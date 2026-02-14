Back when I was 20 and still convinced feminism was basically cancer, I was 100% sure the screaming abortion activists were living on another planet. I’d hear them yelling stuff like “Smash the patriarchy!” and “Your male overlords don’t care about babies; they just want to control your bodies!” and I could’ve gold-medaled in eye-rolling. These people were unhinged. They built these wild, over-the-top caricatures of pro-lifers, propped them up like an army of strawmen, then congratulated themselves for heroically knocking them down.

I used to think, “Have you tried touching grass? Maybe go meet a few actual pro-life people in real life.” Because the thing I knew deep in my bones (not because of some patriarchal brainwashing, but from decades of actual human interaction) was that my tribe genuinely cared a whole heck of a lot about the babies. And no, the overwhelming majority of the men around me weren’t sitting around plotting ways to police or control women’s bodies. That just wasn’t their reality.

Fast-forward 20 years (feels like 50 in hard-knock years). I’ve landed in a very different place: fully on board with smashing the patriarchy. My best friend nailed it: “Patriarchy is feminism’s unholy father.” It’s not God’s design. Through deconstruction, tearing down flawed frameworks and painfully rebuilding, my north star has remained fixed: shed wrong ideas about God and life, reconstruct around His heart and Scripture’s truth. That’s hard when long embraced spoon-fed interpretations turn out to be flawed.

In my messy growth, I’ve sat with women wrestling complementarianism to egalitarianism: Dorothy Sayers (“Are Women Human?”), Marg Mowczko exposing “biblical womanhood” as cultural patriarchy in Jesus drag, Beth Allison Barr’s The Making of Biblical Womanhood as a love letter to sidelined girls, Aimee Byrd calling out toxic fruit in Recovering from Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, Amy Peeler’s New Testament scholarship that makes you wonder how we missed it. Of course I don’t agree with them about everything, but they’re right about a whole lot of things, too.

Their work overlaps massively and bleeds into politics; it’s all inextricably connected. They’re reclaiming Scripture from twists that prop up male power, showing how very often complementarianism, when taken to its end, doesn’t just limit women; it crushes them, silences voices, turns “submission” into a one-way street for the guys at the top. Through all this wrestling, I’ve grown more open-minded, always asking: “Is there truth here? A blind spot in me? How does God want me to engage?”

And honestly, my conclusion is that yes, there is a blind spot that needs to be named when it comes to right wing evangelical opposition to abortion (a goal I still enthusiastically share, by the way.) I still trust my read on most pro-lifers. They’re my friends, church family, neighbors—good, ordinary people, not cartoon villains. They’re fiercely committed to unborn dignity because they sincerely believe tiny human lives deserve protection, not out of hate for women or control cravings.

But some actually are dangerous. Some actually do hold women in contempt. And many of them hide in a camp known as abortion abolitionism. These folks are like crashers who show up at a carefully planned party, where good people have labored for years to set the table with compassion, resources, and real help, only to flip the tables, declare the whole thing insufficient, and demand to take over as the new planning committee.

They relentlessly attack pregnancy centers, the faithful refuges staffed by ordinary believers who pour out love, ultrasounds, diapers, counseling, and practical support to women in crisis. Abolitionists invite demonization of these workers, insisting they’re not “earnest enough” about the unborn because they don’t call the police on every abortion-minded woman who walks out the door. It’s wild. These centers save lives every day through mercy and relationship, yet abolitionists treat them like complicit enablers rather than frontline heroes.

They take aggressive pot shots at prominent pro-life women like Lila Rose and Kristan Hawkins, who’ve dedicated their entire lives (at great personal cost) to advancing the cause of the unborn. The misogyny here is not even subtle. “Consistency, not feminism, will end abortion,” they tweet, as though a woman speaking in public without a male chaperone is evidence of feminism.

They also block important legislative efforts that would curb huge percentages of abortions in entire states—bills that could protect thousands of babies this year—because, according to them, the bills “don’t go far enough.” So instead of celebrating partial wins and building momentum, they hijack or torpedo the process, leaving the unborn with zero new protections. It’s the equivalent of marching onto a football field mid-game, throwing a tantrum because the quarterback won’t throw a touchdown every single play, and refusing to let the team score at all unless it’s a perfect Hail Mary.

A concrete example unfolded in Oklahoma in 2024. A pro-life bill (HB 1168) aimed at restricting chemical abortion trafficking was advancing, which could have protected many unborn lives by limiting pill access. But abolitionist-aligned Sen. Dusty Deevers introduced amendments demanding full criminalization of women obtaining abortions. These extreme demands alienated supporters, fractured the coalition, and led to the bill’s defeat in committee, leaving no new restrictions in place.

Like the Pharisees Jesus called out, they mask all this in biblical language, verses weaponized to insulate them from scrutiny and make disagreement feel like heresy. On the outside, they appear righteous; on the inside, full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean. It’s not merely the rescue of the unborn that motivates them. They’re using the unborn as pawns in a scheme to acquire power and influence for themselves. They want to be kings.

And peel back the curtain on their leaders, and the patriarchal control obsession becomes crystal clear; it’s not merely about helping babies; it’s also about putting women in their place. Historic pro-life advocacy has always insisted the best way to save the unborn is to care for both mother and child, practical support, compassion, healing. Abolitionists? They don’t really seem to give a damn about what happens to women one way or the other. “She’s no victim,” they repeatedly warn us.

Think I’m exaggerating about these guys? Read their own words:

Bradley Pierce (President, Foundation to Abolish Abortion): “If she doesn’t want to be a homemaker, brothers, move on…. You must be aligned on biblical patriarchy.”

J.R. Haas (Vice President, Foundation to Abolish Abortion): “I am an anti-feminist. I am pro-biblical patriarchy. Feminism has led to the slaughter of millions of babies and the destruction of the nuclear family. It’s time for men and women of God to stand up and promote an Ephesians 5 and Titus 2 model for the family.”

Jeff Durbin (Pastor, Apologia Church; Founder, End Abortion Now): “Abortion should be considered a crime. It should be considered murder. You’re unjustly taking the life of a human being. And so that’s murder. And what I’ve said is the historic position of Christian church, that if you take the life of a human being, unjustly, then what the state owes you — if it’s proven and it’s true — is capital punishment. You forfeit your right to live.”

Brett Baggett (Advisory Board Member, Abolitionists Rising): “Women should not be in any kind of political office. … It is a judgment from God when they are. … ‘My people—infants are their oppressors, and women rule over them.’ — Isaiah 3:12”

Matthew Trewhella (Pastor, Mercy Seat Christian Church, prominent abolitionist): “When you see sodomy running rampant, when you see women in government, when you see men behaving like effeminate little squirrels, judgment is in the land.”

Gabriel Olivier: (Missississippi pastor and prominent abolitionist): “Women are not equal to men. Women should never be politicians. Women should stay at home and raise children. Women’s suffrage should be eliminated, or restricted to household voting (an extension of their husband’s or father’s vote.”

T. Russell Hunter (Co-Founder, Abolitionists Rising): “It’s 2025. If you’re a Protestant who thinks Abolitionists are enemies of any kind, you are a fool. All of Western civilization is…

• Invaded by Muslims

• Captured by Jews

• Syncretized by Catholics

• Perverted by sodomites

• Ruled by women

Our civilization is collapsing. Get an actual clue”

These aren’t fringe side comments; they’re core to their worldview. Women in leadership? Divine judgment. Want a wife who works outside the home or pursues anything beyond homemaking? Move on—must align on “biblical patriarchy.” The focus is control: dictating women’s roles, erasing their public voices, enforcing submission as the path to “saving” society. Caring for mothers in crisis? Not on the radar. It’s about reasserting male dominion, with the abortion fight as the vehicle.

“But Kaeley, these are just a handful of cherrypicked blowhards,” you might argue. “There are a ton of really lovely anonymous people also marching under the abolition banner from a place of deep conviction.”

Maybe? But they’re still wrong, and they’re still advancing the cause of the guys in charge. These are the men with the microphone. These are the men testifying at Senate hearings and influencing legislation. These are the men leading the parade. What motivates them has to matter to us. Where they’re trying to lead us has to matter, too.

When I was 20, I thought radical abortion activists were inventing cartoon villains. I was sure they had built a fake pro-lifer in their heads, some IPA drinking patriarch stroking his meticulously groomed beard and plotting to control women. I knew that man didn’t represent my people. I still know he doesn’t represent most of them.

But sadly, if you look hard enough, you can now find men who fit that caricature almost perfectly, and they’re grabbing microphones inside the movement itself and acquiring power and influence at alarming rates. .

That doesn’t mean the pro-life cause is secretly about patriarchy. It means movements are always vulnerable to power-hungry factions who wrap their ambitions in moral language. It means you can love the unborn fiercely and still say, “Not like this.” It means you can fight abortion and refuse to hand the microphone to men who openly despise women’s leadership, agency, or presence in public life. It means you can refuse to abandon women in an attempt to save their babies. It means you can hold God’s mercy and justice in tension without arbitrarily deciding on God’s behalf that the only way to honor the unborn is to throw post-abortive women in prison cells.

Twenty-year-old me was right about one thing: most pro-lifers are not cartoon villains. They’re ordinary people who believe tiny humans matter. I still believe that. I’ve watched them pray, foster, adopt, donate, volunteer, show up.

But grown-up me has learned something else too: if we don’t guard the heart of a movement, someone else will hijack it. I’m not here to hand the movement over to men who think women speaking is the real problem.



Believing in the dignity of the unborn doesn’t mean we have to surrender our commitment to justice for women or let the movement be steered by those who see power, not mercy, as the goal.