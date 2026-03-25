I’m honored to share my friend Brian F. Marks’ thoughts below. He’s always such a welcome voice of reason and raw honesty in his writing. Someone once said that we write to know we’re not alone. He wrote this essay, in part, to help alleviate the sense of isolation for others who wrestle similarly:



I recently wrote about something I’ve come to call the “perfect theology idol.”

This idol is something that bedevils many theologically orthodox, conservative-leaning evangelical Christians who, rightly and admirably, want to be faithful to God’s Word in an age when gross sin, rampant immorality, and all kinds of spiritual deception abound, and where many are regrettably bowing to the spirit of the age. Thus, they place significant emphasis on the need for upholding theological orthodoxy and the importance of sound doctrine. Simply put, it does indeed matter how we believe and think about who God is.

But I’ve called it an idol because many of those same Christians utterly obsess over having everything figured out, having every “i” dotted and “t” crossed. They seem to think that having their intellectually sophisticated doctrine nailed down to the nth degree is the hallmark of Gospel faithfulness. And yet, it’s insidious because many may not even realize what they are doing but are, in fact, worshiping Scripture, not the Author to whom it points. They have done what Jesus told the teachers of the law in John 5 – that they have diligently studied Scripture, thinking that it was in that studious pursuit that they had life, when what they truly had to do is come to Him to have life. Big, crucial distinction there!

But there’s another facet of this idol that’s new to me, and I have to admit how startled I’ve been to see it rising up within my own psyche. Unfortunately, for purposes of job security, I don’t have the luxury of publicly announcing the nature of my career, but suffice to say, I’ve spent a number of years in the proverbial trenches confronting some enormously devilish strongholds. I never expected for this work to affect me so much psychologically, nor did I realize how this “perfect theology” idol I can see so clearly in others was actually gripping me as well.

I think I thought that adhering to theological orthodoxy as best I could would yield more than it does. Sure, it matters, but there’s more to it. There were things that I was not allowing myself to grieve or even vocalize because of how theologically incorrect it sounded. I know my feelings are unreliable, they often change, and they do not and should not determine how I interpret and apply Scripture. But I finally was able to give myself the permission to articulate those conflicted things out loud that I was feeling in my gut that I intellectually know aren’t biblically rooted.

This part is hard to write, let alone admit to myself. In my recent wrestling with this, I actually told my counselor that I don’t believe God comes through enough, that He’s falling down on the job, that He doesn’t really care if demonic evil swallows up so much that is good. And that He leaves his children, particularly the relative few who dare to confront and challenge wickedness in the public square, hanging out to dry, and then they wind up exhausted and with fried nervous systems when they need help the most.

And what about the church? While there are some good ones, even some great ones, very few seem to help in a meaningful way because, when they have done so previously, it seems that the wicked find a way to morph and crush anything that good, godly people manage to accomplish in culture, and they are demoralized by default because of how deeply so much wickedness is already baked into so many structures. And it seems that evil people, with an endless supply of dark, shadowy money and institutional heft, ferociously steamroll over godly people in so many realms with unbridled fury and incredible ease.

I’m being pretty raw here when I admit that I had been holding that in for so long because I knew how theologically “wrong” it sounded. After all, who am I, a finite human, to boss the Infinite Creator around and to tell Him how and when He must act when there is no human way to understand His providentially perfect timing?

My impulse toward theological orthodoxy kept telling me: “Facts are not determined by your feelings, and the fact is that you don’t see the whole picture. God is doing things you can’t see.”

And sure, while I intellectually believe that’s true, my heart struggles to comply with the belief. I came to realize that I needed to be much more open with God about how I felt, even if my brain knows those feelings aren’t theologically correct.

It’s so curious to me how bottled up my own stuff was because of the pressure to be ‘orthodox.’ When I read my own words about wanting to shake people by the shoulders who put such psychological pressure on themselves to have it all figured out, I realize I was condemning a certain tribe of folks who have exacting personalities in specific denominations without stopping to really wonder if I could possibly be at all guilty of the thing I was condemning. And when I dared to look behind that door of my own heart, I was grieved to see it crouching there, too.

Again, doctrinal orthodoxy, how we think about and what we believe about who God is, does matter. Those diligent, Berean impulses to be careful and faithful to the whole counsel of God and his holy, righteous standards? They are noble and good.

But we’d do well to remember how the minor prophet Habakkuk was so frustrated, asking God: “How long must I cry out ‘Violence’ and you do not save?”

And then God replied that he was doing something so big that even if He told him, he wouldn’t believe him.

Was Habakkuk out of line to ask that and vent his frustration? Was he not theologically orthodox for not believing that God would come through?

No, he wasn’t. Indeed, we truly aren’t so different from the biblical characters whose words we now value as God’s revealed Word.

So help me God, I never want to even tacitly endorse unorthodox, heretical doctrine. I want to be as faithful as I can be.

But I’m coming around to believing that God can handle our “unorthodox” moments. In fact, I think he wants us to give voice to them, and He welcomes our wrestling. Truly, if we’re grafted into the covenant promises He made to Israel (which means “one who wrestles with God”), we’re likely to do some wrestling too, amid the transforming work He does.