Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David A's avatar
David A
3d

Every parent that really tries will eventually fail. It’s an impossible job. I used to share this with young soon to be parents. My advice was to relax and let go of perfection as it will tie you in knots. You’re right… no formula will ultimately work. The most we can do is carry on, trust God and do our best. Thank you for saying the things that are difficult to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
3d

Thanks for your reminder to be more thoughtful about encouraging and offering help to single moms and their kids. Thanks for reminding ALL parents that we cannot save our children's souls. ONLY God can!!! You have a good grasp, Kaeley, of what our job really is and what it calls for—moms and/or dads growing closer to Jesus in trust and obedience. Who doesn't have a long way to go in that direction???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture