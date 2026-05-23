Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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David A's avatar
David A
4d

There is so much being said and so little worth saying these days. Your essays and their embedded thoughts are certainly the exception. Thank you for contributions!

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1 reply by Kaeley Triller Harms
Sarah J Wright's avatar
Sarah J Wright
4dEdited

I stumbled across Lori Alexander’s [updated with correct name] blog early into covid lockdowns. I was (still am) a stay-at-home-mom, and the piece I read was rejoicing that now so many SAHM's were going to have to be accountable for how they spent their time, because their husband's would be home watching. I thought to myself, "Or maybe now so many clueless husbands will finally realize how much work and effort their wives are putting in every day." Moved on from her blog and never looked back.

(To be clear, my husband wasn't one of the clueless ones, but regularly came home shaking his head at fellow go-to-work-dads from our church who'd been complaining about "what did my wife DO all day?" Even he, however, commented after transitioning to work-from-home that he hadn't realized the emotional labor involved in calmly managing all the toddler meltdowns.)

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