Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Traylor's avatar
Stephanie Traylor
2d

Feeling this desperately as a woman at 34, and I'm very encouraged by the author's tenacious grip on God. I will also say, I promised myself I would try to put myself out there a little more, so if the author isn't opposed to meeting a woman on the internet, I'd be open to a conversation.

Reply
Share
Wanda E. Rogacki's avatar
Wanda E. Rogacki
2d

I am another to a 41 year old Christian single son. I have not broached the subject of his virginity. It is not my business.. but his happiness is. I have sent this article to him.. hoping it will be an encouragement to him if he is still a virgin.. which is my belief. I have prayed for a helpmeet for him for years. I know he has and struggles watching his friends marry and have children and he is forever “ friend zoned” I hurt for his situation and his aloneness. As a divorced woman of 20 years and a faithful Christian wife and mother. .. I too felt betrayed and unloved by God. My husband had been a Christian man for 32 years and then suddenly I wasn’t enough any longer. I may never know why and that is not important now, but my son’s happiness is.. I pray this brings him understanding and peace with God and his situation. Thank you for writing this.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture