An old friend from high school is an absolute genius with a pair of knitting needles. She doesn’t know this, but sometimes I secretly stalk her page on Facebook to marvel at her creations; it’s a bit cathartic.

The woman can make the most gorgeous things: Nordic sweaters, sock monkeys, elaborate tapestries, you name it.

A few months ago, she posted a video that has stayed with me ever since. She was nearly finished knitting the sweetest little strawberry sweater for a child when she realized she had made a mistake: one armhole had 50 stitches, the other only 40. To anyone else, the sweater looked perfect. No one would have noticed. But she knew the flaw would compromise the fit and integrity of the piece.

So she did the most painful thing an artist can do: She started pulling the thread. Slowly, carefully, she unraveled hours of beautiful work, row by row, until she reached the exact place where things had gone wrong.

I’ve thought about that moment often since then, and how this seemingly ordinary act was really a rare display of integrity: the willingness to tear apart something beautiful rather than secretly build on a flaw.

There’s plenty of church language around this concept—warnings not to build on faulty foundations, reminders to repent before small compromises harden into structural failures. But in practice, so many of us would rather preserve the appearance of beauty than endure the pain of unraveling what we know is wrong. We keep stitching over mistakes because starting over feels too costly, too humiliating, too wasteful. And yet the longer you ignore the flaw, the more of the final piece is shaped around it.

I’ve been thinking of this, especially in the context of the current crisis revolving around Paul Pressler and the SBC. This isn’t a new story. But it’s having a moment again this week, as it tends to do when the SBC annual meeting draws near, and people remember what’s been quietly stirring behind the scenes.

For those unfamiliar with the controversy, Paul Pressler was one of the chief architects of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Conservative Resurgence, the movement that dragged the SBC back toward biblical authority and theological orthodoxy after years of liberal drift. Pressler helped insist that the church stand firm on Scripture in a cultural moment when so many other churches were abandoning orthodoxy for the spirit of the age, replacing crosses in their buildings with rainbow flags, and preaching Jesus as friend but never as Lord. Paul Pressler’s public stand was for biblical truth.

And yet later in life, he was accused by multiple men of sexual abuse and predatory behavior spanning decades, allegations that culminated in a major lawsuit and eventual settlement. The work he championed was, on paper, righteous. The man himself? An alleged fraud who seems to have turned a legitimate crisis in the church into a launchpad for his own power and prominence rather than for the glory of God.

That’s what makes the whole thing so fraught. The standards themselves were not wrong. Many of the theological convictions Pressler championed were actually right and necessary. But the man most closely associated with defending those standards was simultaneously failing to live by them in his own private life.

What on earth are we supposed to do with this? When we’re smacked upside the head with information that forces us to grapple with the terrifying possibility that someone can be profoundly correct in what they proclaim publicly while being profoundly corrupt in who they are privately? How are we to rightly discern which of the threads in the masterpiece we are tediously crafting need to be pulled?



I’ll admit upfront that I’m an outsider looking in; I was raised hardcore PCA. SBC church politics are complicated, and they’re outside my personal purview. I can’t pretend to understand every institutional nuance or speak to every good-faith disagreement within a denomination of millions. But I’m going by what I can see, and what I can see is damning enough.

What makes the Pressler scandal especially disturbing is the growing evidence that a number of influential people around him knew, or at the very least strongly suspected, that something was deeply wrong for years. Reporting from journalists like Robert Downen (first at the Houston Chronicle and later at Texas Monthly) and commentary from writers like Karen Swallow Prior have highlighted the culture of silence, reputation management, and institutional self-protection that seemed to surround him.

The documented details are bad: Jared Woodfill, Pressler’s own law partner, testified under oath that he’d known since 2004 of an allegation that Pressler had abused a child, and yet continued to send young male assistants to work out of Pressler’s home. Who actually does this???

Leaders at First Baptist Houston investigated claims that same year that Pressler had been nude with a young man from the congregation, quietly reduced his involvement, and then allowed him to transfer his membership to another church years later without any warning to that congregation.

The SBC’s own legal team later admitted they feared that proceeding to discovery would surface substantial evidence that the abuse had been real and ongoing. Survivor advocates and insiders alike have documented how those who raised concerns about abusive leaders in SBC circles were often marginalized and smeared, while powerful men like Pressler and Patterson continued to be platformed and protected, a pattern documented, however imperfectly, by the Independent Guidepost investigation, and one that extends well beyond it. Meanwhile, the victims (some of whom were boys as young as fourteen) were left to absorb the damage alone.



From the outside looking in, it sure does seem like the broader goal of building and amassing power and influence seemed to matter a great deal more to the powers-that-be than actual righteousness did, and for the earnest people who trusted those powers, now even the things that felt certain seem hazy.

Again, I’m not here to declare any kind of certainty about what righteousness would have looked like in the context of Paul Pressler. It’s complicated, but one thing that strikes me as fairly obvious is that choosing to ignore catastrophic sin in your midst in order to keep on building is a form of wickedness. Go back and remove the faulty stitch. Be willing to do the work of maintaining integrity. Invite people to join you in grieving the failure and working together to rebuild on solid ground.

The SBC cracked that door open with its 2022 apology in Anaheim, a genuine step, and one worth acknowledging. But an apology is just a beginning. It’s just words. They need substance and action and follow-through. That means asking who knew what and when, and whether those people still hold power. It means rebuilding bridges to the people who were pushed out for telling the truth. It means treating survivors as people whose trust has not yet been re-earned and fostering the humility to exist in the awkward, painful space between repentance and restoration. It means understanding that accountability is not a box to be checked and then resented when someone asks about it again.

But that’s not what happened. What happened was continued denialism, cover-up, demonization of the whistleblowers, exile of the brave souls with the integrity to require the truth. Those with the audacity to stand and be counted were written off as Marxists, as troublemakers, as apostate progressives with an agenda to destroy God’s faithful.

Many of the loudest voices have been sent into virtual exile from the SBC, cast out as political enemies, or leaving of their own accord when they could no longer stomach the abuse. Names like Russell Moore and Karen Swallow Prior and Christa Brown and Beth Moore. If your very first instinct is to cringe and think, “Progressive traitors” when you encounter their names, then consider the possibility that maybe the character assassinations against the whistleblowers may have actually been pretty effective. Have some of these folks embraced political values that conflict with Scripture? Maybe so. Does it mean they were wrong in their observations or frustration with the SBC’s response to them? Nope. Not at all.

The cost of intentionally continuing to build on a foundation with cracks is that you’re going to have to be willing to throw good people under the bus in order to do so. You’re going to have to continually rationalize your decision and make excuses to silence the people who challenge it. You’re going to have to turn righteous people into enemies, and eventually you run the risk of becoming the monster you abhor.

Paul Pressler is hardly an isolated case. There was also Paige Patterson. And Darrell Gilyard. And Johnny Hunt. And others. When the independent firm Guidepost Solutions was finally brought in to investigate in 2022, their report documented that the SBC Executive Committee had maintained an internal list of accused abusers while publicly claiming no such tracking was possible, a fact that has not been seriously disputed, whatever criticisms one may have of the investigation’s broader methodology.

The DOJ later reviewed these matters and declined to indict, a fact worth noting. But as anyone who has navigated the criminal justice system as a survivor knows, the absence of charges is not the same thing as the absence of sin. Just because I didn’t wear a body cam to my sexual assault as a child hardly means it never happened.

A friend and I got to discussing this this morning, and he lamented, “People think they have only two choices: ‘Join a movement that is trying to do something righteous where there might be some bad apples, and think of the bigger picture’ OR ‘Allow a denomination to collapse into liberalism and apostasy.’ What do you think most earnest, Bible-believing evangelicals are gonna choose?”

I don’t think he’s wrong in his diagnosis. The problem is that it’s certainly not the Holy Spirit that inspires us to believe this false dichotomy. At a certain point, our decision to plug our noses and choose the lesser of two evils has to have limits. There have to be lines that are too far to cross. There has to come a point in our own thinking where we say, “Nope. God, these are the only two options I see in my natural human mind, but you don’t operate according to those limitations. I choose righteousness, and I trust you to work out the details.”

I want to speak directly to those who are sitting in the wreckage of this right now, wondering if any of it was worth it. The temptation, and I understand it completely, is to conclude that because your good faith was exploited by leaders who ultimately cared more about power than righteousness, the cause itself was the con. That every sacrifice you made, every relationship you strained, every unpopular hill you chose to die on was just you being played.

The vast majority of faithful, prayerful people who poured themselves into defending convictions they genuinely believed were worth defending were not brainless pawns. They were not naive idiots being puppeted by masterminds. They were people who loved God and took His word seriously, and that is not nothing. That has never been nothing.

There is nothing new under the sun. Selfish, greedy charlatans have always hidden behind religion to secure personal power, but that hardly makes truth any less important or those who genuinely seek it any less righteous. Rage should be directed at the corrupt, but the baby should not be discarded with the proverbial bath water. As a man I admire used to always say, “Bad ideas, create victims,” which means that abandoning orthodoxy won’t save anyone. The victim count will only increase if you quit because someone betrayed your trust.

This tension was already visible a few years back, when a number of friends enthusiastically reached out to solicit my endorsement of a then-newly circulating statement of faith called “The Statement on Social Justice and the Gospel,” often referred to simply as “The Dallas Statement.” I remember reading it and thinking, “Yes, but.”

It was woefully incomplete.

While the statement drew clear lines in defense of biblical orthodoxy on cultural issues that absolutely matter in the church, I was struck by the realization that every moral evil that believers were being invited to condemn was a monster outside ourselves. The threats, while real, were always external: secularism, critical theory, identity politics, feminism, “wokeness,” cultural Marxism. There seemed to be almost no meaningful introspection about the sin festering within our own camp.

And yet even then, there were already mounting piles of carefully hidden stories suggesting something was deeply rotten inside the house of God itself.

Women had been warning for years about chauvinism, bullying, and abuse. Survivors had been begging to be heard. Minority believers had been trying to explain that racism was not merely an abstract sin from the distant past, but something they had personally experienced within conservative evangelical spaces in the present. Again and again, these concerns were brushed aside as distractions from “the real battle.”

I couldn’t make peace with this because “the real battle” has always been a war over peoples’ souls, and these were real people bleeding in front of them. Jesus never treated wounded people as inconvenient interruptions to theological faithfulness. He confronted false teaching constantly, but He also moved toward the broken with both compassion and urgency. He never seemed remotely interested in preserving the appearance of righteousness while cavalierly sacrificing people underneath it.

Scripture does not merely call believers to identify the sins of Babylon. It repeatedly commands God’s people to examine themselves first. “Judgment begins in the house of God.” The prophets of the Old Testament were not primarily condemned for failing to denounce pagan nations loudly enough. They were condemned because they tolerated corruption, exploitation, hypocrisy, and idolatry among God’s own people while maintaining a public performance of righteousness.

As this year’s SBC Convention approaches, I find myself praying less about resolutions and voting blocs and political maneuvering and more about courage—the courage to tell the truth, the courage to pull the thread. The courage to stop confusing institutional preservation with faithfulness to Christ.

If we are honest, I think we have to admit that every single one of us is tempted to do this in our own lives. We all have stitches we quietly hope no one notices, areas where we know something is off, but unraveling it would be painful, embarrassing, costly. So instead, we rationalize. We minimize. We protect the image of the thing rather than the integrity of it. Families do this. Churches do this. Institutions do this. Nations do this. Individuals do this.



And yes, it is no doubt extremely difficult to simultaneously defend theological orthodoxy and resist liberalism while holding to account corrupt conservatives who claim doctrinal purity but are living impure, double lives. But Christians are called to do both. We MUST do both.

Because the beautiful thing about Christianity is that repentance, painful as it may be, is not the end of the story; it’s the birthplace of God’s restoration. He can do infinitely more with a contrite heart surrendered to His will than He can with a powerful institution operating in its own strength while claiming His name.

And sometimes unraveling is the only way something true and lasting can finally be made.