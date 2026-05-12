When I was going through my rather hideous divorce, my attorney insisted that I purchase a subscription to a co-parenting app called “Our Family Wizard,” through which I was required to send every piece of written communication to my now ex-husband.

I tried to explain that I did not have an extra $129.45 lying around for this superfluous expense, as I had already committed the remainder of my life’s salary and at least one kidney on the black market to financing his astronomical legal fees, but my objections fell on largely deaf ears: I was required to purchase the subscription.

“Why?” you might ask. I will tell you.

Apparently, my attorney believed my words were too harsh and sharp and that, as such, I was jeopardizing my future custody arrangements because the court might interpret my passionate conversational style as caustic and unstable.

I tried to explain that hostility is actually a very rational response to chronic infidelity and abuse. I assured him that measured, stoic, passionless words should register as psychopathy, not stability, to anyone with a pulse, but again, he seemed pretty committed to not hearing me.

So instead, I purchased the app. Any word I entered into the software that registered as too sharp was immediately underlined in red, as if to scream, “Thou shalt not express human emotions in my presence.”

I remember sitting there having an out-of-body experience as I typed. How was this my life? The irony was not lost on me. I worked in marketing and communications. I was literally paid to police the tone of all written communications our company released. If you, as a customer, were unhappy with our services, your complaint would often be escalated to me, and it was my job to pacify you with calming language like, “I’m so sorry you had such an unpleasant experience today. Would you like to tell me more about your frustration?”

I didn’t need a bot to tell me when I was being too harsh. I was being too harsh on purpose. Because my heart was broken, and I was angry and bleeding. And because I’m honest and I really don’t enjoy BSing people like I had to do so often at work. It felt manipulative and condescending and, quite frankly, absent of genuine concern or empathy.

I remember bristling during the mandatory “Listen First” customer service de-escalation trainings where we had to practice pacifying angry people with phrases like, “I can understand how that would be frustrating” and “If I’m hearing you correctly, it sounds like (fill in the blank with whatever grievance was just shared with you.)”

I’m not saying the techniques are ineffective. They’re not. They work wonders for a lot of people. I’m just saying that if people try using them on me when I’m feeling hostile, I’m not going to interpret it as an act of kindness; I’m going to feel like I’ve been identified as someone who needs to be managed, and that’s probably only to compound my frustration.

I’ve never been particularly good at accepting being managed. Ask anyone who’s tried. Patrick Henry famously said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” My personal mantra would probably be more along the lines of, “Give me sincerity, or give me solitude.”

I don’t know why this matters so much to me, but it does. I know a vast majority of people don’t seem nearly as bothered by the perception of fakeness as I am, and that’s great for them, but for me? Not so much.

I’m sure we’ve all encountered this at work or at church—that one co-worker who’s so insufferably polished and precise and articulate at all times that you actually wonder if you might be talking to a robot. The one who wears professionalism like a costume without ever dreaming of letting you see what’s behind the mask. If you’re wired like I am, the temptation to poke the bear is strong when I encounter people like this. I want to make sure they actually bleed.

I don’t trust people in masks. I don’t trust them in the workplace. I don’t trust them in the church. I don’t trust them on the internet.

If all you ever post on social media are color-coordinated family photos where everyone is smiling into the middle distance like they’re posing for an LDS calendar from 1987, forgive me if I struggle to believe I’ve met the real you.

Over the weekend, I picked up a lilac bush someone had listed on Facebook Marketplace. I arrived with my brawny teenage son to retrieve the plant and immediately noticed the pristine nature of the entire home and garden. Not a thing was out of place. While I was genuinely grateful to be receiving the plant, the woman was so aggressively particular about how I maneuvered the thing into my car that my anxiety eventually reached a level where I almost just said, “You know what? Forget it. Thanks, but no thanks.”

My car first had to be backed into a very specific section of her driveway, which was already unfortunate because I’m an objectively terrible parker, especially if anyone’s watching.

Once I finally got the car positioned to her satisfaction, I then had to figure out how to maneuver this enormous lilac bush from her lawn into my backseat without allowing a single molecule of dirt to touch the driveway. This mattered deeply to her because she had apparently just swept it and it needed to remain perfect enough to be fit for a Better Homes and Gardens photoshoot.

To make matters worse, she hovered directly behind me the entire time offering highly specific instructions while I spiraled internally.

All I could think about was the state of my backseat. Goldfish crackers. Crumpled receipts. Three abandoned water bottles. A rogue Sunday School craft featuring Jesus, a Dixie cup, and a pipe cleaner. The entire chaotic record of my motherhood experience was laid bare before this woman and her immaculate driveway.

I became so nervous and desperate to escape her exacting presence that I finally just shoved the entire bush sideways into the car, sending dirt absolutely everywhere anyway, before slamming the door shut and fleeing the scene in shame.

The point is that appearances mattered so much to this woman that it actually started affecting me as a complete stranger. Not only did it trigger every latent shame issue I possess, but it also made me wonder what all the control was protecting. Because that’s the thing about perfectionism: it never creates rest. It creates tension. Everyone around it starts holding their breath.

And I know we all have our crap, and Jesus meets us there, wherever we are. But people become so much easier for me when they stop trying to curate themselves into untouchability and just show up human. Rumpled. Honest. Slightly dirt-covered. Like the rest of us.

There is something profoundly lonely about being asked to sanitize your pain for other people’s comfort while you are actively surviving it.

Perfection does not make me feel safe. It makes me feel watched. What makes me trust people is the willingness to let the mask slip a little. To admit the marriage is struggling. To admit the kids are hard. To admit there are Goldfish crackers ground into the backseat and they cried in the church parking lot fifteen minutes ago. To show up in divorce court and be allowed to say, “I’m scared as hell right now that this man who has betrayed me in every imaginable way is going to trick you into believing it’s a good idea to give him custody of my daughter, and the thought makes me so angry and so filled with terror that I feel like I might actually die.”

I don’t think that’s asking for so terribly much. I think deep down most of us just want to be allowed to be real people — scared, angry, imperfect, and present. Without the app. Without the script. Without the red underlines telling us that what we actually feel is too much for public consumption. It isn’t. We’re all too much.

That’s the part that makes us worth knowing.