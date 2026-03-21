Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bex's avatar
Bex
4d

As usual, well said.

I was something of a pick-me in high school and college - while also never getting picked. Many a male human told me that I was “too smart” and “too intimidating”. The few willing to ask me out were desperate and willing to “tolerate” me…so thankful for my husband and the amazing man that he is - he doesn’t need to dim me 🥰

Reply
Share
5 replies
Sarah J Wright's avatar
Sarah J Wright
4d

This is spot on: “But weakness is not actually attractive to a healthy man. It’s just easier. It requires less of him. Less discipline. Less growth. Less humility.”

I once submitted a feedback form to our church that was only 90% positive. It was a complementarian church. I was literally asked if I could “submit to leadership and training” and told it was “possibly aggressive” for saying *the same exact thing* my husband had said earlier to the same elder. Said elder was fine hearing it from my husband in person, but not from me via a solicited feedback form.

Needless to say, that was our last day at that church.

Reply
Share
6 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture