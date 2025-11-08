Honest To Goodness

Kathy McInnis
2d

Amen. Amen. I am one of those abused wives who went to her church leaders for help. Was told to be more submissive. My husband was told to play baseball to help direct his rage. When my husband’s rage turned to our daughters, I did my best to protect them. I believed I had to stay no matter what. Ultimately, my husband’s adultery ended our marriage. I should have left years before. God has graciously healed me and my daughters. They are married to wonderful men who love them. They are godly outstanding mothers. I married a loving man who would die before hurting me. We have been married 35 years. God can heal. He still redeems. Oh, my former abusive husband was a youth pastor.

Noah Otte
2d

👏👏👏 So well-said, Kaeley! Katy Faust is NOT helping abuse victims by policing who is and is not a real victim of abuse and telling women who left abusive spouses to protect their children who will typically be abused too, they are being selfish. Nor are all these clergy and churches telling women to stay with abusive men and letting the men off with a slap on the wrist. God condemns domestic abuse against women in the strongest possible terms and seeks to protect the weak, the poor and the downtrodden. Yes, marriage is thrown away and treated as disposable and that’s wrong. Yes, people tend to get divorced too fast. Yes, we should consider the very serious impact divorce has on children.

But none of this means that women need to stay with abusive spouses who berate and beat them and that their being selfish if they do so for the good of their children. God would not want a woman or a little boy or girl to be forced to stay with an abusive husband or father who smacks, kicks, punches, or screams at her or them like a maniac. Churches need to council domestic violence victims to leave their abusive husbands or boyfriends and provide them with resources to assist them. All Christian churches: Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox need to provide sanctuary within church walls to victims of domestic violence and their children. Abusers will be excommunicated from the church and banned for life from ever being allowed to be part of the shepherds’ flock. A man who abuses women has become possessed (metaphorically) by the Devil or a demon and needs to be removed from any self-respecting church.

Jesus of Nazareth would be very upset by what these churches and clergy are doing too. Jesus believed very strongly in the equality of the sexes and that men and women both should have a role to play in the church. Let us not forget, Jesus had a number of women in his inner circle who he listened to and trusted like Mary Magdalene. He’s be shocked to see churches claiming to follow his teachings doing sinful things like that. These clergy all need to be defrocked! Jesus would have told them all to get out of his church and would’ve publicly shamed and dressed them down! I recommend that THEY go pray and ask God for forgiveness and repent! I recommend THEY throw away their stupid brochures. I recommend THEY visit a battered woman’s shelter or read the accounts from women who’ve actually endured domestic abuse. I recommend THEY read about how rape victims were treated in the past and how martial rape for a long time in this country was legal. I recommend THEY go play baseball and try out for the MLB because clearly they don’t belong in God’s church!

