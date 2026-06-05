Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dozier Bell's avatar
Dozier Bell
1d

Excellent, Kaeley. This bit especially:

“… convictions that are never invited to withstand scrutiny aren’t worth much. I need mine tested against real people and real experiences so I can discover where they’re incomplete, shallow, or simply wrong. People outside my tribe expose blind spots I didn’t know I had. They force me to sharpen my arguments and wrestle with realities that are often far more complicated than the tidy narratives we construct about them from a distance.”

It’s fully as satisfying when someone can change your mind by showing you where your argument falls short as it is to be able to change another’s mind with your own fully fleshed-out position. Both get us closer to truth, but the former requires a degree of humility.

Reply
Share
Wendy Cockcroft's avatar
Wendy Cockcroft
1d

This is such a great post, Kaeley!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture