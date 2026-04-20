Guest blog by John Matthew Southers

Note: I’ve enjoyed all the feedback about my essay “What It’s Really Like Being a (Almost) 40-year-old Virgin Christian Man in 2025” from February of last year. It was quite something to see it shared, reshared, and then read dozens of poignant comments. Many of them made me smile. Thank you all for that. I offer this essay as a follow-up of sorts.

So, I have crossed the 40-year mark, and the journey continues. In fact, I’ll soon be 41. I’m still single and would still love to be married and start a family. I’ve not completely given up, but it’s a grinding, daily struggle.

I never wanted to be here, and lately, I have found myself wishing I were 30, not 40. But since it is a fruitless exercise to wish for something impossible, as none of us can rewind our lives for a redo, I’ll also say that, all things considered, I am doing well at 40, and I have much for which to be thankful.

I can also say that I have no major regrets in life, but there are a few chapters I look back on, especially during my 20s, and I have wondered: “What in the world was that? Those months during this year, and then that one fall and winter in that, two years after that? Oh man, those felt so lifeless, frustrating, and unproductive. What a pointless wasteland that was, and what meaningless toil they were.”

And then I realize how much of life is beyond my control, and my whole perspective shifts. Maybe God was working in ways I didn’t see or couldn’t perceive in those seemingly unproductive, frustrating months. Maybe they were, in the grand scheme of things, stepping stones to build a certain kind of tenacity in me to propel me forward. Perhaps I wouldn’t be as successful as I have become without that hardship, and navigating all the unforeseen challenges and overcoming dozens of aggravating hurdles was a good thing.

But what about getting married and starting a family? Yeah, that’s the biggie. It’s almost existential. What about the simmering desire for marital affection and sexual intimacy that gnaws at me every single day? The Apostle Paul says it’s better to marry than to burn with passion (1 Corinthians 7:9), and, yeah, it would be accurate to say I’m feelin’ that burn.

There is no point in sugarcoating it. The struggle hurts physically…and fiercely.

And now that I passed the big 4-0? Age may be just a number, but when you finish a decade and start another, there is something about how your brain works, in that it’s about segments of time, and it punctuates your mortality and how you think about your circumstances. And how can I put this delicately…uhh, there is nothing that reminds a guy more that he’s in a new phase of life than his first prostate exam at the doctor. Yeeeeaaaaahhh, it’s not exactly a pleasant experience.

So, in light of the many moving comments I’ve received, maybe the best way to unpack this journey a bit more is to elaborate further on the two most vulnerable sections I wrote in my first essay, which were about the terrible moments in this journey of faith for which nothing could have prepared me. Even as a sincere Christian who has experienced the joy of the Lord amid the waiting and has known God’s presence consoling me in the difficult times, some seasons of the journey have been parched spiritual deserts I never thought I would endure. I offer the following in hopes that many of you will be encouraged. I’m working to encourage myself as much as anything.

IS GOD TRULY GOOD?

Specifically, I said: “The worst times are what you might call ‘dark nights of the soul’ and you begin to wonder if God is truly good.”

What exactly are these dark and troubled nights of the soul like? What was it like to be so emotionally bottled up but deep down resentful and furious that it felt like something physically weighty was choking the life out of me?

When you have waited and prayed for a spouse for a long time, and it’s not happening, at least for me, there is almost a feeling of cruel divine betrayal.

And then you feel guilty for feeling betrayed because you know that God clearly brought spouses together (see Genesis 24-25, Isaac and Rebekah), but He never specifically promises spouses to his children anywhere in Scripture. And though He awaits a Bride, Jesus lived a fulfilled life, and he never married while on earth. So, let’s be clear here, God did not betray me. He’s not culpable of any wrongdoing. He doesn’t owe me a wife and family.

He certainly could provide a wife. But, at the moment, He isn’t. And I have had to face the brute fact that I might never be married. If that happens, it induces a most uncomfortable panic in me – that I very well may have several decades more of dreadful loneliness and suffering ahead of me in this earthly life, and only death and being with Jesus will set me free. I’ll even admit it that in my weakest moments, I’ve borrowed trouble and even feared dying alone in the nursing home with no family to visit because I never got to have kids.

I mean, c’mon, haven’t I waited long enough? And didn’t I keep my promise to be a good boy by never crossing certain lines? And then I remember, again, that faith is not transactional. “Do this, and you’ll get this” is not a Gospel promise in the Christian faith, but that thinking can seep into one’s mindset. I believe it unwittingly, even as I know it’s theologically wrong.

When this foremost longing of the heart (at least for me) goes unmet year after year, it’s easy to start believing that God doesn’t care, and that He is aloof and unconcerned with this blazing furnace of intense yearning. The pain of unanswered prayer is tough enough. But when your heart is on the line? Again, it hurts like hell.

But is it true that God doesn’t care?

If He’s not concerned or attentive to these heartbroken cries of mine, can He be trusted? Am I being ignored? Does God truly love me…at all? I have asked all these questions in the wilderness of wondering why I can’t seem to find a spouse, the one dream I’ve had since I was a child.

Because if the Lord doesn’t love me or care about this, particularly since the struggle has caused me such enormous heartache, can I honestly even say that I believe He is good?

And if I can’t say God is good, well, who even is…God?

A.W. Tozer wrote in his book exploring God’s attributes, “The Knowledge of the Holy, ” specifically about God’s goodness:

“When Christian theology says that God is good, it is not the same as saying that He is righteous or holy. The holiness of God is trumpeted from the heavens and re-echoed on earth by saints and sages wherever God has revealed Himself to men; however, we are not at this time considering His holiness but His goodness, which is quite another thing.

The goodness of God is that which disposes Him to be kind, cordial, benevolent, and full of good will toward men. He is tenderhearted and of quick sympathy, and His unfailing attitude toward all moral beings is open, frank, and friendly. By His nature He is inclined to bestow blessedness and He takes holy pleasure in the happiness of His people.”



“God is love,” reads 1John 4:8. And I can’t help but see the love of God displayed in the ministry of Jesus, and quite obviously, in his sacrificial death on the cross. That is, quite literally, the crux of my faith. So yes, He loves me more than I can fathom.

Tozer continues:

“The whole outlook of mankind might be changed if we could all believe that we dwell under a friendly sky and that the God of heaven, though exalted in power and majesty is eager to be friends with us.”

If true, there are many ways we can know and experience love. He enjoys being with me.

Maybe I shouldn’t expect a bunch of warm fuzzies or the tangible, peaceful presence of the Holy Spirit every day. But Jesus is always there, a faithful Friend who sticks closer than a brother.

But when your heart and soul are famished on these achingly lonely nights? When nothing is changing for years on end, and you’re crying out for something to break, to no avail? God’s love as a lofty, nice, ephemeral idea sure doesn’t cut it. Not for me anyway.

Sure, I know I can’t always trust feelings. Faith has to be built on more than the dashboard lights of our emotions. But if God’s love is so great, why can’t I experience it in my moment of need, especially when I can’t sleep, and I’m distressed and pillow-hugging?

“I need you to come through for me NOW, Lord. Why are you holding out on me here, leaving me hanging in my misery? Surely there has to be more to life in Christ in this area of my life than white-knuckling it until the wedding night (if I ever even make it to such a day), but at the moment, I don’t know what to do! I want to honor you here. I don’t want to break my commitment to you and engage in gross sexual sin. I need help!”

I swallow, pray a bit more, and the tears well up in my eyes. This tests me to my limit.

I even hate saying these things out loud or having to write them down, because an earnest Christian is supposed to believe that God is who He says He is. And then I think, but of course God loves me!

A faithful Christian knows that when our lived experiences don’t match the biblical description of God’s character, well, we should still defer to God’s infallible Word, which is the plumbline for all matters of faith and practice.

So, shouldn’t that settle the matter?

Maybe it should doctrinally settle it...except the deep waters of the heart are a strange thing. Proverbs 20:5 declares that the “purposes of a person’s heart are deep waters, but one who has insight draws them out.”

Watertight doctrine and theologically correct Sunday School answers aren’t enough here. I need to encounter God Himself.

And then I realize, what am I even thinking? This is Pharisaical religious foolishness talking! Neither God nor the Bible put this weird pressure on me! I remember that it’s fine not to be fine sometimes. I don’t have to plaster a fake smile on my face and pretend I’m OK.

All these weird religious habits of mind wherein I revert to thinking that if I’m to be a sincere Christian, I should never struggle? They are not from the Holy Spirit. This is human weakness, and the Accuser of the Brethren who is pushing my buttons. I turn to the Psalms and start to pore over the words of King David as he pours out his soul to God. Talk about a guy who didn’t always have his act together!

And I don’t either; I can take my heartache directly to God. Come to think of it, that is actually good theology, right doctrine in practice.

On David’s tormented days? He concludes many of the Psalms acknowledging who God is, anchoring his heart in Him. He wonders why God has rejected him and why he must go about mourning Psalm 43:2, but ends with “Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God” (Psalm 43:5).

Indeed, it seems to me that around half the battle (maybe more?) is in the mind, specifically believing that God is good.

Because there is nothing, and I mean nothing, like the pain of unanswered prayer and a desire for sexual union when you hit 40, that will push you to the end of yourself as to whether or not you believe that.

GETTING RID OF THE ANVIL AROUND MY NECK

I also mentioned in my first essay that I went through an “extremely bitter phase of the struggle” a few years ago in which I sensed God asking me if I would trust Him no matter what, even if I never got to fulfill my heart’s deepest desire of getting married and, by extension, enjoying a fulfilling sex life that God blesses. I became so bitter and angry during this period of struggle, and so viscerally did I spurn the thought of never having these dreams come to fruition that I shut down emotionally. And I further noted that I wound up feeling as though I had an “anvil around my neck” and ultimately called a counselor to process the searing heartache. As far as that anvil around my neck is concerned, I told that same counselor friend in July: “This is a tremendously sore spot between me and God.”

The weekend before, I had back-to-back meltdowns about this, two days in a row. I found myself crying and venting on the phone with my dad and another friend, frustrated as all get out that nothing I was doing seemed to be moving this area of my life along. I’d just enjoyed a great success at work, but I couldn’t even enjoy it because I felt like I was in a relational straitjacket trying to wrangle myself the heck out. I’m an ambitious, type-A go-getter type, and there are few things I hate more than the feeling of being caged and that whatever I’m trying to do (and I work hard) is not working.

I’ve tried everything.

I’ve used a few dating apps, and those are a mixed bag. I’ve asked gals out from church, and even went on a few dates, but got friend-zoned. One of them even told me that dating me was the most pleasant experience she’d ever had, but she just wasn’t feeling it, and I respected her honesty. I’ve made efforts to go to young adult gatherings, like dances and worship nights at churches. I’ve even done Zoom calls with friends of friends who set me up with their friends, but we’re separated by a few time zones, and I’m just not down for a long-distance relationship, and I don’t have a travel budget nor the mental strength to be hopping on planes all the time to make something happen.

If I know anything now, it’s that I know I can’t “make it happen.”

But even as the deep longing remains, the anvil isn’t there anymore. As the days tick by, even with the ups and downs, the journey of surrender continues.

Hebrews 5:8 says of Jesus: “Though He was a Son, yet He learned obedience by the things which He suffered.”

I hate this particular suffering. Haaaaaaate it. I wish it would end. If I could snap my fingers and make it stop tomorrow, I would. I also can’t stand how some Christians conceptualize suffering and make it into a weird, almost fetish-like thing, as though we receive more holiness points on God’s heavenly chalkboard the more we experience it.

And yet, suffering is inescapable. Had I known what was ahead of me when I committed to God to wait to have sex when I was 8 years old, I’m not sure I would have done it.

But if Jesus, God’s Son, had to learn obedience through suffering and he never sinned, as an adopted son of God who has absolutely erred and strayed from God’s ways at times, let’s just say I I know I have few things to learn by this most unwanted suffering of my own, none of which can compare to what He endured at Calvary. I’m not trying to give a pat Christian answer here. But in all honesty? It’s at the cross where it lands for me.

I still have no idea what God’s doing through this, but may my testimony be: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23:6).