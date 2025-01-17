Earlier this week, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to get through his segment when the topic turned to the horrific fires that have been ravaging much of southern California.
“It has been terrible,” he said candidly, his voice breaking at the mention of how many of his friends and co-workers had already lost their homes.
And it HAS been terrible. To date, at least 27 people have died in the fires, and 31 more are missing. It’s hard to conceptualize just how many people’s lives will be dramatically altered by the loss of more than 12,000 buildings including schools, restaurants, businesses, and homes. It’s a truly awful situation, one where tears and grief are an entirely appropriate response.
Kimmel finished his segment with a (probably unnecessary) pot shot at Donald Trump, but political jabs aside, I felt for the guy on a very human level. These are difficult days for a lot of people, including celebrities. Having millions of dollars does not exempt anyone from their humanity or from grief when bad things happen.
So I was horrified to log into Twitter to see The Babylon Bee’s Joel Berry eviscerating Kimmel for his segment:
“Good God,” Berry fumed, “You’re not being paid to cry like a little girl on stage. Your role is to give people a little laugh in a difficult time. If you can’t hack it, get off the stage, you low-T narcissist. Disgusting and pathetic.”
Now to be fair, it seemed obvious to me that Berry was mostly lashing out because of Kimmel’s comments about Trump, but be that as it, may, “out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks,” and his vitriol revealed a pervasive pattern in many of today’s Christian attitudes toward manhood, and it’s one I think we really need to address.
“Crying like a little girl.”
“Low-T narcissist.”
“Disgusting and pathetic.”
This is how much of conservative Christian culture has conditioned men to respond to any hint of emotion other than rage. This is the prescription for manliness: “Lock it up, bury it, and throw away the key.” We actively train men that it’s shameful to cry.
Think I’m overstating my case? Hardly.
Consider the following statements from prominent male leaders in the manosphere:
I could find dozens and dozens of these receipts. The consensus seems to be that emotion is for the womenfolk. Men need to be soldiers. Men should not cry.
It’s a severe overcorrection of a widespread societal resilience deficiency. It belongs to a school of thought that fantasizes, “If we could just go back to the good old days of 1950s America, everything would be okay again” without any sense whatsoever of just how NOT okay things actually were back then. I’ve blogged about this before, about how during WW2, more than half a million service members suffered some sort of psychiatric collapse due to combat. And when they returned from war and bottled their emotions, their families suffered.
Seriously, how many people have stories about grandpa’s temper? Stories that really just about his undiagnosed PTSD and the way the family orbited around it while pretending everything was okay?
And why do we suppose the male suicide rate is so astronomically high? Between 2015-2020, fully 122,178 American men died by suicide, compared to the 19,297 women who took their own lives. Is this what they mean when they insist that women are the emotional ones? Really? While the manosphere might suggest that these numbers indicate an inability to bottle emotions, I would argue that it’s more likely men do not know how to process their emotions.
It turns out it’s pretty consequential when we teach boys that it’s a shame to cry. And it’s not anything close to a biblical model at all. 1 Samuel 30 comes to mind where David and his men find that their enemies have burned down Ziklag and taken their wives and children captive. David is an alpha male. He’s literally killed bears and lions with his bare hands. He’s conquered giants. He’s a man of war. And what does the Bible say he does?
He “weeps until he can weep no more.” That’s a lot of crying. It doesn’t say that he hid in his tent and quietly brushed away a few rogue tears to save face. He’s not sitting there worried about preserving his man card. No. He openly, passionately weeps, and he doesn’t care who knows about it. Then he pulls himself up by his bootstraps and annihilates the Amalekites.
Crying isn’t weakness. It’s an entirely appropriate response to grief in embodied people who recognize that emotions are a design feature, not a flaw, in thriving, healthy humans. How on earth can we expect men to worship God with their whole heart, mind, and strength, if we’ve conditioned them to wage war on their wholeheartedness by bottling all their emotions and pretending they don’t exist, or worse, that they are the enemy?
Where on earth did we get this idea that men don’t cry? How have we gotten to the point where we actually convince ourselves that performative stoicism is God’s design for men? It’s just wild to me.
In the Old Testament, they would actually pay people to be professional wailers to help lead others in drawn-out public displays of grief. And again, it wasn’t just the women who participated here. They wore sackcloth and ashes. They paraded their grief through the city streets. Sometimes people would be in official mourning for fully 70 days. No one accused the men who participated of “having low testosterone.” No one called them “pathetic” or “disgusting” for crying out loud.
In 2 Corinthians 2:7, Paul (another alpha male) expresses that he’s written this letter “through many tears.”
Peter wept bitterly when he denied Christ. (Luke 22:62)
Joseph cried so loudly when he was reunited with his brothers that the Egyptians heard him from the other room. (Genesis 45:2)
Jeremiah is known as “the weeping prophet.”
Even Jesus wept.
There’s a way to teach fortitude and resilience and mental toughness that does not wage war on God’s design for human emotion. It’s rooted in deep security and health, not fear of man or an egotistical need to save face or bully others with the courage to risk vulnerability.
God says He saves our tears in a bottle. There’s no footnote anywhere that I can find explaining that this service is only provided for the women. He cares about our hearts.
If there’s a war on men, is it possible that some of it is coming from inside the house? If men are in crisis, maybe it’s because they were designed to be emotional creatures and we keep telling them that their emotions are “pathetic.” They have nowhere to put them- no socially sanctioned outlet but rage.
Let men cry. And then let them pull themselves up by their bootstraps and soldier on. Both parts are necessary and healthy.
Hmmm.... No one would mistake me for feminine but I often cry during movies and whenever someone gets a Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent.
Reading this makes me think that you don’t understand what is being communicated by most men who think this way.
Now, first off, I want to say that you’re completely correct that men are emotional creatures and there are times that it’s completely acceptable for men to cry. No one worth listening to is going to give another man a hard time for crying at his wife’s or child’s funeral.
But I think what you’re missing is the virtue that is being praised among men: self control. There are times when it’s okay to lose control but they’re rare. That’s why they’re meaningful. And it’s exactly why Kimmel’s performance causes such a reaction of disgust.
Kimmel’s political attack reveals his tears for what they are. An attempted manipulation. He’s not overwhelmed by his empathy for his friends. He’s attempting to force empathy in others so they’ll take his hatred of Trump more seriously.
Losing control when it’s something that makes sense to lose control over makes perfect sense. Keeping self control while pretending to lose it to force an emotional reaction? Disgusting from any person but (to most men at least) especially disgusting behavior from a man. It betrays the virtue of self control most of us instinctively respect so much on a very deep level.
Should men in general be more emotionally expressive? Maybe. I’m not fully convinced. Because what I see from most men is not being emotionally repressed. It’s being emotionally controlled until the right time and place to express those emotions fully. The men that I see that are hurting in this area are ones who cannot find a place to express those emotions. Many men have the experience of expressing their emotions and being punished by it by the women in their lives. I see that pain expressed much more often than I see men punishing other men. Admittedly, that may be my bubble but I don’t believe it is. But my point isn’t “women bad, they hurt men.” That’s dumb Tate bullshit.
The problem as I see it is that men in America don’t have a place they can express frustration, sadness, or despair without losing respect and often they’re punished for expressing those things instead of getting the consolation they need. This cannot be solved by telling men they need to be more expressive in their pain. You’re asking them to be as deeply vulnerable as they can be and that’s not appropriate in public settings where it would be seen. The only way to change this is for more men to find what they’re looking for when they do show those emotions and creating that culture is a more complicated problem.
Respect is a very important currency and it’s why people like Kimmel aren’t popular with men. We have no respect for people who behave like him. It’s also why your example of David isn’t counter to men’s instinct. It’s a very common action movie trope for a man to be badly hurt to the point of near madness, weep deeply, and then go slaughter the evil people who did it. We’ll cheer that all day because that’s an appropriate loss of control (the emotion not the slaughtering 😂. But also 🤔.)
Anyway I hope that makes sense. Happy to clarify anything if it doesn’t.