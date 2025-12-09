Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
3d

I'd rather come to your place, helping you fold laundry or tackle the mess, than attend a Christmas gala in a richly decorated mansion. We'd have much more fun and the joy of Jesus in the midst of the mess. Thanks, Kaeley, for developing your gift for writing!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Kohler's avatar
Steve Kohler
3d

Does writing help you? Is it therapeutic ?I can’t tell you how much your writing resonates with me. I’m not going into my own story of trauma and abuse but the lifelong battle with depression just feels like my story now and your story of this imperfect Christian often sounds like you’re writing my life. In a week I’m supposed to be part of a Zoom meeting for my prayer team. I’ve avoided them for a few months, cause I don’t feel up to the task. Not only that, the leader of the group wants me to lead the devotional. I’m not that person, I’m a mess, and if my depression is that it’s greatest on that day and during that time, I can barely function mentally. But when I read the stuff that you write, I’m reminded he pulled me up out of the pit and washed me off. Still, I long for a day without this battle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Kaeley Triller Harms and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture