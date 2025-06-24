Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Ross's avatar
Kathy Ross
4d

Martyna deserved praise and support for coming in to report what happened to her, not a sentence. Instead she met with cruelty and injustice. Horrific story, painful to read, and worse to endure. The judge who sentenced Martyna has a heart of stone and a muddled mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J. Lidtkie's avatar
J. Lidtkie
4d

The justice for female victims hasn't caught up yet, as long as men and those who think they should, hold the power I doubt it ever will.

You can carry bear spray in Canada.

You also (unless laws have changed) can carry a knife that is shorter than the width of your palm, and not a switch blade, so a hunting knife.

I've carried one for decades now. One of the 97%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture