Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
5d

Thank you, Kaeley, for daring to speak up, knowing you'd be blasted for doing so. I'm so glad my parents warned me, during my growing-up years, never to expect a pastor/preacher/teacher to become more important or exalted than Jesus and His Word. Even the best of the best have feet of clay, and sometimes their pride interferes with their purity. On a separate note, I find it ironic that AnAmericanReader commends MacArthur for "remaining faithful" to a literal reading of the creation account in Genesis. It would be more accurate to say that he remained faithful to his own personal reading of Genesis. He refused to consider others' literal reading of the text, readings consistent with the rest of what Scripture tells us about creation. The same could be said of his "reading" of texts about women. John saw HIS reading as THE literal reading, even when fellow inerrantists read the text differently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer J Schwirzer's avatar
Jennifer J Schwirzer
5d

Thank you. Excellent writing and clear thinking focused not totally on JM, but on us and how we regard him. Blind approval robbs him of the witness he needs in his dying days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture