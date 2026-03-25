Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
2d

Thank you, Brian and Kaeley. This is exactly what I needed to read today. I've been wrestling with my reaction to some of the Psalms—and with impatience as I wait for God to take action in response to some of my earnest "righteous" pleas. I'm thankful He hasn't chosen to put my hip out of joint!!!

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Laura Bartnick's avatar
Laura Bartnick
2dEdited

Hello, Brian and Kaeley, I appreciate this post and really identify with it. Thank you for sharing iyour vulnerable soul-searching and God-accusations and times of wrestling with the ungodly and entering the rest, the Selah, in conclusion that while we do wrestle in all of these physiological variables and theological aims and shames, we know that God is loving and good and walks alongside us. Sure sounds like many of the Psalms to me! Here's a taste of the latest that ministers to me. https://laurabartnick.substack.com/p/psalm-130-a-penitents-prayer?r=6r9wf

or actually, this is the psalm that echoes quite a few of the phrases you also used. It is interesting that it is the foreshadowing psalm of Christ-Messiah's own death, which I have to reckon with as more than just death of a friendship, death of a virtuous society, or death of a dream! And yet at the end, the cry is, that after all, the Lord is right on time and never late. https://laurabartnick.substack.com/p/good-friday-passion-facing-psalm-dfb?r=6r9wf&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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