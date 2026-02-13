I think I was ten when my mom almost died.

She had been “under the weather” for a few days, which, in my mother’s vocabulary, could mean nearly anything short of unconsciousness. On day three, while we were 2.5 hours into a road trip to Bellingham, it finally got bad enough for her to let my dad pull off and take her to the nearest hospital. Her appendix had ruptured. The doctors later said that if she had finished the last thirty minutes to our destination instead of stopping for help, she likely wouldn’t have made it.

That detail has always stayed with me— the thinness of the margin. Thirty minutes between life and death. Thirty minutes between a normal family trip and a funeral.

But if you know my mother, none of this surprises you. She birthed four of her five children without pain medication. She almost never complains. She is thoughtful, steady, measured, almost maddeningly so if you are wired like I am. She absorbs discomfort quietly. She calculates before she speaks. She tolerates pain as though it were simply another weather pattern to walk through.

Probably close to ten years ago, I watched her come home from work gripping the stair railing. “The world looks like it’s stuck in a windmill,” she said, trying to describe the spinning in her head. She had driven herself home that way.

“How did you drive home if you’re this dizzy?” I asked, incredulous.

“I took the back roads,” she replied, as if that were the most rational solution available. I’ve never let her live that one down. “Really, Mom???”

I rushed her to the hospital, convinced she was having a stroke. They diagnosed vertigo, gave her medication, and sent her home. I left unimpressed by the system, by the answers, by how quickly the crisis seemed dismissed. But life went on.

This week, the dizziness came back. Tuesday night at bowling, she grew dizzy enough that my dad drove her to the ER. There was relentless vomiting. Tests. Scans. Waiting.

This time, they called it what I feared: a stroke.

I don’t yet know what kind. I don’t know how severe. I don’t know the long-term prognosis. And every cell in my body wants to know. My stress response is research. I hoard information the way other people hoard canned goods before a storm. If I can just prepare or brace myself for the oncoming trouble, then maybe it won’t hurt so much when it hits. I scroll medical journals and outcome statistics as if data can build me a fortress.

But it can’t.

It only gives the illusion of control over something that has never been mine to control.

I want to crawl through the phone and into her hospital room. I want to sit across from her doctors and translate her pain scale. When my mom says her headache is a four, it is almost certainly an eight to the rest of us normies. I want to ask the questions I’m afraid she won’t press: What kind of stroke? What does this mean long term? What is the recurrence rate? What are the warning signs? Should we be monitoring glucose? Is it safe for her to drive? What are we missing?

Meanwhile, she is talking about making it to bowling next Tuesday. She’s finalizing her passport application. She’s discussing the vacation we have planned this summer.

I am mapping worst-case scenarios. She is mapping her calendar.

And somewhere between her Pollyanna optimism and my apocalyptic forecasting is a narrow strip of solid ground.

At first, I assumed that middle ground was where I needed to drag her—into realism, into caution, into preparedness. But the more I sit with this, the more I suspect she may already be standing on that solid ground.

She is not naïve. She knows what a stroke is. She knows she nearly died when her appendix ruptured. She understands that bodies fail. She watched a stroke claim the life of her own dad and later, her sister as well. She has lived long enough to know that nothing here is permanent.

She just refuses to live as though fear gets the final word.

There is something profoundly steady about that, something deeply God-honoring about it, too.

My mother is not at all afraid of where she will go when she dies. She loves the Lord. Her hope is not abstract or fragile; it is anchored. When she talks about the future, she is not oblivious to risk, but she is defiantly refusing to surrender the present to it.

I, on the other hand, am high-strung. I feel everything to the nth degree. I anticipate loss before it happens, as if rehearsing grief will soften it when it arrives. I think if I can just predict enough, prepare enough, research enough, I can protect the people I love from the randomness of a fallen world.

My control is a mirage.

What I am actually afraid of is not my mother’s eternity. I am afraid of mine without her. I am afraid of the empty chair, the unanswered phone call, the quiet where her voice used to be. I am afraid of Thanksgiving dinners without the Celtic hymns she always played. I’m afraid of family vacations without her calming, stabilizing presence in a sea of sometimes unhinged Triller passion. My fear masquerades as vigilance, but at its core it is love bracing for loss.

Maybe if I can just express these truths out loud, if I can shed some sunlight on them, they’ll be easier to process. Better out than in, right? It’s the external processors’ mantra.

There is a way to be attentive without being consumed and a way to ask wise questions without spiraling into despair. And there’s a way to steward the bodies and days we are given without worshiping the illusion of a paint-by-numbers formula that will guarantee us time we were never promised.

That way looks a lot like my mom.

She will follow up with her doctors and faithfully take the medication they prescribe. She will adjust her schedule if she must. But she will not surrender her joy or pre-grieve a future that has not yet arrived. She will bowl, and travel, and laugh, and pray, and it won’t be evidence of denial. It will ultimately be evidence of her faith in the One who numbers her days.

I am realizing that the middle ground between Pollyanna and panic is not a compromise between optimism and fear. It is blind, surrendered, unyielding trust, and it’s probably me who needs to do most of the moving toward it.

Trust faces reality without bowing to the fear of it. It gathers the facts it needs and then refuses to let those facts become its master. It acknowledges that thirty minutes can separate life from death, and it still chooses to live the next thirty minutes fully because, let’s be honest—what else are those minutes really for?

If you are wired like me, scanning for threats, refreshing lab results, bracing for impact, you are not wrong for caring deeply. Vigilance can be an expression of love, but fear is a poor long-term home. It shrinks the present down to a waiting room for catastrophe. I’m really, really skilled at doing this.

My mother has taught me something she probably doesn’t even know she’s teaching: courage is often quiet. It looks like taking the back roads when you need to get home. It looks like enduring pain without theatrics. It looks like talking about bowling practice while machines beep in the background. It looks like believing that whatever comes next, whether it is decades more of ordinary Tuesdays or something far sooner, you are held.

I cannot control whether my mom will face another stroke. I cannot Google my way into guarantees. What I can do is love her well today. Ask good questions without spiraling. I can roll up my sleeves and wrestle in the tension between wisdom and worry. And I can borrow some of her steadiness when my own runs thin.

I keep thinking about a song my mom taught us on our daily drives to Heritage Christian School. We sang it in a round, our voices layering over each other in the car. It’s only two Latin words: Jubilate Deo.

Rejoice in God.

It is so entirely my mother. Simple. Steady. Anchored.

It is not, by temperament, entirely me.

But today you will find me singing it with my own children, in honor of the woman who taught me that joy is not the absence of uncertainty. It is the decision to trust in the middle of it.

Jubilate Deo. This one’s for you, Mom. You taught me well.