I’ve been trying oh so hard to mind my own business lately.

Don’t get your hopes up; it’s not that I’ve lost interest in any of the topics that tend to get me fired up. It’s just that I’ve developed a healthy appreciation for the toll that comes with being perpetually embroiled in controversy, and, at 43 and fresh on the other side of a recent autoimmune disorder diagnosis, I’ve gotta ration that adrenaline a bit more than I’m naturally inclined to do.

Unfortunately, I’m also constitutionally incapable of walking past something I find outrageous without at least considering the possibility of opening my big mouth.

Which brings me to Halloween.

Tristan (my almost 18-year-old) and I took Maverick (my 5-year-old) trick-or-treating in downtown Coeur d’Alene, where the sidewalks were packed with families and costumed children. There are beautiful storefronts, a refreshingly tolerable number of fellow human beings, and a charming sense of community year after year. It’s typically a pretty delightful experience for all involved.

We’d been there for less than five minutes when I noticed the strategically placed “Abolitionists Rising” signs smack dab in the middle of the festivities.

And just like that, my peaceful evening with the boys was in jeopardy.

As a refresher, Abolitionists Rising is essentially the Westboro Baptist of advocacy for the unborn. The organization openly advocates prosecuting women who obtain abortions as murderers, potentially exposing them to the death penalty. And its broader ideological neighborhood includes Christian leaders who have called for repealing the 19th Amendment. I regard its approach as a vindictive, power-hungry liability that’s going to spectacularly backfire at the expense of both women and the unborn if people don’t wise up soon.

It gives me an ulcer.

The next block up, another man stood wearing a shirt that read, “Guns don’t kill people. God does.” In his hand, he held a sign that read, in big gold letters, “Turn or burn!” He stood shouting condemnation into the crowd as families and costumed children walked past. What a charming way to introduce children to the love of Jesus.

I was trying to enjoy an evening with my boys, and here were two rather spectacular reminders of why I’ve been so reluctant to get involved in the local political scene.

I’ve spent a significant portion of my adult life in advocacy. I’ve traveled around the country, spoken at conservative events, participated in policy discussions, and taken public positions that cost me relationships, employment, and no small amount of peace. I’m not unfamiliar with controversy, and I’m certainly not afraid of an argument. But I am tired of the tribalism, and I know myself well enough to anticipate what happens when I wander into a new community of political activists.

Initially, people are delighted to discover that we agree about something important. I’m pro-life! I believe biological sex matters! I believe in religious liberty! Wonderful! Welcome aboard! Then, inevitably, they discover that I’m obnoxiously nuanced. I don’t believe being pro-life requires me to support prosecuting women who’ve had abortions. I don’t believe acknowledging the differences between men and women requires me to embrace male supremacy. I don’t believe defending Christianity requires me to lead with condemnation, and I don’t believe political agreement obligates me to overlook bad character.

At some point, someone decides that my refusal to swallow the entire ideological package makes me an enemy rather than an ally. It’s exhausting, and I’ve developed a fairly reliable instinct for recognizing the signs. It’s often easier to just plug my ears, cover my eyes, and mind my own dang business.

But…..

Tomorrow, Idaho voters will be weighing in on a statewide citizen initiative that would end the state’s abortion ban. As a pro-life woman, I’m obviously opposed to this. But how we communicate about it absolutely matters!



You know how every time Andrew Tate speaks, somewhere a feminist is born? I feel the same way about the abolitionists. Every time they launch another crusade, cameras rolling, hoping to capture the perfect clip of themselves dunking on some unsuspecting liberal, I wonder how many people walk away more hostile to the pro-life cause than they were before. Somewhere along the way, the dignity of the very human lives they claim to defend gets buried beneath the spectacle, and the love of Jesus is nowhere to be found.

These matters are personal to me. I got knocked up out of wedlock and know what it’s like to have to choose. I received material and spiritual support at a Christian pregnancy resource center that ended up employing me as their Communications Director years later. I’ve led small groups at women’s shelters. I co-founded a bipartisan coalition with radical feminists, and we somehow managed not to kill each other. Some of them are even my friends.

All that to say, I’ve spent a lot of time in the trenches, getting to know the actual human beings whose lives are reduced to talking points in these debates. I’ve seen what compassion can accomplish, what condemnation can destroy, and how much common ground can be found with people who disagree with me about almost everything when I’m willing to treat them as human beings instead of ideological opponents. I didn’t arrive at my convictions in a vacuum, and I didn’t develop my objections to these tactics because I’m squeamish about hard truths. I’ve seen enough of real life to know that being right about something doesn’t automatically make you wise in how you handle it.

I knew deep down I had an obligation to start a conversation with the abolitionists. I told Tristan to keep an eye on his little brother for a minute so I could go talk to the people holding the signs, and he groaned, correctly deducing that things were about to get really awkward.

When I approached, there were a handful of young adults holding the signs showing pictures of the developing fetus with encouraging words about valuing life. I tried to start by acknowledging our common ground. I thanked them for being willing to follow conviction and take an unpopular stand. I pointed at Tristan, who stood cringing in the distance, unsure about what crazy fiasco his mom was about to get into now.

I told them that my crisis pregnancy was now one of my greatest blessings. And I told them that I was genuinely concerned that the group they were representing, however well-intended, was going to do irreparable damage to our shared cause.

They all immediately claimed to know nothing about the group. “We just found the signs online,” they claimed. I’m not sure if I believed them, but I played along.

“Oh ok. Well please research them. It’s actually pretty important to understand the groups you represent, no?”

I turned to the beautiful 20-something firecracker in the group- the only female among them. “I think it’s especially important for you as a woman to do the research here.”

She interrupted me, full of the confidence of someone whose ideas had only ever been tested on a debate stage.

“I always cringe when people try to separate me because of my sex. I should tell you I’m an avid anti-feminist.”

She did not pause for breath for the next 15 minutes. Every single time I tried to get a word in edgewise, she talked over me and condescended to tell me what she believed I obviously couldn’t possibly know. Every question felt like bait. She seemed less interested in my answers than in finding an opening she could use to set another trap and pin me to the mat. It was like watching the kids at Maverick’s wrestling practice, except this was a grown woman trying to score a takedown in a conversation that wasn’t supposed to be a competitive sport.

Instead of talking strategies of persuasion, we were standing there with her aggressively demanding that I cede my language, stop using the word “feminism,” and adopt her preferred verbiage of “equality,” but with the caveat that we will never succeed in achieving equality of outcome, as though this were some revolutionary truth nugget that I had never stopped to consider before.

“You’re condescending,” I said, admittedly annoyed at her insistence on trying to educate me on the varying waves of feminism, a topic I already know quite a bit about.

“Nope. You’re just emotional, and you’re resorting to ad hominem, which tells me you don’t actually have an argument. Do you know what ad hominem means?”

The intensity of the certainty was stunning. She made sure to tell me that she was a decorated debater who was exempt from emotionality and who could only function according to logic.

In order to hang with her aggression, I had to intensify my own. It got pretty heated. I know full well the unwritten rule of these types of exchanges: “Whoever stays calmest wins.” But I reject the lie that passion is weakness. And I showed up honestly, even refusing to shake her hand when she offered it alongside another condescending dig.

“You’re just a filthy hypocrite,” she said.

That’s where I found my in.



“You’re going to call me a name like that while lecturing me about emotionalism and ad hominems?” I laughed. “You don’t see the irony in that?”

“I’m not emotional,” she insisted. “I’m just observing reality. Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

She played it like a trump card, evidently pleased with her performance.

I paused and prayed for wisdom. I also pulled out a picture of myself with Ben Shapiro (since she had just quoted him) hoping maybe it would give me a bit of street cred and establish me as something other than the brainless toxic empath she clearly assumed me to be.

“Honey,” I said, and heard how it sounded the second it left my mouth, “You care more about winning a debate than you do about winning hearts, and that’s exactly why I’m trying to have this conversation with you.

Facts may not care about your feelings, but guess what? People vote their feelings, and if you don’t think abortion is exceedingly emotional, then you’re not as logical as you think you are. The logical thing to do if you actually care as much about the unborn as you claim to is to learn to give a damn about these women’s feelings.

You can sit on your high horse trying to dunk on feminism if you want. But guess whose minds need to change about abortion? Feminists. Think you’re gonna get anywhere by telling them they’re all disgusting idiots with inferior capacity for critical thought? It might make good clickbait for an echo chamber, but you’re not moving any needles. Not really.”

Somewhere around this point I watched her demeanor change. She stopped interrupting.

“I happen to agree with you that liberal feminism is a dumpster fire. But when you say, ‘I’m anti-feminist,’ a lot of women hear you say you oppose their grandmother’s right to own a credit card or their mother’s freedom to leave the husband who beat the brakes off them. And when you hold up a sign from ‘Abolitionists Rising,’ you’re amplifying the voices of men who are very loudly, very publicly saying they oppose even first-wave feminism. Did you know that?”

She did not.

“So please research it. And when you say you believe in kind of strict gender roles, you say this as a bright, mouthy, bold young woman with hardwiring for leadership. You realize this, right?”

“Well there are always outliers,” she said.

“You’re an outlier. I’m an outlier. The men you’re representing punish women like us. They actively persecute the bold women on the frontlines of pro-life activism. Do you have any idea how they treat Kristan Hawkins? It’s obscene.”

She started to listen, which allowed us both the three seconds necessary to catch our breaths and reevaluate our objectives. What were we trying to accomplish at the end of this? What would success actually look like?

Truth be told, I recognized some of myself in her. I’ve never been particularly short on confidence, and I know what it’s like to be young, zealous, and absolutely certain that you’ve figured out something the rest of the world is too foolish or cowardly to acknowledge.

But I’m in my forties now, and I’ve lived through enough to know that confidence and wisdom aren’t interchangeable. An argument can be logically tidy while still being disastrously disconnected from the realities of human experience. Just ask the Australians, who once decided that the logical solution to an emu infestation was to declare war on the birds with machine guns. The emus won.

At the end of the day, she wasn’t even an abolitionist. She was just there to stand for life, and we agreed about more than we initially thought. Who knows what the young men behind her actually believed. One thing’s for darn sure; they didn’t walk away from that 30 minute heated discussion believing women are incapable of being fierce or logical.

I learned afterward that the young woman I’d been essentially fighting with was the daughter of an Idaho state senator. I had no idea, but I couldn’t help finding the timing interesting. Here I’d been, doing my best to avoid the local political scene, only to feel that familiar pang of conviction to get involved on this one isolated issue. And almost immediately, I found myself face-to-face with someone connected to the very political world I’d been avoiding.

You guys, I was exhausted. Contrary to popular opinion, I do not enjoy conflict. It completely taxes my adrenal system, and I know full well that I wasn’t exactly the poster child for gracious persuasion myself. I got irritated, raised my voice, and refused a handshake. But by the end, we’d found common ground, and I was glad I’d followed that prompting instead of heading home to sort candy.

And for all my frustration with this young woman, I left genuinely encouraged by her. She’s bright, bold, articulate, and clearly not afraid to hold her own in a room full of men. I’d like to believe she’s part of the next generation of fierce female outliers, women hardwired to lead and fight for what they believe in, who will inevitably discover that some of the men standing shoulder to shoulder with them aren’t nearly as enthusiastic about their contributions as they are about their compliance. I hope it’s a bit easier for her than it has been for me.

I hope she never loses that fire. It took me years, and a lot of lost ground, to learn that winning the argument and winning the person are different projects. I’d love for her to learn it faster than I did.

I’ve spent a lot of time wondering whether my reluctance to engage is evidence of hard-earned wisdom or whether I’ve become so disillusioned with the people fighting these battles that I’ve lost some of my willingness to fight for the things that matter.

I still don’t have that figured out. I don’t regret becoming more protective of my peace, but I also don’t want to become so protective of it that I confuse comfort with obedience. There’s a difference between refusing to participate in the ugliness and refusing to participate at all.

Like I said, I’ve been trying oh so hard to mind my own business lately, and I think that’s been mostly good for me. But part of growing in wisdom is learning to recognize when the obstacle standing in front of me actually is my business, even when it’s inconvenient, uncomfortable, and involves a fiery young woman with a remarkable talent for getting under my skin.

Don’t let it be wasted, Jesus.