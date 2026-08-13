Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Tam Gronewold's avatar
Tam Gronewold
1d

All of that...and also? Getting quiet and noticing where your body (physical sensation) is holding your own grief. Recognize that you will both be exhausted when you normally aren't. Know that weird feelings pop up at weird times and that it's normal. Share these things with him.

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RK's avatar
RK
1d

"Be there. Create space. Listen. Wash the sheets. Watch UFC marathons. Talk to Jesus. And when you don’t know what else to do, say, 'I’m still here.'"

I couldn't have said it better myself. Grief is extremely uncomfortable, but it's in moments of discomfort that we have opportunities to grow. God bless you and yours in your family's hour of need.

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