I’ve deliberately tried to avoid making Donald Trump the center of my political universe. Not because he isn’t influential (he clearly is), but because I think the sheer amount of attention he commands already grants him an outsized degree of power over our collective conversation. Attention is a form of currency, and Trump has been extraordinarily good at accumulating it.

As I host discussions on my social media pages with a deliberately diverse group of friends, I’ve had to admit something: avoiding him is impossible. No matter the topic (free speech, church hurt, faith, power, gender, democracy, immigration), responses always arrive pre-sorted by people’s relationships with Donald Trump. Even when he isn’t named, he hovers just offstage, shaping reactions.

For my sanity and a bit of levity, I started listing the recurring “types” and their predictable responses, like a field guide to the comment section. I enlisted ChatGPT to help organize and refine the list. What began as a private exercise, a mental note of “here we go again,” became a recognizable set of categories.

Most of us shift between types depending on the day, the issue, or our energy. The patterns are consistent enough to be funny and familiar enough that readers will recognize at least one, possibly with a wince.

As someone with an often misunderstood personality type, I’ve always appreciated frameworks like Myers-Briggs or the Enneagram. They don’t explain everything, but they give me a map I can hand people and say, “Here is roughly the terrain you’re navigating when you talk to me.” Maybe we need something similar for politics—a personality test for people’s relationship to Donald Trump. Imagine the time saved if, instead of hours in Facebook flame wars, people could just say, “I’m a Type 7,” and everyone could nod, adjust expectations, and move on. Would it work? Probably not. But a girl can dream.



So, in the spirit of charitable satire and self-awareness (and with apologies in advance to everyone who is about to feel vaguely seen), here is my unofficial, non-scientific field guide to the various ways people relate to Donald Trump:

1. Loyalists

Trump is not merely a politician but a providential figure, handpicked by God Himself as the savior of western civilization. Criticism of him is treated as betrayal—if not of Trump himself, then of the cause, the country, or God. His excesses are reframed as necessary roughness or spiritual warfare.

Common tells: instant whataboutism, moral scolding disguised as concern, reminders that “no one is perfect,” and exhortations to be more grateful and prayerful. (During election season, I actually had one of these types tell me I was being deceived and used by Satan for voting third party.)

Subtypes include:

Overspiritualizers , who cast him as a modern Cyrus or David

Vindication-minded working-class supporters , who relish his brashness as long-overdue payback against elites

Persecution interpreters, for whom every attack confirms his righteousness

Most insist they’re far more measured than they are.

2. Plug-Your-Nose-and-Pray-for-the-Bests

These voters harbor no illusions about Trump’s character. They see him as impulsive, narcissistic, and exhausting, but still preferable to the alternative. Politics here is tragic, not aspirational.

They voted for courts, borders, energy policy, criminal justice reform, sex-based law, and limits on institutional overreach. They’ve largely gotten what they bargained for, albeit messily, and resent being lumped in with Loyalists. They’re the kind of people who can simultaneously shake their head at a Trump meltdown and quietly celebrate the policy win it produced.

This is likely the largest Trump-supporting bloc.

3. Transactional Nationalists

Support Trump not because they admire him, but because he delivers results they care about and unsettles the right people. Style is irrelevant; leverage is everything.

They are not emotionally invested and would abandon Trump instantly if another candidate offered the same policies with fewer self-inflicted wounds. Unlike Plug-Your-Nose voters, they approach support for Trump as a detached calculation rather than a moral or cultural commitment, experiencing little of the internal tension or emotional investment that weighs on the former group. They’re the type who keep a mental spreadsheet of “what actually got done” and will casually drop numbers mid-argument while everyone else is screaming.

4. Anti-Establishment Accelerationists

These voters believe the system is already beyond repair. Trump isn’t the solution; he’s the accelerant. Chaos is clarifying. Exposure of rot is preferable to managed decline.

They are uninterested in governance, unmoved by decorum, and largely indifferent to Trump’s personal behavior, except insofar as it destabilizes entrenched power. Ann Coulter could be viewed as an example of this type.

5. Low-Information Cultural Voters

Politics is experienced primarily as personality and spectacle. Trump is funny, combative, and visibly hostile to people they dislike. Policy details are secondary.

They aren’t ideological, don’t read think pieces, and are genuinely confused by the emotional intensity of everyone else. They don’t view Trump as bombastic or brash. They view him as just like them. These are the types who can name every meme or viral Trump quote from the past five years but struggle to explain a single policy platform.

6. Never Trump Conservatives

Lifelong conservatives who regard Trump as a fundamental threat to constitutional order, institutional norms, or civic virtue. They prioritize process over outcomes and believe some victories aren’t worth the moral or structural cost.

They are willing to lose elections to preserve guardrails and are often dismissed as sanctimonious, elitist, or accidentally aligned with the left. David French led this particular crusade. Jonah Goldberg is another prominent example. These types are frequently vexed because they can critique Trump in excruciating detail for hours, yet somehow still be accused of “secretly supporting him” at least once a week.

7. Disillusioned Left / Civil-Libertarian Left

Former or lifelong leftists alarmed by authoritarian drift within their own coalition—speech coercion, ideological purges, and institutional capture.

They might have voted Republican under different leadership but find Trump personally intolerable. Frequently accused of being “secret conservatives,” they feel politically orphaned and deeply distrustful of both parties. These folks have a “both sides are corrupt” sigh that can make a room of partisan friends feel morally exhausted in 30 seconds.

8. Apocalyptic Moralists (Trump-as-Hitler Camp)

For this group, Trump represents absolute moral evil. Every action is interpreted through the most hostile lens imaginable. No policy success mitigates; no context redeems.

Opposition is existential, not strategic. Conservative support for Trump is treated as moral or spiritual failure, often accompanied by finger-wagging reminders of how disappointed Jesus must be. Even if they skip the blue hair and septum piercings, you’ll inevitably spot at least one virtue-signaling bumper sticker. Some wonder what their unemployment rate must be, as they somehow have time to show up at every midday protest and Senate hearing.

9. Politically Homeless / Conscientious Objectors

People who could not, in good conscience, endorse either major candidate. Often third-party voters or abstainers, they place personal moral coherence above strategic outcomes.

They accept political irrelevance as the cost of integrity and bristle at accusations that they “helped” outcomes they explicitly refused to own. These types carry the guilt of not participating like a badge of honor and will subtly remind you of it in every discussion.

10. Exhausted Normies

Low-ideology citizens who don’t love Trump, don’t obsessively hate him, and mostly want politics to stop colonizing every conversation.

They are underrepresented online, overrepresented in real life, and quietly alienated by the intensity and moral absolutism on all sides. These types have perfected the art of “nod, smile, and quietly go make coffee” during political debates. Their social media feeds are full of kitten pictures and inspirational quotes.

At the end of the day, this isn’t about scoring points or winning arguments. It’s about noticing patterns, naming them, and giving ourselves a little more grace as we navigate the messy, human reality of politics. We’re all carrying our histories, our fears, and our hopes into these conversations, and sometimes that makes us stubborn, defensive, or downright baffling to one another. Naming these “types” isn’t about boxing anyone in or declaring who is right or wrong, it’s about recognizing that people show up in different ways for reasons that are often complicated and deeply personal. Maybe if we start seeing each other this way, even briefly, we can approach disagreements with curiosity instead of contempt, laughter instead of rage, and a little more patience for the people we care about, even when we don’t see eye to eye.