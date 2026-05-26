Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Kim Cosgrove's avatar
Kim Cosgrove
1d

I can’t imagine how many of us are helped by your vulnerability to admit your weakness and confusion. Thank you.

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Nancy Aulis's avatar
Nancy Aulis
1d

P.S. Sitting with the pain, “making space” for it is vitally important, too. It creates awareness and life thrives in awareness- I think maybe it’s the essence of God? Glad you’re in good hands. 🙏💕

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