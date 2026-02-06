Honest To Goodness

Ruth E. Holleran
2d

So grateful you addressed this horrible situation through the parallel experience of your abusive marriage. I'm so tired of hearing the excuses. I also appreciate that you didn't give the anti-Trump side a pass. If we are to believe what scrolls post our eyeballs, the entire country has lost its moral compass. Your cry in the wilderness to repent and get right with God isn't comfortable to hear, but it's the right call.

Holly MathNerd
2d

Your posts make me think very hard, often in multiple directions and on multiple levels. What this one makes me think is that you, KTH, actually believe what you say you believe and you actually experience yourself as having a relationship with God in the way that you describe.

What the lack of response from Christians (specifically, to situations like today's blasphemy and sacrilege from the POTUS) makes me think is different. I strongly suspect that most professing Christians are lying. They're saying what they think other people believe they should say, or what they believe they would say if they did believe or did experience what you, KTH, believe and experience.

Occam's razor. Anyone who truly believed in the fundamentals of the Christian faith could not pretend that Donald Trump is their brother. The Bible is in fact quite clear on many topics, evidence of regeneration among them.

I hope you never lose what you have.

