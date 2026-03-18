Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Dozier Bell's avatar
Dozier Bell
2d

Great analysis.

Doesn't this boil down to the reluctance or inability of some men to acknowledge that women are fully human in the same way men are - that we, too, are made in the image of God?

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Tam Gronewold's avatar
Tam Gronewold
2d

Honestly, I had never really looked at the distinctions of the stages of Feminism. Thank you for the honest analysis and the clarity it brings.

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