On Saturday, Daniel and I got word that my father-in-law was in the hospital.

Initially, we thought it was probably his gallbladder. Dennis had gallstones in the past, so this wasn’t entirely unexpected, and we weren’t terribly alarmed. We went about our day, pausing every few hours to read the text updates coming from Daniel’s aunt and sister.

Dennis’ heart rate was elevated, but still, not terribly alarming. Then came the fever and the drop in blood pressure.

By Saturday evening, it was becoming clear that this was a much bigger deal than we’d initially thought. And when we learned they were going to put Daniel’s dad on a ventilator, the tenor of the conversation changed completely. By midnight, we knew that, barring a miracle, Dennis Harms was going to be with Jesus.

I cried. We prayed. Daniel called and said his goodbye.

And then we waited. There is something profoundly strange about waiting for someone to die. There’s nothing to do. You’re just sitting there in your pajamas while somewhere else, something enormous and eternal is happening.

And apparently, if you’re us, your 4-year-old chooses this precise moment to stumble into your bedroom whimpering about his stomachache.

No sooner had I pulled Maverick into our bed than he projectile vomited all over it. Because of course he did.

Daniel stripped him down and put him in the bathtub while I stripped the bedding and violently shoved it in its entirety into our washing machine, deciding, against reason, that the “extra large” load setting was designed to accommodate a comforter and a whole set of sheets and pillowcases. Ain’t nobody got time for three loads of laundry in a moment like this. I found a clean fitted sheet and headed back to our bedroom.

When I got there, Daniel was on the phone. He looked at me and motioned that it was over. His dad was gone.

And I was standing there holding a fitted sheet and some Lysol wipes.

I’ve been stewing on this over the past few days. I tend to find metaphors even where they don’t exist, granted, but surely there’s something profound to be examined lurking in the vomit, something ironic in the juxtaposition of the messiness of both living and dying. The sacred and the absurd occupying the same five-minute stretch of time. One minute you’re waiting for news that someone you love has taken his last breath; the next you’re peeling puke-soaked sheets off your mattress because another person you love is very much alive and has a stomach virus. Life, apparently, has no particular interest in maintaining appropriate tone.

Mostly I’ve been thinking about how clumsy I am with grief.

I don’t know how to hold it. I don’t know how to show up for those who live in it.

I’m an excellent friend in a foxhole. Husband cheats on you? I’m your huckleberry. I’ll be there in a New York minute with a list of qualified attorneys and a fully developed strategy for maximum impact on his business’ Google reviews section. I’m only sort of kidding.

Someone treats you horribly at work? Give me twenty minutes and a screenshot. I will have identified the relevant section of the employee handbook, drafted the email to HR, and developed several contingency plans based on how much scorched earth you’re comfortable going.

Give me a problem with a villain, a bureaucracy, an injustice, or even just a reasonably clear objective, and I know what to do. I can research. I can strategize. I can make phone calls. I can bring food. I can rage on your behalf. I can potentially even get the news in Breitbart if I absolutely have to. I am excellent in a crisis that comes with an assignment. Throw me some Lysol wipes, and let me roll up my sleeves and get to the scrubbing. Just give me something concrete to DO on your behalf.

Grief is a different critter.

Grief doesn’t give me anything to fix. I can’t write a banger op-ed to solve the problem. I can’t start a Twitter campaign or raise enough awareness to mitigate loss. There’s not even anyone to be mad at, so there are no villains to slay or at which to direct a firing squad of angry activists.

There’s just sadness and someone I love standing in the middle of it.

Daniel and I don’t process emotion the same way anyway.

With me, everything is out. Everything is loud. I talk. I cry. I analyze. I feel things all the way down and then usually feel compelled to explain what I’m feeling while I’m feeling it.

Daniel holds his cards much closer to his chest. I’ve joked with him for years that if I die first and somehow discover he didn’t cry at my funeral, I’m coming back to haunt him. But joking about that difference is easier than knowing what to do with it when his dad actually dies.

I know he’s grieving. I just can’t measure it using my own instruments.

He’s not a wallower. He went to work the next day. And I think that was probably good for him. There was something to do, somewhere to go, a job in front of him that required his attention.

Meanwhile, I apparently responded to death by becoming temporarily convinced that our four-year-old’s extremely obvious stomach virus was actually a secret life-threatening medical condition. (Health anxiety has been something of a constant companion since I entered perimenopause, but that’s an essay for another day. Pray for me regardless.) So I took him to Urgent Care.

Forty dollars later, it turns out the child who spends his recreational time at bounce-house places and indoor jungle gyms had contracted a virus. Shock of the century, I tell you. Children are essentially miniature petri dishes with legs. There was absolutely no rational reason for me to connect his puking with catastrophe.

Except that catastrophe had just happened.

And catastrophe is a pretty friggin’ powerful way to challenge whatever illusions of control you secretly harbor. I think maybe that’s one of the things nobody tells you about grief. It doesn’t always look like grief. Sometimes it looks like crying. Sometimes it looks like going to work. Sometimes it looks like sitting quietly.

And sometimes it looks like doing irrational things like paying a $40 copay because your brain has temporarily lost the ability to distinguish “my kid has a stomach bug” from “everyone I love is suddenly mortal.”

I’m still not always sure what Daniel needs from me. I married a really, really good man. If he really needs something from me, he will absolutely ask. But intuiting the need before it comes is not my strong suit.

That’s uncomfortable for me because I like to know what to do. I want grief to come with instructions. Hold him here. Say this. Don’t say that. Give him space for exactly 37 minutes and then buy him a ribeye with a good old German beer. I mean, that last section is usually a winner regardless, but you know what I mean..

Instead, I’m trying to learn how to be near someone else’s grief without insisting that he experience it the way I would.

Maybe that’s all there is to do. Be there. Create space. Listen. Wash the sheets. Watch UFC marathons. Talk to Jesus. And when you don’t know what else to do, say, “I’m still here.”