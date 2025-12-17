Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Marshall's avatar
Ann Marshall
1d

I cannot say how much I appreciate this analysis and I intend to share it as widely as I can.

No one should be talking about our current culture without framing it in the context of the sexual revolution and I really appreciate the author here doing so. The American Revolution came to an end, it was documented, codified, and everyone could shake hands and go home. Period. The End. But the sexual revolution can have no tidy endpoint, there is no way to make a treaty with uncurbed lust. And so it grinds on and on and on, and now it's openly consuming the children, and so few people seem to recognize that the functional cultural god here is sex. We can be kind to sinners because we are also sinners, but we cannot make nice with bureaucracies and laws and policies and institutions that have as their purpose the destruction of souls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margaret Nunley's avatar
Margaret Nunley
1d

In my experience the left are saying the same thing Interesting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture