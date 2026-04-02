Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Jessica Rupe's avatar
Jessica Rupe
2d

Happy birthday and welcome to midlife! I'm turning 49 at the end of August and to be honest the thought that I am turning 50 next year is already turning me inside out. 😂

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DJ Taylor's avatar
DJ Taylor
4d

Happy birthday! I didn't even START figuring out who I was until I was in my 40s. Now, in my 50s, I'm trying to hone that. LOVE this title by the way 🥳

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