Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
14h

I can so relate to this. I really think all of the perfectionistic behavior that's encouraged by social media is part of a broader plan for those who want to weaken society and turn us into mindless followers. Authenticity is critical for healthy human connection. And, idol worship, which is talked about in the Bible, goes both ways. When a person wants to be the one being idolized, they're participating in idol worship, too. It's all so damaging to our spiritual wellbeing. I'm wondering if maybe your lawyer sees how manipulative your ex-husband is and is trying to protect you and your children, not trying to gaslight you. I watched a Mom that I care about be raked through the coals by her ex-husband's lawyer because the ex-husband remained calm like a psychopath, while the Mom was more emotional because of all she'd been through and was protective of her kids (for good reason). Narcisissts are very good at getting judges and lawyers on their side while making the rightfully upset ex-partner look unstable.

Reply
Share
Kath1213's avatar
Kath1213
14h

You're an amazing writer, Kaeley. As soon as I see an update, I stop what I'm doing and immediately read it.

This resonated so strongly with me. Really don't have the words to expound further, so I'll end with a huge Thank You.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kaeley Triller Harms
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture