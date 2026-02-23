I have a number of besetting sins. Envy is not generally one of them. Anger. Pride. Those two are more than enough to keep me on my knees throughout most hours of the day. But envy? Not usually my jam except for the rare occasion when I look at my somewhat dilapidated double-wide and think, “Well I sure wouldn’t mind having a log cabin in the woods.” It wouldn’t even have to be that big. Maybe 1500 square feet with a loft bedroom and a decent view of trees with the sound of water running through the woods nearby. That’s generally the extent of my coveting.

But lately I’ve been noticing the pesky little green-eyed monster creeping into other spheres of my life, specifically as it relates to my personal calling in this world. I envy other peoples’ callings. I would love, for example, to be my best friend, a genius artist lady with healing properties in her singing voice. She’s a worship leader, and when she sings, people can rest in the presence of Jesus. Everyone wants to be around that kind of gift.

If I’m being fair and reasonable, I remind myself that cultivating her gift has not been a pain-free road, that she’s anointed because she’s pressed into Jesus, and that the gig comes with a litany of other hangups I haven’t even begun to catalog. But from where I sit, she’s got kind of a sweet calling on her life, and it’s one that makes her pleasant and desirable in the eyes of the people around her.

I have to admit I envy this, especially as someone who’s spent the majority of her adult life feeling like a clumsy bull in a China closet in most social situations. Hardwiring for justice is not a warm, fuzzy gift. It is not the gift that makes people feel like they can breathe when you walk in the room. It’s the gift that makes people feel, fairly often, like they’d rather you found somewhere else to be. I suspect a lot of us have felt that sting of watching someone else’s calling draw people in while ours tends to clear the room. We’re the types of people you absolutely want next to you in a foxhole, but if you’re hosting a dinner party? We’re a bit of a wild card.

Which brings me to Jeremiah, who’s increasingly feeling like my biblical doppelganger.

I find that I often return to his story when I’m trying to find God’s plan for the next steps in my own. There’s a question I can’t shake every time I read him: “What in the holy hayfields is the point?!”

God calls this man, tells him up front that nobody is going to listen to him, and then sends him out anyway, for literal decades, to say true things into a void. He does this brave work of obeying God’s voice, and then what happens? Oh that’s cool; he gets thrown in a friggin’ cistern. Then they accuse him of treason, and after he’s exhausted himself passionately warning people of the impending doom that awaits their lack of repentance, they go right on driving their lives straight off the cliff he tried to save them from. What in the heck is the point of this? What am I supposed to understand about the nature of God from reading this story? What do you do with a calling that appears, by every measurable outcome, to have accomplished nothing?

I identify a great deal with Jeremiah in the sense that I tend to see the bad things coming down the pike. Patterns, trajectories, the thing nobody wants to talk about yet because it hasn’t fully materialized. I don’t exactly know how much of this is spiritual gifting in the discernment category vs. how much of it is finely-tuned radar honed through traumatic life experiences. It’s probably a bit of both. Either way, my general experience is that I’m about two years early on most of it, which means I spend a lot of time being wrong in public before I’m eventually right in private, by which point everyone has forgotten they told me I was catastrophizing. By the time the thing lands, I’ve already grieved it, processed it, and largely moved on to forecasting the next one. It is, I will confess, an exhausting way to be a person.

I have to imagine that Jeremiah would understand. In chapter 20, he essentially says, “I’m done. I’m not doing this anymore. Speaking has cost me everything and I’m finished.” And then, in almost the same breath, he continues, “But if I don’t say it, it’s like fire shut up in my bones and I cannot hold it in.”

I have never in my life felt more seen by a piece of ancient literature.

The cost of speaking and the impossibility of silence. Living in that particular tension is its own specific kind of agony, and I’m genuinely comforted that God thought it was worth including in the canon. It doesn’t exactly resolve anything, but it does interrupt the isolation of it.

This week I find myself wrestling again with the question of why God would command someone to sacrifice everything to issue a warning no one would heed. I pulled out the commentaries and did some actual research and found a measure of comfort in the reminder that God is just and that His justice requires the record to be clear. Warning after warning after warning. The people who continued in their rebellion were without excuse. The judgment that came was judgment of their own choosing. God doesn’t issue consequences without first making the off-ramp visible.

We don’t find much in the way of dramatic repentance in Jeremiah. But there is a remnant, a handful of people who must have carried what he said into exile and thought it was worth preserving. The book exists. The laments exist. The new covenant prophecy in chapter 31 exists. Someone was listening. Prophets don’t always see the fruit of their labor, often because the picture is so much larger than they are, and the seeds they plant won’t be harvested until long after they’re gone. Sometimes God uses people to plant for generations and cultures they will never live to see. The question is whether they will choose faithfulness anyway, in the dark, without the receipts.

I realized this morning that I keep turning to Jeremiah looking for comfort and leaving it a bit disappointed. And then it finally dawned at me that maybe God isn’t using the book to comfort me. He’s using it to challenge me.



Will I remain faithful when I can’t see the results I assume should accompany my obedience? Will I trust that God is painting a bigger, more beautiful picture than the one I can presently see? Will I allow a root of bitterness (or envy) to poison the work?

Maybe that’s the deepest lesson Jeremiah has for people like me, and maybe for many of us wired for discernment, advocacy, or speaking hard truths in hard seasons. I’ve spent so long being right about what’s coming that somewhere along the way I started trusting the gift more than the One who gave it. It’s a subtle idolatry, and it’s easy to miss because the gift is real. The patterns are real.

But the script I can read is never the whole script. Faithfulness doesn’t only mean trusting God with the parts I can already see. It means trusting Him with everything that isn’t on the page yet, the outcomes I can’t predict, the fruit I won’t live to see, the chapters that don’t resolve the way I think they should. Jeremiah didn’t get to watch Jerusalem stand. He got to be faithful. And for someone wired the way I am, learning to release my grip on what I can see in order to trust the One who sees everything I can’t may be the most important work I will ever do. It is certainly proving to be some of the hardest.