Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy Kritzer's avatar
Christy Kritzer
4d

Thank you!!!! As a conservative woman with a high view of women, I actually find that I use the word “feminist” in my mind to describe myself more and more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sophie Killingley's avatar
Sophie Killingley
4d

Brilliantly crafted logical argument. Thank you for writing this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture