This week has been pretty fraught in terms of my advocacy for abused women.

Let me start by acknowledging my own clay feet. I don’t always get everything right. Sometimes my approach to injustice is more like a bulldozer than a balm. I’m learning, slowly, to balance passion with the kind of grace Jesus expects me to exercise. I’m not there yet.

This week was intense. I got into a heated public exchange with Katy Faust, a children’s rights activist whose work I respect in many areas, but with whom I found myself deeply at odds on the issue of divorce and abuse. The conflict began when she screenshot a post from a stranger who claimed to have left her marriage “for the sake of her child,” and then made a sweeping claim that women who say this are “selfish.”

Yes, divorce is devastating for children. Yes, it is righteous to encourage resilience in a culture that treats marriage as disposable, to invite people to fight for their vows, invest in their families, and weigh the long-term impact on their kids’ hearts. Katy is right to challenge us to think critically about our children and to pursue wisdom in family life.

But there is more than one way for a home to be broken. Remaining in abuse carries its own devastating, lifelong consequences, emotional scars, spiritual damage, and cycles of trauma that are far too often ignored in “family values” conversations. Protecting children does not always mean staying, sometimes it means leaving.

Katy will say that her post was not directed at abuse survivors. She will tell you it was directed at women who falsely invoke abuse language to justify selfish decisions to give up on marriage. The problem is she had zero right to make this assumption about a stranger on the internet, nor did she have a right to invite her 40k followers to condemn this woman.

I genuinely believe Katy means it when she says she supports “actual abuse victims” in leaving and protecting themselves. But that single phrase, “actual abuse victims,” is where things get hairy. Who gets to be arbiter over what constitutes actual abuse, and what are the implications of making these judgment calls on strangers’ lives without actually knowing what we’re talking about?

I saw the Healing Mamas post and immediately recognized abuse recovery in action. I didn’t have to scroll too far to find the confirmation.

The dismissive presumption that the majority of women who leave marriages for their children are not “actual abuse victims” is problematic. How can anyone possibly presume to make such a confident claim without even knowing these people? Most states don’t even track reasons for divorce, so the limited data available won’t tell the whole picture.

Katy seems to assume they are mostly exaggerating or making it up, and she felt entitled to declare the woman she criticized selfishly motivated, without ever asking, listening, or understanding her situation.

This is exactly the kind of judgment that leaves women trapped in silence, wondering if their instincts to protect themselves and their children are invalid, or worse, morally wrong. It is why I felt compelled to speak out, because women’s safety and children’s well-being are inseparable, and neither should ever be sacrificed for appearances, assumptions, or untested theories about what makes an “unselfish” parent.

I’m not interested in continuing to add fuel to a fire. I welcome prayer for wisdom, discernment, and humility for everyone involved in these discussions so that actual righteousness can be achieved. But I do find myself feeling compelled to say a few things as something of an addendum to yesterday’s discussion:

1. There are far more women who actually leave bad marriages “for the sake of the kids” than many people want to acknowledge.

That’s not selfishness. That’s good parenting.

Most (not all) men watch porn, and most porn normalizes aggression and violence against women as part of the fantasy. It’s delusional to believe abuse is rare, or that countless women aren’t leaving to protect their children from it. If you don’t personally know a woman’s story, you have no right to assume the worst of her, or smear her across social media, rallying thousands of strangers to join in your judgment.

When you do that, you signal to women everywhere that you are unsafe, that your empathy is conditional, that your “biblical conviction” is just a mask for contempt.

People in ministry need to be far, far more careful here.

2. It’s possible to sincerely believe you’re helping abused women while simultaneously hanging them out to dry.

This doesn’t usually come from malice. It comes from inexperience, and confidence that hasn’t been rightfully earned.

Katy shared a video of herself condemning abuse and offering guidance to the women trapped in it. Her advice to them was to stop policing their husbands’ bad behavior in favor of letting the church handle it.

If your only advice to a battered wife is to seek “accountability” through an all‑male elder board, you had better make absolutely sure those men are capable of protecting her instead of silencing her.

But Katy regularly lionizes men like John MacArthur, who very publicly excommunicated a battered wife for refusing to return to her criminally violent husband and invited the church to treat her as an enemy of Christ. No matter how loudly you claim to “care about abused women,” when you turn a blind eye to this kind of crap, your actions are speaking a different sermon.

You can’t champion child safety while ignoring the mothers who keep those children alive. God doesn’t just care about the children. He cares about their mamas too.

When women turn to certain churches for help, they often find that the elders meet with the husband once or twice, tell him to straighten up, and send the wife home to “win him over with a gentle and quiet spirit.”

This isn’t a hypothetical. We have decades of examples:

Paige Patterson, former SBC president, once bragged about advising a battered wife to “go home and pray” while her husband beat her, then claimed her bruises brought him to repentance.

John Piper once suggested a woman might need to “endure being smacked around for a time” before seeking help from the elders.

Voddie Baucham repeatedly preached that abuse is never grounds for divorce.

This is not biblical faithfulness. Professed advocacy is meaningless if it isn’t rooted in the material reality of women’s lives. It’s like claiming you care about feeding the hungry, yet when a starving person shows up at your door, you hand them a pamphlet with a discontinued number for an old food bank. Words without action, ideals divorced from reality, are nothing but cruelty disguised as concern.

We cannot claim to uphold justice or righteousness while ignoring the actual danger, trauma, and needs of the people we profess to serve. True advocacy requires more than slogans, assumptions, or theoretical morality. It requires presence, accountability, and concrete steps to protect the vulnerable.

To every battered wife reading this: you are seen. You are heard. You are safe in the presence of the One who laid down His life for you. I will not ask you to go home and pray while the violence continues. I will not send you back into the furnace of despair in the name of submission.

You can believe you are doing justice while actually causing harm. Ideals cannot be divorced from the reality of the people trapped beneath them. The gospel, the call to righteousness, and even the highest ideals of marriage must be measured by whether they rescue the oppressed, defend the fatherless, and plead the widow’s cause—for God Himself executes justice for the victim and lifts the crushed in spirit.

