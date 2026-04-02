It’s my birthday today. I’m officially 43, which feels both wildly accurate and completely fake. There are days I feel 60, like I’ve lived three lifetimes before lunch, and days I’m surprised I’m allowed to be in charge of anything at all.



My email inbox is full of offers for birthday freebies ranging from a free dessert at Applebees to a free brow or lip wax at the local salon. And hey, at 43, I should probably consider taking advantage of that last one. It’s a kind of disorienting age in some ways—too old to be hip and cool, too young to be old and wise.

Mostly, I feel settled and at home in my skin, not in the “I’ve arrived” sense, but in the “I finally know where my feet are” kind of way.

I’m deeply aware that I didn’t get here by accident. The Lord has been so faithful to restore my locust-eaten years and to place me in a life where I am loved, safe enough to exhale, and free enough to think clearly. That’s where I find myself this morning—deep in thought about everything from His calling on my life to the tattoo I plan to get next week and even to the origin of birthday celebrations themselves.

Because I’m a relentlessly curious nerd, I took a deep dive this morning into the history of the birthday celebration, and I learned a few things that surprised me.

For example, did you know that the first recorded birthday celebrations occurred in ancient Egypt where, rather than observing the anniversaries of their actual birth, the pharaohs celebrated the date of their coronation, which was considered the “birth” of a god? In the biblical account of Joseph, the pharaoh was throwing a birthday feast that ultimately landed his baker and cupbearer in prison alongside Joseph.

Or did you know that it was the ancient Greeks who were credited with placing candles on a moon-shaped cake in order to honor Artemis, the goddess of the moon? The candles were meant to mimic the moon’s glow. (Next time someone challenges you about the pagan roots of the Christmas tree, Easter, or the Enneagram, you can pull this one out as a gotcha for the fun police.)

In all seriousness, several cultures and religions (including some branches of Christianity and Jehovah’s Witnesses) historically discouraged birthday celebrations, as they were viewed as pagan in origin.

Romans made birthday celebrations more widespread, but still largely for the aristocracy and more commonly for men than for women. In Matthew 14:6 (and parallel in Mark 6:21), it was Herod Antipas’s birthday when his stepdaughter danced, leading Herod to promise her anything, ultimately resulting in the beheading of John the Baptist.

Birthdays were only for the wealthy for most of human history, and parties were thrown to ward off evil spirits, who were thought to be especially drawn to people on their birthdays. Ultimately, it was the Germans who placed the emphasis on celebrating children’s birthdays through a tradition called Kinderfeste, which emerged in the late 18th century and spread widely alongside the broader cultural romanticization of childhood.

It’s kind of a weird thing, isn’t it? Celebrating yourself for something you didn’t really even accomplish? The performance addict in me thinks it would make more sense to celebrate the anniversary of the day you finally quit smoking, or the day you paid off your student loans, or the day you finally quit texting the wrong person back.

Still, it is kind of nice to be celebrated — to have a day carved out to feel special, to remember that in the good Lord’s divine wisdom and sovereignty, He decided the world needed one of you. And today, as I sit here indulging my brain’s relentless need to wander all over kingdom come, I’m struck by how important it is to sit with the knowledge that God made each of us for a reason — and the urgency of figuring out just what that reason may be.

As the old saying goes, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

If you look around, you may have noticed that the whole wide world seems to be in the midst of a global identity crisis, much of it rooted in a widespread inability to confidently articulate why we were created. In the absence of that understanding, people largely flail about, restlessly stumbling for some sense of meaning.



By the grace of God, that’s not my personal struggle anymore. I know why He made me. I know the work that is mine, and most days, that knowledge feels less like a destination than a daily act of trust.

So this year, as I mark another trip around the sun, I find myself less interested in celebrating myself and far more aware of the gift of more time. Time to do meaningful work. Time to say what is true. Time to bring light into the spaces I’ve been entrusted with, in ways both seen and unseen. That feels far more substantial than a milestone or a number, and hey, I’ll take it- even if it comes with a few extra chin hairs and a few more lines on my face.

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