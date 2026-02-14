Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser
2d

YEP. And when they blame all the world's evils on feminism, saying those women kill babies, they turn a blind eye to the fact that at least 65% of those women are pressured to do so by men.

Reply
Share
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
1d

By the logic of these pharisee-like "abolitionists," the men who pressure women to have abortions and/or drive them to the clinics where abortions are done would have to be convicted as accessories to murder and suffer the same judgment they're calling down on the women who have abortions.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture