Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Anna McCullough's avatar
Anna McCullough
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What a stunning metaphor! To borrow a term from The 9/11 Commission report, there is a "failure of imagination" that handicaps segments of the Church because they either cannot grasp the nature of the corruption (especially as relating to sexual abuse) or the idea that someone they know/admire/trust is capable of such things is not one they can accept without the very painful unravelling of the stitches. The default human choice is pain avoidance. But that is also the opposite choice from what Christians are commanded to do.

Matthew 16:24 (LEB)

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If anyone wants to come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me."

Sometimes taking up one's cross means incurring the wrath of people within the Church.

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