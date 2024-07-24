Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Sarah Zaremba
Aug 3

Brilliant writing Kaeley! ❤️🫂

Cathie Shaw
Jul 26

Thank you so much for this! Every sermon I've ever heard on the Samaritan woman kept going on and on about what a terrible person she was, scorned by all others that she couldn't even go to the well at the time of day women would normally go. But if that was the case, why would the town listen to her and come to hear Jesus for themselves? And why would they say: no longer do we believe because you told us, but now we've seen for ourselves who Jesus is? They had at least some respect for her. I'm the woman at the well. And I haven't darkened a church door in quite awhile.

