Always grateful to have the opportunity to platform the thoughtful analysis of my friend Brian F. Marks. Hope you enjoy his thoughts as much as I do. -Kaeley

I’ve been observing the American evangelical church, broadly defined, for around two decades now. And I’m a combination of both grateful and heartsick.

First, an obligatory disclaimer and important acknowledgements.

I’ve encountered God powerfully in several evangelical churches, and my life has been transformed by Jesus Christ. That is in no small part due to the wonderful people who love the Lord and have ministered to me over the years. Warts and all, I’ve gotten to know some true saints, and I’m a part of a local body of believers that is a great place and is biblically rooted.

But as I’ve written previously, I’m acutely in tune with the brain-boiling cognitive dissonance of wanting to share the Good News of the Gospel but not wanting people to invite people into the Church because of the dysfunction in it that I had the misfortune of experiencing personally with a previous congregation I was a part of for over a decade. And yes, I’m aware this is not new. Consider the sexually compromised Corinthians and bewitched Galatians. Meanwhile, God’s Kingdom has never stopped advancing, and He has continued to work mightily through fallen, finite human beings.

And it’s important to acknowledge that Christians have wrestled over the centuries about the proper way to engage in public affairs, politics, and the roles of church and state in society. In the United States, our First Amendment contains a robust religious liberty guarantee, and we do not have a nationally established religion, as our founding fathers believed that the individual states could have state churches (which they did for a while), but the federal government should not establish an official church. The phrase “separation of church and state,” which is a favorite phrase used by secular leftists to wage political war on the rights of religiously observant people, was actually a phrase Thomas Jefferson employed in a 1803 letter to Baptists in Danbury, Connecticut, and it was not in the context of arguing for secularization. John Adams famously wrote that the U.S. Constitution was written only for “moral and religious people, wholly inadequate for any other.” He understood that religious practice and robust faith, alive in the hearts of people, were necessary, pre-political inputs for a thriving society.

So yes, this fallen, finite human (me) is grateful. But I’m also heartsick because of an unrelenting frustration that has given rise to some troubling things in the past 20 years.

Particularly after the decade of growing secularization, where we have seen the rise of the religious “nones,” and the erosion of cherished freedoms, and numerous ministry scandals across several denominations, those who have clung to Jesus amid these times are feeling all kinds of emotions when it comes to political involvement in light of the social upheaval of our era.

One of the things that became especially clear in the aftermath of the murder of Charlie Kirk was that the model of church-politics engagement that was arguably dominant in many evangelical media spaces and churches, known as “third wayism”, wasn’t cutting it for many people. And for good reason.

For all his flaws and missteps, Kirk, in his youthful zeal, insisted that Christians engage politics with boldness while being unashamedly conservative philosophically. This was in stark contrast to the “third way” approach espoused by elites and other evangelical leaders. They would insist that instead of being beholden to the left or the right, there was an above-the-fray “third” option, and it was expressed that “the gospel is neither left nor right, and Jesus transcends politics.” And, proponents said, this option was not only pious but culturally contextualized for the 21st-century West, especially in urban centers. It is credibly argued that Tim Keller, who was a hugely influential intellectual and author in evangelicalism, was the foremost champion of this paradigm. There were, of course, gradations of this approach. It didn’t always look the same, but its key features were apparent across the board.

In fairness to the third-wayists, their claim is true that the gospel transcends every earthly political system. And yes, most people think that church services shouldn’t be overtly political rallies. But in practice, this approach often looked like pastors punching hard at right-wing sins while staying relatively muted on left-wing sins. It wasn’t politically neutral like it claimed to be. In these contexts, even in theologically orthodox, Bible-believing churches with solid statements of faith on their websites, under this third-wayist approach, sermons became left-coded, laced with progressive phrases and buzzwords mixed with Scripture, and an emphasis on issues that appeal to the sensibilities of the left-wing, secular tastemaker class.

This approach had a HUGE emphasis on being “winsome,” believing that to be the most important virtue. Concurrent with that emphasis, there was, in other places, an additional vibe that was “we do Jesus, not politics” as though one couldn’t faithfully do both. Even more maddeningly, as critics of third wayism have pointed out, some of these spaces would espouse this purportedly neutral approach but would then hypocritically platform voices who they said did politics and faith well. To a person, those people were on the left, not right. They embraced Obama White House staffer Michael Wear at The Gospel Coalition, for instance, while keeping conservative Charlie Kirk at arm’s length.

After years of this, there was a growing, enormously frustrated segment of the evangelical population (especially conservative-minded men and others) who had noticed this double standard and the unrelenting exaltation of of winsomeness, but what it felt like in practice was that “Christians must be weak doormats and allow the secular left to do whatever they want, even tear down and destroy things God loves.” The “winsome above all” approach was NOT addressing some unmistakable evils that were ravaging the culture and affecting real people inside the church. But the third wayist and like-minded pastors were not much help at all. If anything, they were tacitly enabling the evils.

These men and others wonder, “Where is your courage? Shouldn’t we say something? Do something? Are we not commanded by God to resist evil? Do we really need permission to fight this, even if we’re hated by secular culture? Didn’t Jesus say we’d be hated?”

The people asking these questions have a point. Yes, indeed, there is a courage deficit that was promoted by people who at best, thought that this winsome approach was more holy and thought they were doing the right, biblical thing, or at worse, had sinister motives and were trying to weaken the Christian witness in society, particularly that which sought to address the touchy issues the secular left values most (read: the ones about sex, their main idol, more on that in a minute).

And so…who tapped into this simmering frustration?

Who perceived it from afar and for years offered something different and was willing to build something to show for it?

None other than Doug Wilson.

For years, in stark contrast to the winsome Christianity peddlers, he offered not only a bold alternative but an entire ecosystem of institutions aimed at DOING something productive about it. Everything from classical schools, to a media arm, to podcasts, and a seminary. He was and is unashamed of his bold brand. In one of the worst missteps of his life, Charlie Kirk platformed this guy.

Just be nice, you say? Pfffffft, no, says Doug. He would likely add: “Screw that pussyfooting tripe. NO, CHRISTIANS, GET IN THERE AND FIGHT EVIL.”

And he would say so again and again, creatively, and with silver-tongued verve.

I can’t improve on the many problems with Wilson. Kaeley has documented them extensively. But suffice it today, he is in no way above reproach, and it has been tear-hair-out frustrating to watch his profile explode on the national scene. It has been like watching a train wreck unfold. Even worse, it has been maddening to watch theologically orthodox people make excuses for this man and protect him, likely because he’s smart and, they think, effective.

But here’s the thing…and it gives me indigestion to say it.

Doug Wilson actually does get some crucial things right that many other pastors have ceded the ground on, and he’s capitalizing on it.

Christians, you SHOULD resist evil. You SHOULD apply your faith to your politics. You SHOULD care about the things social conservatives care about. And if you care about appealing to the tastemaker class? You’re going to have to realize that many of them have been using Christians as useful idiots. Yes, many of them are that cunning. They despise you and know what they’re doing.

Dear pastors who push winsomeness until you’re blue in the face. Here is what a lot of you MUST understand and have refused to reckon with, even as some of you gripe about Wilson:

The raison d’etre of the modern left is the sexual revolution. The Republicans have plenty of problems, but the twin idols of the current national Democratic party are abortion and LGBTQ ideology. The pelvic left is enslaved to their fleshly passions, they want what they want, and they will NOT be told ‘no’. They’ll jam through same-sex marriage via the Supreme Court even after 31 states said no and amended their constitutions to preserve it as a male-female union. They’ll endorse kinky parades where fetishes and debauchery are displayed in the city streets. They’ll celebrate abortion with rapturous joy, cheering gleefully for even late-term abortion in New York up to birth, and light up the Empire State Building in pink. They’ll even cheer for abortion during the Democratic National Convention while performing actual abortions and vasectomies in a van outside the convention center. They even have the temerity to push baby buying via commercial surrogacy and promote the grotesque sexual exploitation of prostitution using the vile euphemism “sex work” and the umbrella of “human rights.” And they have ferociously championed the insane, diabolical ideology of transgenderism – including the sterilization and mutilation of minor children – as the new frontier of civil rights If there is a way they could be more brazen with their blasphemy, I have a hard time thinking of one.

Doesn’t this remind you of Baal and Molech worship? And you think you can play nice with it? Really and truly? Do you not see this is stiff-necked, reprobate evil?

Do you know who sees this for what it is? Doug Wilson and the Moscow Mood crowd see it.

And Wilson’s top protege, Joe Rigney, has explained the left’s manipulation strategies and how they disgustingly use them to trip up sincere Christians. To his credit, he gets a lot right…but overcorrects and calls empathy a “sin” and lays disproportionate blame for this on women. And he knows what he’s doing.

But see, after years of being told from the pulpit: “Just play nice, be winsome with the left, let your love win them over,” a certain swath of young men rise up and reply: “We’ve had enough. STOP. This is NOT working! We’re done! We. Are. DONE. Winsomeness will NOT jive with those who intend to allow our children to be disfigured and killed in the womb. If you can’t empower people to resist…THAT? Your theology and model for public engagement are defective. It should bite back against evil. What are you doing? Please, our children need HELP! They’re being devoured!”

For people who wonder why Wilson’s crew has such appeal? It’s this right here. He’s offering something you’re not.

And I want to be deliberate in explaining that this is in no way an endorsement of Wilson and his brand or approach. It’s a mere diagnosis, not an approval. If the ultra-winsome “we do Jesus, not politics,” types refuse to acknowledge why figures like Wilson resonate, especially with young men who feel frustrated by being told to just be nice all the time by their shepherds, it only ensures the next version will be worse and more deeply entrenched. You cannot dismantle a distorted spiritual ecosystem by pretending it appeared out of nowhere; you do so by telling the truth about the failures that gave rise to it and enabled it to flourish, absent something better.

Yes, it’s beyond maddening to see his corruption and disgusting behavior go unchallenged by people who should know better. And it’s also true that his liberal detractors and accusers are often actively involved in the very gross sins that Wilson and crew fight against without hesitation. Indeed, double standards, compromise, and hypocrisy abound.

Neither the progressives who are awash in apostasy nor the Wilson Moscow Moody tribe should escape accountability.

So, winsomeness-preaching pastors, you’re going to have to examine this. I know many of you meant well. But a massive void was created. And while there’s much more to the Wilson saga and why he’s been able to take off the way he has, you’re going to have to reckon with the way in which so many have failed here. Because one thing you cannot say about Wilson is that he has called a spade a spade and done something about it.

Had you discerned the times and done the same with the same fervor? He wouldn’t be the unfortunate cultural force he has become.

Understanding this is key to ensuring his Moscow Moody brand shrinks in popularity and is replaced with a similarly bold, courageous approach that does not shrink back from contending for God’s righteousness.

And, **taps mic** you can and should exhibit winsomeness while you do that, too.