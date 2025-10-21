I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a time in my life where I’ve felt more resolute to persevere in my faith and remain rooted in God more than now.

Weirdly, at the same time, I’ve simultaneously never felt more frustrated and, honestly, a little bit lost. No, I’m not deconstructing or backsliding. No, though struggles of unanticipated varieties have surfaced, my heart has not grown cold toward Jesus.

But I’m processing a lot with God of late, and as of this writing, in October 2025, the ground has truly shifted, spiritually speaking.

Praise God, there does seem to be a much-needed course correction going on in the country on some notable fronts. I think it’s more than fair to say that the secular (read: pagan) political left has tremendously overshot, and if the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency about a year ago (and the ongoing unhinged responses from leftists ever since his inauguration) has shown us anything, it’s that Americans are dog-tired of all the bat-guano insane tropes, ideology, and ferociously ugly bullying from the woke.

And consider also the response to the Charlie Kirk assassination. The horrifyingly gleeful celebrations of his death that were more mainstream than many would like to admit were beyond disturbing. Whatever people thought of Kirk’s memorial service (and I understand some of the criticisms of it given some of the messages that were sent), on the whole, I can’t see it any other way but God doing a mighty work in light of how the Gospel was proclaimed by figures like Pastor Rob McCoy, Apologist Frank Turek, and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio. I watched that entire memorial service and was mostly stunned and amazed. And then hearing VP Vance speak about how much he loves the Lord and speaks of his faith more openly than ever. And then seeing Erika Kirk forgive the man who murdered her husband. It was truly astonishing. All before tens of millions of people who were watching worldwide, and over 60,000 in-person attendees. When I ponder all of this, I land on that passage from Psalm 118:23: “This is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvelous in our eyes.”

Concurrent with that enormous platform for the furtherance of the Gospel, videos are multiplying online of people who are expressing curiosity about Jesus. Young people are going to church, some for the first time, many returning after many years. Bibles are being sold in huge numbers. People are encountering the Living God. The Holy Spirit is convicting people, and there is real fruit being born. Actor Tim Allen was inspired to forgive the man who killed his father due to Erika Kirk’s example. People are coming to know the Lord.

My heart rejoices with the angels in all of this. It really does seem that some diabolical strongholds are coming down and that God is moving in a way that a faithful remnant of believers has cried out for so many years! If I know evangelicals, the one thing almost all of them agree on is that we need a revival of faith, a Great Awakening, an outpouring of the Holy Spirit, and for people to repent and reorient themselves toward God and to be transformed. Every positive social and political change has to flow from that. Once people become rightly related to God, they start to love his righteousness, and when the numbers of those people grow, that translates (it should, anyway) into public policy that enables human flourishing and social reform.

If you sense there is a “but” coming, you’re right. One is indeed coming.

And it’s that, while I don’t want to borrow trouble here, I am hoping and praying that all these newcomers to faith get rooted in God and are discipled well in the churches they attend. That this fresh encounter with God they had, due to Charlie Kirk’s influence, will not fade, and that they’ll surrender fully to Him. That this will not be short-lived.

And…that they won’t wind up in churches where the wolves abuse the sheep.

But the more time I spend on Christian X, the more I realize how many wolves are out there. The good shepherds are not online much, I have found. Or if they are, they certainly are not very loud.

I have to remember that if God is in this, I can’t and shouldn’t worry about how this will all unfold, messiness and all. Good will come of it. But I sure hope that He is truly doing a new thing where the younger generations forsake contentiousness between believers as they grow in their faith.

Because if there is one thing I am sick to DEATH of, it is religious squabbling. I can’t even articulate how much dizzying vertigo it sends me into to watch believers in the Lord FIGHT like cats and dogs. And over issues that do NOT matter in the grand scheme of things! It makes me want to scream….Whyyyyyyyy? I do NOT want these new, fresh-faced people who have tasted and seen the awful fruits of godlessness and chaos that the last decade has unleashed, only to find another flavor of chaos inside the four walls of God’s House.

I’ve called this the perfect theology idol in previous posts, and the longer I’m alive, the more it bothers me. In some religious circles, there is this INSANE level of pressure to interpret and apply Scripture so neatly, oh so right and tight, it just knocks the wind out of me.

In certain churches and denominations, there is an ENORMOUS psychological push to be right about everything. That they HAVE to have a biblically supported answer for every question. They spend countless hours reading and studying and reading and studying. And look, it’s good and noble to be a diligent, noble Berean (Acts 17:11). Yes, it’s good to watch out for false teaching that is clearly contradictory to the basics. But on issues where, dare I say it, Scripture isn’t so crystal clear upon first glance? For some professing Christians, they can’t handle it! They clam up and go nuts because they think God is clear. He MUST be clear because He is TRUTH and their interpretive method is THE exact right one. And by George, they are gonna get it right. And that’s that. Everything else? It MUST be resisted. Or they’ll fight you.

And this is where, even years after studying the Bible, I feel a bit lost, and I’ve listened to some of the best theologians in the world over the years.

I don’t remember where I was or what I was doing when I had the realization that, broadly speaking, evangelicals, with all their insistence on being “biblical,” don’t have it all figured out like they claim. It’s so strange. Unlike the Catholics, who have a Magisterium that speaks for the official doctrinal positions of the Church, Protestants rely only on Scripture, sometimes called Sola Scriptura. The problem is, there are competing interpretations and applications, and while I think it’s great that many evangelicals are biblically literate, no one seems to agree on the interpretive hermeneutics on how to study and teach the Bible as a whole. The result is that they have no choice but to chop it up, and philosophical categories and structures are imposed on the text and are broadly used to make sense of it. But the divides are numerous. I remember one moment where I wondered, “Are these vaunted theologians just making it up as they go along? How in the world did they get this from that passage?” Sure, some people defer to the words of their favorite, seasoned figures, some bank on the Nicene or the Apostles’ Creeds (those actually aren’t such bad standards, to be sure). Some rely on Augustinian insights. I’m reading a book by a conservative Baptist theologian who is challenging some major paradigms in the Reformed world, and it’s truly blowing my mind. He is an extraordinarily careful reader of Scripture and was actually a student of someone I know who possesses several elite Ivy League credentials, who told me that this Baptist guy was the best student he ever had. But even so, the point stands.

There is NO agreement on things that really matter! Maybe it shouldn’t bother me because there is agreement on some basics, but that bothers me.

I’ve read commentaries on Scripture that are equally compelling but have different conclusions about very important doctrines of the faith. And I’m left wondering…sooooo….who’s right? They both seem committed to following and obeying Scripture. But they don’t agree on what it says. Worse yet, neither are liberals that clearly distort the Bible and deceptively promote culturally popular sins with God’s sanction. It leaves me in a bit of a lurch.

Let’s take, for example, the teaching about the gifts of the Holy Spirit, as expressed in 1 Corinthians 12 and 14. While I’ve never found the cessationist view compelling at all, what’s important to note here is that many of the people who are considered standard-bearers for theologically orthodox Christian faith are not only cessationists but hardened ones.

Consider John Macarthur, who recently died, arguably one of the most fervent cessationists to ever live.

I’ll never forget what a friend of mine told me about his experience of being in a charismatic ministry school in California reading a Baptist Bible textbook that they use at Ouachita Baptist University called “Grasping God’s Word.” Later that day he would learn that John Macarthur was putting on a conference called “Strange Fire” that was going on in the southern part of the state and was calling them all heretics. I’m not even kidding. According to him, they were “blaspheming the Spirit of God” with “unacceptable worship.” And this friend at the charismatic ministry school is one of the godliest people I know.

It crystallized to me how divided the evangelical church was, even among those who were aiming at getting it right and love the truth. Keep in mind that blaspheming the Holy Spirit is the unpardonable sin! That is a SERIOUS charge. Why would you everaccuse someone of doing that unless you were 1000% sure they had hardened their hearts to such a degree? Can you even know that?

But they were convinced they were right, it seemed, because their religious culture trains them to think they are THE possessors of the perfect, most faithful way of interpreting Scripture. They study HARD, thousands of hours. They know the text well. EVERYTHING is thus measured against their lens on Scripture, but they are convinced it’s measured against SCRIPTURE. They truly think they own it! They do not think they have imposed an interpretive structure onto the text, but if they have, they’re so right that it doesn’t matter because it’s the purest stuff there is. But they allow themselves to think that, you see, because they believe they are simply “letting the text speak for itself,” that they are just taking God at His Word, believing the plain sense of it, stitched together comprehensively.

For all intents and purposes, they have no biases, only Scripture. Thus, now they get to be the self-appointed doctrine cops online and in broader culture. Either you meet their exacting standards or you’re not to be trusted. Because they know the text well, they do sometimes point out actual errors in the churches, but if you have an insight or a revelatory thought that challenges their narrow paradigm, the most temperamental among them will erupt in panicked, orphan-like anger.

They CAN’T HANDLE not having narrative control over “biblical” truth. It HAS to be right because if not, they aren’t obeying God’s Word. If they aren’t obeying God’s word, they’re disobeying God, which, if they are doing that, it’s sin! And if it’s sin, then it has to be purged, and people have to be rebuked. And then what happens is that people get wounded, but they don’t see it as such. They see it as “contending for the faith” and maintaining purity of the Body. They can never be wrong.

Do they really not understand the difference between pushing back on the error mainstreaming of, say, sexual sin and the idolatry of the LGBTQ movement in the church, and calling those who believe in the continuation of the Holy Spirit gifts blasphemers of God? Really? Is this where we are?

These divisions ate at my soul for years. Someone is WRONG here! And yet, both were appealing to Scripture. Both were making arguments from the text! God is not the source of confusion, but man, what is this?

Some say, “in the essentials unity, in the non-essentials, liberty, and in all things, charity.” OK, great. But that just doesn’t work if you’re telling me that the Holy Spirit doesn’t do certain things anymore and Scripture says so, if in fact it says the opposite. Someone is preaching ERROR, while claiming it’s theological orthodoxy rooted in Scripture. Does ANYONE not see the problem here? WHO gets to decide?

As the years would go on, I would learn that it was the smarter, louder people in the room who determined a whole heck of a lot. Why can’t we agree? Why is it so confusing? I abhor liberalism, so I’m not about to go in that direction as some people do when they come up against this quandary. Why is the fighting so constant? The divides leave me feeling spiritually dissociated.

The doctrinal purity spirals are endlessly tedious and ugly in some circles. And look, it’s not as though the secular world is a bed of roses. Yes, they do it too. Try being a non-religious Democrat in the last few years who publicly disagreed with critical race theory or transgenderism, and watch how you’ll be treated. You’ll be excommunicated and fired from your job real fast. It’s wild how the secular left has operated like a full-blown religious cult! The dynamics are uncannily similar.

Indeed, what is it about humans that they get into these rabid habits of mind? And what is it about those who seem to know that their rigid paradigms, for all their sophistication, don’t have all the answers like they thought?

What was it about Nicodemus, a Pharisee, that caused him to recognize that no one could do what Jesus was doing unless God was with Him? What was it that made him realize that, as it turns out, he didn’t have it all figured out after all? It must have been disorienting. You can imagine him thinking…how did we get it all wrong? WE PHARISEES STUDY SCRIPTURE! WE WANT TO GET THIS RIGHT!

Here’s this man in the flesh performing supernatural signs and wonders, for which there is no explanation, except maybe God is on the scene. And yet we have no space in our minds for Him. How is this possible? Two chapters after Jesus meets with Nicodemus, in John 5, in some of the most illuminating words of Scripture, Jesus tells the Pharisees, essentially, that they have made the study of Scripture an idol, thinking that it was in the study of those words that they had life. But if Scripture doesn’t point you into an encounter with the Person whom it reveals, you’ve either misread it or distorted it!

I don’t know about you, but I find that very, VERY humbling. It’s not as though I don’t want to learn from people who have studied the text deeply. I do. I think there is tremendous value in it. But if study replaces going to God for life, as it did in John 5? That’s not only wrong, it’s soul-crushingly exhausting! No one wants to come to know God if the religious contentiousness is constant, if the infighting is ever-present. It chokes the life right out of it. And then I read about Paul and Peter disagreeing sharply in Galatians 2 (Paul was right) and Peter later admitting that Paul said things that were hard to understand in 2 Peter 3:16. And then I read about the breach between Paul and Barnabas in Acts 15 and the apparent conflict between Euodia and Syntyche in Philippians. And even the time he had to turn over Alexander and Hymenaeus (1 Tim 1:20) to the Enemy and expel them from the church lest they be taught not to blaspheme.

I really wonder if all this frenzied, palpable panic these religious sticklers manifest is rooted in their emotional discomfort that they don’t have it all figured out like they think they do. But they have to convince themselves they do. I wonder… does the push to have such tight, exacting doctrine come from a desire to convince themselves that unless they have it all figured out, their faith isn’t really real? Or that they don’t know God?

It smacks of enormous emotional insecurity. For some of them, it seems that knowledge about God has replaced the intimate knowledge OF Him. And knowing about Him and knowing Him are NOT the same! They miss the forest for the trees, no joy or gratitude.

Help us all, God, make sense of what You’re doing.

Move among your people who love you. Give them supernatural wisdom to distinguish the holy from the profane. May we love the Truth and all the truth He proclaims. Keep our eyes on the Main Thing – JESUS.

And may we NOT elevate truths over Truth and make an idol out of something intended for our good but twisted into something burdensome and evil.