man, whom I now believe was a wolf. It’s brain-boiling cognitive dissonance to hold both truths at once. But my normalcy bias was disrupted for good, and I hadn’t even realized how strongly it had been operating in me.

If I had to draw a biblical parallel, I’d liken my former church to a few of the churches John addressed in Revelation 2. In Pergamum, Thyatira, and Ephesus, righteousness and sin were mixed together. Though they’d been remarkably faithful in ways God Himself acknowledged, He still had to correct them. It’s strange to read those accounts, because I’d imagine the Christians in those churches had their own normalcy bias too. It took someone — Someone — to point out what was wrong. Their circumstances may not have seemed abnormal to them. But neither, from God’s perspective, was their sin.

All of this leaves me wondering: is there even such a thing as “normal”? Or is “normal” an illusion entirely?

If I believe in a supernatural God who is infinite, who sees the end from the beginning, for whom there is nothing new under the sun (and I do believe all of this) then maybe the best course is to surrender everything I think I know about what “normal” life is supposed to look like.

In Exodus 3:14, God tells Moses His name is “I AM.” He exists in an eternal present, with no beginning and no end. Malachi 3:6 says, “For I am the Lord, I do not change.” James 1:17 declares that God does not change “like shifting shadows.”

I hate pat Christian-ese answers, and I don’t mean to sound cliché. But maybe “normal” was never meant to hold me. Only He was. And if your normal has just been upended too, maybe that’s not the disaster it feels like. Maybe it’s an invitation to stop bracing for a return to what was and start resting in the One who never changes.