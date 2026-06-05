If it weren’t already abundantly clear, I tend to kick against the goads.

It’s not necessarily that I’m allergic to authority; it’s that I’ve learned it’s inherently dangerous to blindly trust it, and the kicking helps me test the legitimacy of whatever is trying to steer me.

It’s easy for me to follow rules that make sense. Speed limits, for example. I kinda get it. I value my life and don’t particularly want to find myself upside-down in a ravine somewhere because of a fleeting urge to hug a tight corner at 85 mph. Speed limits make sense. Other societal rules designed to police my thoughts, gender performance, friendships, etc? Not so much.

I recently saw a trusted conservative Christian influencer warn her audience that divorce was contagious. She basically declared that if a bunch of your friends are getting divorced, you’re probably going to be in the danger zone, too, so you should really reconsider cultivating deep friendships with divorced people if you want your own marriage to succeed.

I wasn’t subtle in the disagreement I expressed. To me, it read as an invitation to shun the broken, to treat them as lepers when they’re already hurting, to brand them with a scarlet A.

Here’s where I pause to insert the obligatory disclaimer that of course there is wisdom in the biblical warning that bad company corrupts good character. Human beings are profoundly shaped by the people around them. We absorb values, habits, assumptions, and behaviors from our communities, often without realizing it, and yes, we are commanded to guard our hearts. None of this is at odds with the rest of what I’m about to say.

But I think we need to be a little more discerning about what actually constitutes “bad company.”

If I’m playing by the unwritten but very clearly understood rules of my tribe, there are a lot of people who should be off limits. I shouldn’t want meaningful relationships with Democrats, pro-choice advocates, people in same-sex relationships, public school parents, or anyone who has Taylor Swift on their Spotify playlist. I’m exaggerating, of course. Mostly.

But if I’m being truly honest, those are often the people who interest me the most.

It’s not because I’m looking for someone to persuade me to abandon my convictions. It’s because convictions that are never invited to withstand scrutiny aren’t worth much. I need mine tested against real people and real experiences so I can discover where they’re incomplete, shallow, or simply wrong. People outside my tribe expose blind spots I didn’t know I had. They force me to sharpen my arguments and wrestle with realities that are often far more complicated than the tidy narratives we construct about them from a distance.

In April, I began getting a tattoo from a local apprentice artist. As one of her first official clients, I’ve spent a lot of hours in her chair while she painstakingly works her way through the piece. She’s extraordinarily talented, committed to excellence, and meticulous to a fault, which means this tattoo is taking a pretty long time to finish, and as such, I’m getting a lot of one-on-one time with this really cool woman I would not otherwise know.

We do not share the same religious or political values. In fact, we disagree about quite a few things.

But as I’ve listened to her stories (stories that are not mine to tell) I’ve found myself face-to-face with the lived realities that exist on the edges of some of our culture’s most contentious debates. Her life forces me to wrestle in the gray and examine what I really believe and why I believe it. Her experiences aren’t theoretical; they’re real and consequential.

And I’ve been reminded how easy it is to reduce complicated people to talking points when you’ve never sat across from them long enough to hear how they got where they are.

The truth is that many of the issues Christians care deeply about cannot be understood from a safe distance. How can we meaningfully speak into the dynamics of divorce if we avoid divorced people? How can we address questions surrounding sexuality if we refuse to know anyone whose experiences differ from our own? How can we minister to a culture we don’t understand because we’ve deliberately isolated ourselves from it?

If we want to influence the culture, we first have to understand it. And understanding requires proximity.

That doesn’t mean abandoning discernment. It doesn’t mean every relationship is equally wise or every influence equally healthy. But there is a difference between exercising discernment and treating people as though their brokenness might somehow infect us.

Jesus certainly didn’t seem afraid of proximity.

Obviously, none of this is a free pass to treat Scripture like it’s optional. Every idea, every friendship, every story I hear still has to be weighed against Scripture as the final authority. There’s genuine wisdom in being careful about who you let into your inner circle, people of deep conviction who are actually pursuing godliness, whose standards and daily rhythms line up with biblical truth. Those relationships sharpen you and keep you grounded.

But beyond that core group, we aren’t commanded to huddle up in insular little communities of self-protection, treating everyone outside the tribe like a potential virus. We’re commanded to go out into the world and be salt and light. To bind up wounds, to listen well, to show up in the messy places, and to carry hope to people who need it most, precisely because we believe the gospel is powerful enough to meet them there.

The people most concerned about guilt by association were usually the Pharisees. Jesus, meanwhile, kept showing up at tables everyone else considered inappropriate.

Maybe the question isn’t whether other people’s messiness will rub off on us. Maybe the question is whether we actually believe the light we’re carrying is capable of illuminating anything at all. Ultimately, if our faith is real, our light should be strong enough to shine into darkness rather than hiding from it.

It’s easy to love humanity in the abstract. It’s much harder to love actual humans. But that’s where Jesus spent His time, and I suspect that’s where we’ll find Him still—in tattoo chairs and divorce courts and messy places full of broken people who are still image bearers. The longer I live, the more convinced I become that working to understand people is not a threat to the gospel. It’s often the first step toward faithfully living it.

And if that means occasionally kicking against the goads of fear, tribalism, and self-protection, so be it.