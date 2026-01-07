There is a particular sport the Christian internet never seems to tire of: finding a woman who has served faithfully for decades and then deciding, retroactively, that she has always been a dangerous fraud. The rules are simple. Ignore the fruit. Ignore the context. Ignore the cost. Fixate on a handful of moments where she failed to perform ideological obedience quickly enough, loudly enough, or with sufficient enthusiasm for the right people.

Beth Moore is one of the church’s favorite trophies in this game.

It is now fashionable to speak of her as a “false teacher,” a woman who somehow wandered off the narrow path after years of Bible teaching that nourished millions. The evidence offered for this downgrade is remarkably thin. She would not endorse a president credibly accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. She refused to stay silent after Charlottesville. She allegedly “went soft” on LGBT issues, despite never once abandoning traditional Christian sexual ethics.

But I want to focus almost exclusively on one story about Beth Moore that seems to make the rounds with startling regularity, a sort of trump card people play to shut down conversation and justify their contempt for her by attempting to conclusively prove that yes, the lady is a kook.

“Okay, Kaeley, I know you like her, but you heard about the hairbrush story, right?” they ask, visibly cringing.

Of course I have heard about the hairbrush story. Everyone in these circles has by now. The fact that they know more about the hairbrush than they do about Eileen Gray continues to vex me, but that is an issue for another day.

If you do not know the story, it goes something like this. One day Beth Moore was sitting in an airport with a Bible in her lap, having just spent a significant amount of time in prayer. Nearby sat an older man in a wheelchair. He looked disheveled and bewildered. His hair was long, matted, and tangled.

As she sat there, Beth felt a strong prompting she could not ignore. “Do you want me to go witness to him?” she asked the Lord.

But the sense she received was not that she should witness to him, but that she should offer to brush his hair. So, out of obedience, that is exactly what she did.

This is where critics love to stop the story and draw the most aggressively uncharitable conclusions imaginable.

“What hubris!” they say. “She thinks God speaks directly to her. False, extrabiblical teaching!”

Or, “See? She is a hyperemotional quack. God does not tell people to brush strangers’ hair. What a loony tune!”

What they never want to hear is the rest of the story.

After brushing his hair, Beth asked the man if he knew Jesus. As she tells it:

“He explained, ‘I have known Him since I married my bride. She would not marry me until I got to know the Savior.’ He said, ‘The problem is I have not seen my bride in months. I had open heart surgery, and she has been too ill to come see me. I was sitting here thinking what a mess I must be for my bride.’”

Moore went on:

“Our time came to board, and we were not on the same plane. I was deeply ashamed of how I had acted earlier and would have been so proud to have accompanied him on that aircraft. I still had a few minutes, and as I gathered my things to board, the airline hostess returned from the corridor, tears streaming down her cheeks. She said, ‘That old man is sitting on the plane sobbing. Why did you do that? What made you do that?’ I said, ‘Do you know Jesus? He can be the bossiest thing!’ And we got to share. I learned something about God that day. He knows if you are exhausted because you are hungry, serving in the wrong place, or staying put because you feel too responsible to budge. He knows if you are hurting or rejected, sick or drowning under temptation. Or He knows if you just need your hair brushed. He sees you as an individual. Tell Him your need. I got on my own flight, sobs choking my throat, wondering how many opportunities just like that one I had missed along the way, all because I did not want people to think I was strange.”

Does this sound like false teacher territory to you? A woman humbled herself to serve someone who needed a touch of dignity and kindness, and we are prepared to write her off as a lunatic for doing it. Are we really this far removed from the heart of a God who literally calls us to wash one another’s feet? Do we not recognize ourselves here as the disciples rebuking the woman who poured perfume on the feet of her Savior?

Are we so accustomed to quenching the Holy Spirit that we can no longer recognize His promptings in our own lives?

If I let myself be snarky, I can think of a thousand actually disqualifying statements and behaviors in the lives of prominent Christian pastors whom men line up in droves to hear. Mark Driscoll used an alter ego to write scathing attacks on the American church, calling it a “pussified nation” of men raised by “bitter, penis-envying, burned-out feministed single mothers” who ensure their sons grow up to be “very nice women who sit down to pee.” He referred to wives as “penis homes.” Yet men still pack events that position him as a keynote speaker. And do not get me started on Doug Wilson.

A pastor who calls wayward women “cunts” gets a free pass, but a woman who brushes a stranger’s hair is dangerous. How do we end up here?

If nothing else, the way we talk about Beth Moore should give us pause. Not because she is above critique, but because the charges leveled against her reveal how easily we confuse faithfulness with conformity and discernment with cruelty. We are quick to anathematize humility in women while extending endless grace to men whose arrogance leaves real wreckage behind. At the first hint of invitation to mercy, we cry “toxic empathy!” or “effeminized church!” or “social justice warrior!” without even pausing to wonder if there’s danger in allowing ourselves to run full speed ahead in the opposite direction.

It does not have to be this way. The church can choose a better witness. We can relearn how to disagree without devouring one another, how to honor conscience without demanding silence, and how to recognize the work of the Holy Spirit even when it shows up in quiet, inconvenient acts of love. The invitation before us is not to defend a personality, but to recover a faith spacious enough to hold truth, courage, repentance, and mercy together. If we can do that, we might yet become the kind of people who stop mocking the hands willing to wash feet and finally kneel alongside them to help.

