By guest contributor Brian F. Marks

Several months ago, I had a most humbling experience, what you might call the epitome of a come-to-Jesus moment. I’ll never be the same. It was a turning point in my life.

For various reasons, and through a set of trying circumstances that all converged in the span of a few weeks, I hit a wall. In the weeks prior, I’d been managing well enough, but struggling from time to time. Yet I was mostly gung-ho, making gains and moving forward in my job, and being my usual Energizer Bunny self.

But then something strange started pulling me deep into an emotional abyss, and I suddenly found myself unable to deal with it. A few weeks later, the despair intensified even more, and many layers of grief, exhaustion, terrible psychological strain and stress, and long-term heartache enveloped me. I cracked under the pressure, and I wound up weeping profusely, ugly-crying for about an entire hour.

My whole face was buzzing and shaking. Was I being delivered of something? It almost felt like it. It was intense. Through heaving, guttural sobs, I vocalized things that I had long been stifling. I could no longer keep a stiff upper lip, grit my teeth, tap into the strength reserves in my gut, and hold in the anguish. It all came spilling out of me. My body started convulsing as I mentally cratered, and it had probably been a decade since I’d wept like this. I’ll never forget it. In the week before this happened, I had this haunting premonition, thinking that I might be on the brink of a nervous breakdown, as low-grade panic attacks were becoming a semi-regular occurrence, frequently simmering in my abdomen. My body was seizing up, telling me to stop and listen, and I couldn’t ignore it. On some days, I woke up in the morning in such a desolate state the first thing I thought of was: “Ugh, I can’t wait to go to sleep tonight.”

Letting it all out was awful, but it was freeing in a way, too. I had forgotten how good it felt to unburden the soul.

This life-changing ugly-crying episode was weird, too, because while I felt better afterward (I probably lost a pound of weight in snot alone), I also felt worse and have been fighting a gnarly depression ever since. I don’t remember everything that came out of my mouth while crying so hard, but I distinctly recall my voice warbling, punctuated by sobs and gasps for breath: “My heart can’t hope anymore. I’ve got nothing left. Nothing.” There was no point in pretending I was OK. I wasn’t. I hadn’t turned my back on God, but faith? What’s that? And then I wailed some more.

Theologically rich and robust orthodoxy didn’t comfort me a lick during those dreadful moments in the pit as I fell apart. For about an hour, I was just sitting on the floor next to my bed, despondent with a red face, lots of snot bubbles, and probably a quart of hot tears. A good friend was by my side, listening and consoling me, and then he prayed for me. Man, I love that guy fiercely.

I would tell him about a month later, after another much shorter bout of crying: “My testimony is that I believe in the cross of Jesus Christ and his resurrection. I’ll stake my life on it. Anymore? That’s basically it. That’s all I know.”

He replied: “Amen. I’m with you.” And then he hugged me and wiped away my tears.

I’ve written repeatedly on this blog about what I call the “perfect theology idol,” and I came to realize that, to some degree, I was beholden to it myself, even as I was critical of it because of how I saw it in particularly pronounced ways in other people. I’ve heard it said that while it’s easy to point the finger, remember that when you do, there are three pointing back at you. Ooof, yes. So true. And as I wrote in the last blog on this subject, I was spiritually defaulting to “facts are not determined by your feelings, and the fact is that you don’t see the whole picture. God is doing things you can’t see.”

I think I was defaulting to that so much because, in addition to the fact that it’s biblical, I’ve watched people firsthand who allow their feelings to rule them, as though deeply felt emotions and impulses are the supreme authority in their lives. If they feel it, it’s real, and they’re not going to question it, and they should yield to it. Suppressing them is unhealthy, they think. Those who do this will say things like “I must be true to myself, and I’m going to be true to myself.”

I just can’t and won’t roll with that because it echoes of selfishness and narcissism. Governing one’s life by feelings and emotions, particularly given that they can be fleeting, is not wise. Often, it’s terribly destructive and can even lead to grave evil. Feelings may point us to real things, but they themselves aren’t the hallmarks of truth. It’s a distinction that matters.

And yet, especially within theologically orthodox evangelical Christianity, in my experience, it’s as though the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction as to deny the importance of feelings altogether, or that they be diminished to the point of an afterthought. Maybe we can feel them, but if they bring you to say uncomfortable, unbiblical things out loud, that’s a no-no, a danger zone. Many evangelicals feel compelled to resist the theological progressives and liberals (rightly so, on many matters), who are all about all the feelz. So, naturally, evangelicals are psychologically predisposed to frown on them in light of the spiritual deception that can enter the picture, because sometimes it does. Feelings can be deceptive and misleading.

But in my come-to-Jesus moment last fall, I was…a miserable mess of all kinds of feelings. While I didn’t feel the pressure to put on a shiny-happy-people plastic Christian smile, I did think I could just keep going and plow ahead, believing in the same manner I had been. But I couldn’t. And I wasn’t going to pretend I didn’t feel what I did.

The problems I was facing and continue to face? I still can’t fix them. I had no idea what to do other than to seek more help, which I’m getting. But progress is pretty slow. Barring some mind-blowing supernatural miracle (which I’d more than welcome!), at the moment, I still don’t see a way out of some of the situations I’m in, given certain circumstances. Previously, I was going on the Christian-ese “Just wait, better days are coming. Just have faith.” And yeah, I was reading my Bible daily, going to church, praying hard, confessing sin when the Holy Spirit convicts me, staying devoted and faithful as I can. Doing all the stuff.

But my heart was (and is) horribly sore and tired, and I even told God not long ago, processing some of this grinding sorrow: “STOP jerking me around! Clearly, you could intervene, but you’re not, and I’ve STILL got nothing left.” I said this at the invitation of a new counselor I’m now seeing. As those words exited my mouth, my heart quaked and shivered violently in my chest. It felt like I was giving voice to something real, but it also felt…wrong. Though conflicted, I finally gave myself permission to articulate the innermost stirrings of my depths.

I’m well aware that God’s ways are not my ways, his thoughts are not my thoughts, and his ways are higher, but my nervous system was about to give out. I wanted to keep believing and just say “no” to the grief, thinking that if I allowed myself to grieve too much, it was somehow proof that I was allowing my feelings to govern me and not God, that I was somehow trusting Him less.

It’s such silly thinking when I actually ponder it, but I convinced myself that if I didn’t cry, I could demonstrate to God that I have a stronger faith and that His Word had taken firm root in me. I could suck it up and be strong. If I need therapy, I’ll do the dude thing and pump iron in the gym. (That does help, for the record.)

For why should I be upset more than the usual ups and downs, if I have the Word hidden in my heart? And so, if I refuse to be discouraged and ever get to a place where I’m wailing in a puddle of snot, maybe then I’d finally break through whatever temporal mess I’m in, and life will get even better! In the Kingdom, there’s only one direction: from strength to strength, right? From one degree of glory to the next, no? Maybe if I were anchored in the Word even more, I’d prevail against this funk. Heck, maybe I won’t even have to deal with it at all! Victory in Jesus, right? Gimme some of that!

If you’d have asked me last year, “Do you think your theology is water-tight and perfectly pristine? Do you fully believe everything God says in His Word down to the letter? Do you apply it to every area of your life with exact, 100% accurate precision?” I’d of course have told you no to all three questions. In fact, I don’t think there has ever been a single follower of Jesus in history who has ever done so, even if they can quote the Bible like the back of their hand and skillfully exposit Scripture.

Yet when I consider that the early church didn’t even have a completed Bible? And that for most of Christian history, the average Christian didn’t even possess a copy? I realize that it has only been since the Gutenberg press and with the widespread biblical literacy (which is a good thing) that these quandaries I’m speaking of can exist.

Devout Evangelical Christians read and study their Bibles obsessively. That’s a strength. It’s good to pore over and absorb God’s Word. I don’t know how many times I’ve read it cover to cover, but many times. None of that study was wasted.

And indeed, we live in a time when false teachers have gone out into the world. We are also living through a time when many such wolves (and churches, to their great embarrassment, that have platformed them) are being exposed. Perhaps this was contributing to my distress, but I’ve determined in my heart to remain faithful to God in every way. But therein is more self-imposed pressure from the perfect theology idol.

I sometimes wonder if, in my Western, heavily propositional mindset, I haven’t functionally started believing that, because of the sophistication and bookish knowledge we have in a post-Gutenberg world, I could have it all figured out? That this perfect theological interpretation and application of Scripture exists out there, and that I just have to get there, and I’ll have this well-ordered, good life free from major problems. If I can pack my head and fill my heart with perfect theology and sound doctrine, I’ll have found the keys to the Kingdom. And if I can get there and absorb God’s Word, I can also avoid ever getting to the point where I’m saying things out loud that aren’t biblical, and I can overcome all the crap without winding up in a puddle of snot. Maybe I can be so theologically astute that I can mostly avoid negative emotions and always focus on the positive ones. Or some such sh*t.

All of this…it’s such a deception. It’s a different deception than those who embrace the feelings-as-supreme-truth deception, but a deception nonetheless. In fact, I know this perfect theology idol contributed to my humbling meltdown last fall. All the pressure it put on me sure didn’t help.

Truth is, God sees me and loves me, unsightly snot bubbles and all. I’m leaning on other people in this season while I process. This professional counselor I’ve engaged lately says a few things that sound progressive-liberal (though he’s not one) to me about “holding space,” and it’s not language I’d ever use. But I can’t tell you how liberating it is for him to push me to give voice to things I do feel, to hear him say, “It’s OK to not have hope and hate your life right now. I’ll hold hope for you.”

How does that work, exactly? I can’t say I know. But I’m going with it, even if it’s imperfect theology. Because Lord knows, my theology isn’t perfect, even as I’ll affix what granules of hope germinating in the snot of my life on the One who knew no sin yet was acquainted with grief.

Selah.