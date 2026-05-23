Today’s blog entry comes to you half-baked, unedited, stream-of-consciousness style straight from my overactive brain. For one thing, I’ve only got an hour and a half to spit it out before the gym nursery closes for lunch and I have to pick up my kiddo. For another thing, I’m still stewing on the topic myself.

Some famous author once said (and I paraphrase), “I write to find out what I think.”

I offer this piece in that spirit.

Somewhere along the journey of my last failed attempt to give up sugar, I discovered that my body (specifically my digestive system) cannot really tolerate artificial sweeteners. Sweeten my coffee with Splenda, and I may very well lose weight, but it won’t be because of my newfound self-control; it will be because I’m curled up on the bathroom floor with severe stomach cramps and everything else unpleasant that follows.

It’s as if the rest of my body has joined forces with my brain to guard my addiction to real sugar by saying, “Nope, imposters! You shall not pass!”

It’s happened to me enough times that I’ve just written off artificial sweeteners altogether. There’s no place for them in my life. I’d rather just not have to deal with the consequences of trying.

This morning, while scrolling through Instagram, I had this kind of earth shattering realization that sweeteners are not the only casualty of this approach to pain in my life.

A high school friend had shared a video of the annual high school choir concert at my alma mater, a Reformed Presbyterian high school back in Tacoma where I myself was once a big time choir geek. If I’m not mistaken, every year since its inception in 1992, the spring choir concert has concluded with a beautiful choral piece sung in Latin called “Non Nobis Domine,” which, translated, means “Not unto us, O Lord, but to Thy name give glory.”

The song was prominently featured in Kenneth Branagh’s 1989 depiction of Henry V, and honestly, it’s just a gorgeous, emotionally evocative piece to sing. Over time, it became something of an anchoring ritual for the school. Year after year, decade after decade, each new wave of students stepped into the same tradition, lending their voices to the same soaring chorus their parents, teachers, and alumni had sung before them. There was always something strangely moving about that moment. For a few minutes, the performance ceased to belong to any one graduating class and instead became part of a much larger continuum of memory, reverence, and shared identity.

I had largely forgotten about the song until my friend shared a video of this year’s performance of it, directed by a godly woman whose present battle with terminal cancer made it something of a miracle she was even strong enough to stand for its duration. As I watched the video and heard the familiar notes ring out, I realized that, included in the choir, were the children of some of my former classmates, and I was equal parts bewildered, irritated, and humbled to discover the stream of tears cascading down my blotchy face. “Well this is interesting,” I thought. “Wasn’t expecting this.”

In fact, I had spent the previous night fuming over the discovery that my high school English teacher, the man who taught me to write and who carefully sculpted so much of my thinking as a teenager, was routinely sharing aggressively misogynistic content on social media and presenting it as God’s honest truth. One of the first stories this man assigned us to read as incoming freshman was a short piece called “Sunrise on the Veld,” and the moral he extracted from it was this: “Children are foolish. If you think you know what you’re talking about, you don’t. Empty your mind. Outsource your critical thinking to adults like me, and I will fill you with my wisdom.”

So he filled our minds for the next four years, and I’ve spent a major part of the decades since trying to disentangle the good things spiritual authority figures like him placed in there from the loads of crap woven into it. It has been a particularly long and frustrating row to hoe, like taking a badly tangled ball of jewelry and trying to identify where the ends of the individual pieces are within the mess or if the effort is even worth it in the end.

This week he shared a post from Lori Alexander (one of the most ridiculous women on the entire worldwide web) that demonized women for working outside the home and essentially blamed the entirety of feminism (even the good stuff) for the collapse of western civilization.

I encounter this crap and grieve for the generations of bright young women who, like me, were brainwashed to believe our holiness was best achieved by staying small and compliant and invisible. I grieve for the generations of stunted young men who were influenced into embracing a stunted, controlling, insecure version of masculinity that ultimately looks very little like Jesus.

This whole struggle has featured so prominently in the everyday reality of my own life, presenting in everything from the kind of men I chose to date to the types of abuse I chose to enable to the hardcore belief that if I just stayed longer and prayed harder, everything would be okay.

And I know I’m not alone in this. On the other side of my own brutal wrestling match, I’ve become something of an accidental confessor—fielding calls and messages from women in that church school’s orbit who are desperate for permission to leave abusive husbands, validation that their husband’s porn addiction counts as betrayal, and reassurance that Jesus loves them too much to require them to stay small and suffer for the sake of someone else’s theology.

It all got to be a bit too much. For a long time, my strategy with all of it has looked a lot like my strategy with artificial sweeteners: just write it off entirely. If engaging with any part of my Reformed upbringing means risking the stomach cramps (the grief, the rage, the identity crisis), then maybe there’s just no place for it in my life. It’s easier to not have to deal with the consequences of trying. Like Splenda, this system might very well be a good fit for someone else’s life, but for mine? Hard pass.

I do this with people. I do this with places. I do this with entire chapters of my own story. If the cost of keeping something good means risking contact with the pain attached to it, I have a very practiced reflex: burn it down and walk away.

In life, I’ve had to just quit a lot of things, ideas, and even people cold turkey. Self-protection and survival have required it. Hope can be a really heavy burden — hope that a community could be reclaimed, that a theology could be untangled, that a relationship could survive its complications, that a thing you loved could be loved again safely. It’s so much easier to slay it entirely than to drag it around behind you like a ball and chain.

But I’m starting to think that wisdom, the kind that only comes after the dust has settled, requires me to go back in and do the harder thing.

I don’t have to subscribe to Reformed theology to name that there is goodness in the people who do. I don’t have to deny the real harm it has caused to also hold space for the sincerity of the faithful who inhabited those pews, who were genuinely giving their best efforts to love God and love their neighbors well. I’m not betraying myself or lying when I give myself permission to reflect on the good parts of my experience and think, “This part was beautiful. This part was righteous. And it still is.”

It’s not all-or-nothing. When we torch every painful experience to the ground, we’re not just destroying the bad; we’re losing the goodness that, I think, God always intended us to reclaim from the fire.

It reminds me of watching the old reality show called Yukon Gold about people who spend their lives driving excavators out in the diddysticks, risking thousands and thousands of dollars for the hope that they might strike gold. In order to even hope at being successful, the gold miners have to sluice through bucket after bucket of sludge and debris in search of what looks like little more than gold-colored dust. It’s tiny, easily overlooked, almost indistinguishable from the muck surrounding it. But it’s there. And it’s absolutely worth the sifting.

In my natural process, I don’t want to create space for the possibility that this is a worthwhile endeavor, but every once in a while, I’ll catch a hint of gold in the distance, and I’ll begrudgingly roll up my sleeves and say, “Okay. Maybe I’ll spend a few minutes excavating today.”

This week, in my own sifting process, “Non Nobis Domine” was in the bucket. I almost missed it.

To God be the glory that I didn’t.

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