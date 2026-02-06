There was a time in my life when I believed that faith meant refusing to see what was right in front of me.

My first marriage was marked by a level of co‑dependence so severe that I became fluent in excuse‑making. I didn’t just overlook my ex‑husband’s abhorrent behavior, I actively rebranded it. I sanitized it. I baptized it in spiritual language until it looked less like abuse and more like an opportunity for God to show off.

I was fiercely committed to a delusion, the kind that feels holy even as it hollows you out from the inside. “God loves to perform miracles,” I told myself, so obviously He was going to save my marriage. And if God was going to save it, then surely the increasing chaos, the lies, the emotional violence, would all become part of the testimony. The worse things got, the more convinced I became that it was all setting the stage for redemption. Surely this would one day showcase the power of God.

I could give you jaw‑dropping, vivid examples that would rightly make you question my sanity. But this post is not about shaming my ex. It’s about naming my own dysfunction, my own theological malpractice. My commitment to seeing God’s blessing where it was not, in fact, landing.

With time, distance, and a lot of unlearning, I’ve come to recognize that same mentality operating at scale inside portions of modern evangelicalism—a blanket blinding deception that refuses to contend with brutal truths about the people we want to support, the movements we want to defend, and the idols we have no intention of tearing down.

That realization hit me hard watching the national prayer breakfast yesterday.

What should have been a moment of humility and shared moral grounding instead felt like a campaign speech awkwardly draped in religious language. Trump used the platform to boast about himself, claiming responsibility for a resurgence of faith in America. He announced plans for a national rededication event, spoke repeatedly about what he has done for religion, and even mused aloud about whether he’d “probably” make it into heaven. None of it sounded like repentance. None of it sounded like prayer.

He also used the breakfast to defend political allies and take partisan shots, questioning how anyone of faith could vote for a Democrat, effectively turning a gathering meant to transcend political lines into another us-versus-them spectacle. At an event historically intended to remind those in power that they are accountable to something higher than themselves, Trump centered himself, his grievances, and his record.

And yet, in evangelicalism, we largely turn a blind eye toward this kind of overt misuse of influence. We’re so numb to it that we somehow convince ourselves it’s not that bad; it’s actually even imperfectly holy. I mean, the President is acknowledging the importance of prayer, right? This has to be good. His willingness to pray might just be the conduit that magically turns ego into character the way Jesus turned water into wine.

The spin is always impressive. His insults become “boldness.” His contempt becomes “strength.” His self‑absorption becomes “confidence.” Any attempt to name what is plainly visible is dismissed as bitterness, division, self-righteousness, or (my favorite) proof of cultural Marxism.

But Trump is not unique here. He’s just the most obvious case study.

And before anyone rushes to accuse me of only punching right, let me go ahead and remove that talking point from the table.

I have never voted for a Democratic candidate or supported a Democratic policy a single day in my life. Not once. I don’t say that as a badge of honor, just as a factual clarification for the people who insist that discernment must always map neatly onto party lines.

And yes, the left does this too.

Progressive and professing Christian leftists have proven just as capable of suspending moral clarity when it serves their preferred leaders or causes.

We watched large segments of the Christian left spend decades rationalizing Bill Clinton’s behavior, reframing credible sexual assault allegations, power imbalances, and outright perjury as private moral failures that should not interfere with public leadership. The same theological instincts that once insisted character was everything suddenly discovered a nuanced doctrine of compartmentalization.

We have seen similar defenses extended to political leaders whose policies or rhetoric aligned with progressive goals, even when those leaders exhibited patterns of dishonesty, abuse of power, or moral hypocrisy.

The formula is familiar: If the cause is important enough, then the ends will always justify the means. The alternative is too dangerous, the stakes too high to risk principled dissent. And so morality and conscience are sacrificed on the altar of strategic loyalty. We’ve watched overtly abusive, exploitative, or authoritarian figures excused, minimized, or even celebrated because they spoke the right language about justice, equity, or liberation. Leaders who behave abominably can always be excused if they oppose the right enemies.

We do this with our favorite faith leaders, too.

Despite damning evidence and exhaustive investigative efforts, many of those closest to Ravi Zacharias continue to defend his alleged innocence or, at the very least, work tirelessly to soften the narrative. An archive is now being created to preserve his works and protect his legacy, as though the volume of his apologetics could outweigh the voices of women whose stories were corroborated and carefully documented. We are told to focus on the good fruit, to separate the message from the man, to move on for the sake of the gospel.

We have seen this pattern before. Mark Driscoll, disgraced amid spiritual abuse allegations, now stands back in a pulpit as though the intervening years erased the damage left behind. He is hardly alone. Pastors who cheated on their wives, manipulated their congregations, or ruled their churches through fear and intimidation routinely resurface after a brief exile, rebranded, replatformed, and reintroduced to audiences who are encouraged not to ask too many questions. Caught in sexual scandal after sexual scandal and then swiftly restored to ministry, platforms intact, followings undisturbed.

We employ every logical fallacy in the book to defend our refusal to tear down idols we’ve constructed in spaces that were meant for King Jesus alone. We minimize harm. We shift blame. We appeal to forgiveness without repentance and redemption without reckoning. I’ve written about this before, about the spiritual sleight of hand that calls accountability “cancel culture” and confuses mercy with the absence of consequences.

Eventually, these conversations always land in the same tired place. “Well, no one is perfect.” “God has always used imperfect people.”

That is technically true. And functionally irrelevant.

The issue has never been whether God can use broken people. The issue is whether we are willing to tell the truth about what is broken. Whether we will call balls and strikes without equivocation. Whether we are brave enough to admit when God’s blessing is not resting on what we are so desperately trying to preserve.

God does not need our spin. He does not require our whitewashing. And He is not honored by our refusal to name harm.

I stayed far too long in a marriage that God was not blessing because I confused endurance with faith and denial with hope. Evangelicalism is making the same mistake on a grand scale, and the collateral damage is immense.

Someone once said, “The value of persistent prayer is not that God will hear us, but that we will finally hear God.”

Prayer was never meant to shield us from the truth or sanctify our denial. It was meant to confront us, to interrupt our self-justifying narratives, to call us back to reality. Something about this seemed lost to me when I reviewed yesterday’s remarks.

If we want to create spaces where God’s blessing can actually land, we will have to let go of the people, the power, and the stories we keep trying to save at all costs. And then we need to pray for purification of our own hearts, of our party platforms, and the leaders we choose to guide us.

