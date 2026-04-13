Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

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Holly MathNerd's avatar
Holly MathNerd
1h

That's the worst misapplication of "groomer" I've ever seen, and I've seen a lot.

I'm definitely not a fan of the sort of bathing suits described. But if I went to a Florida beach I would expect to see them. The beach is in fact the ONLY acceptable place to wear skimpy bathing suits. If I had teenage boys I was trying to protect from sexualized images, I would not take them to the beach for the same reason that if I were trying to protect an alcoholic friend from relapse, I would not take him to a bar.

I've had to defend my friends publicly, so I don't envy you. It's a tough position. But being morally affronted by something as predictable as the sunrise and that was 100% avoidable seems like the right wing version of going out looking to be offended.

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4 replies by Kaeley Triller Harms and others
Jennifer J Schwirzer's avatar
Jennifer J Schwirzer
1h

Some women: "I can wear whatever I want."

Same women: "Don't bounce your eyes, young man. That's disrespectful."

That's called entrapment.

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