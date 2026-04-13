While many of us watch in horror as women in the Middle East face persecution and literal beatings for the crime of uncovering their hair in public, here in the West the pendulum has swung hard in the opposite direction. And somewhere in that swing, we’ve lost the ability to talk about reasonable expectations for modesty without immediately dismissing them as puritanical hysteria.

Earlier this week, a Twitter friend set the internet on fire when she unleashed her righteous indignation through a series of X posts denouncing the hypersexualization of public spaces. She had taken her teen boys on a spring break beach trip to Florida, only to find herself repeatedly confronted with what she described as an onslaught of nearly nude women, clothed in little more than what amounts to two cocktail napkins strung together with a piece of dental floss.

My friend was vexed by what she saw as a lack of basic social consideration, and she called out what she perceived to be a glaring double standard. She wasn’t entirely wrong.

When a man walks through a public park in nothing but a thong, people don’t debate his right to self-expression. They call security. They move their kids away. They assume something is off, because we instinctively understand that level of exposure, in this context, violates shared norms.

If a man lingered near a playground dressed the way some women dress at public beaches, we wouldn’t be having a philosophical discussion about body positivity. We would be asking why he’s there and whether someone needs to intervene.

If a man posted videos of himself barely clothed in public spaces, drawing attention to his body from strangers, we wouldn’t call it empowering. We’d call it exhibitionism.

But when women engage in behavior that is functionally similar, the script flips entirely:

“How dare you body shame her?”

“Why are you treating women’s bodies like they’re dirty?”

“If you don’t want to see it, why are you looking?”

“Haven’t you been to Europe? They’re just bodies. Chill out.”

These are gaslighty responses to what, until fairly recently, would have been considered reasonable expectations for public behavior and decency.

My friend is doing her level best to raise boys who respect women, who don’t reduce them to sexual objects, and who treat them with dignity. But when she named the tension of trying to do that in an environment saturated with sexualized imagery, she was roundly punished for it, as though her boys were somehow the problem for noticing what was plainly in front of them or for having predictable biological responses.

I didn’t agree with all of my friend’s conclusions, particularly the way she assumed intent or misapplied the term “groomer,” and I shared my strong disagreement publicly, but I do think she stumbled into a broader conversation that’s long overdue.

There is a double standard where female sexuality is concerned, and refusing to name it won’t make it disappear. It will only increase male frustration and widen the relational gap between the sexes. When I shared this discussion on my own page, I was met with the same kind of reactionary hostility that flooded her feed.

Some of that is likely backlash to purity culture, and I’m not without empathy. It wasn’t so long ago that I attended a private school where girls’ hemlines were literally measured and we could be fined for showing our shoulders. I learned, like many of us did, that my body was dangerous to men, that it was my responsibility to manage their thoughts and mitigate their desires.

I sat through the well-intentioned lectures that compared our bodies to treasures that somehow depreciate in value with exposure. I spent much of my twenties untangling that messaging from my psyche so it no longer dictated how I understood modesty or gender dynamics.

So if some of what we’re seeing now is a recoil from that, I understand it. I also understand there’s a physical power dynamic underscoring the conversation. Since men as a class are responsible for upwards of 90% of the world’s sexual crimes, public male sexuality may be held in higher suspicion than female public sexuality. Naked men pose more of a threat.

But I don’t think that justifies abandoning the conversation altogether, or pretending that all expectations around public behavior are inherently oppressive. And I don’t think it’s right to carve out a safe space where obvious double standards are allowed to hide.

It’s also wrong to neglect the dignity of all men because we’re angry at the bad behavior of some. Female discomfort is not the only discomfort that matters, and (especially) those who claim to champion equality ought to be fair and consistent about this.

Generally speaking, the pattern I keep encountering is this: If a man walks around mostly naked, he’s a pervert. If a woman does it, the problem is you and your puritanical pearl-clutching.

I could write pages of content on this topic from a strictly Christian perspective. Pretty much the first thing God did for Adam and Eve when they left Eden was clothe them. In the garden, they were naked, and He declared it good. But sin entered the world, and everything changed. They became aware of their nakedness and ultimately of their vulnerability. Before the fall, they were fully known to God and to one another, with nothing hidden and no need for protection. That transparency was beautiful.

But sin created a barrier, and that barrier created a need for covering that hasn’t lifted and will not lift until Christ returns. God’s response was provision, a quiet act of mercy extended to people who were now too broken to bear full vulnerability with one another.

Whether or not anyone wants to recognize it as an extension of that framework, the same vulnerability still informs how we instinctively navigate this issue today. And I realize that the moment I bring a Christian lens into the conversation, it becomes easy to dismiss everything I’m saying as puritanical by default.

But the truth is, you don’t need lofty theology to make a coherent case for reasonable modesty expectations. There’s a deeply practical, common-sense argument to be made here, one that has nothing to do with shame and everything to do with how we function in community.

Public space is, by definition, shared space. And shared space always comes with some level of mutual restraint. We all intuitively understand this in other areas of life. I don’t crack open a can of sardines on public transport. That would be rude. I don’t blast Five Finger Death Punch at full volume in a park where small children are playing. Why? Because the universe does not revolve around me, and I recognize that my preferences don’t override everyone else’s experience of a communal environment.

That same principle applies here.

When we pretend that hypersexualized public presentation exists in a vacuum, that it affects no one but the person choosing it, we’re ignoring the reality that other people are involuntary participants in that environment. Consent does not magically disappear just because men have more physical power. Boundaries don’t become optional just because the person crossing them is a woman.

Your choice to wear essentially nothing in a public setting is not just a personal expression; it’s also a decision that imposes that expression on everyone around you, including people who did not choose it, do not want it, and, in some cases, are actively harmed by it.

That matters.

It matters for parents trying to raise their kids with a coherent framework around sexuality. It matters for people from different cultural or religious backgrounds who hold to different standards of modesty. And it especially matters for survivors of sexual trauma, for whom unexpected exposure to near-nudity in public spaces can be genuinely destabilizing.

We are not disembodied beings floating through neutral environments. We are embodied people navigating a world full of context, history, and vulnerability, and social intelligence requires us to take that into account.

Context is everything. The context of American culture is pornsickness. It colors absolutely everything. We must navigate the world as it actually exists, not as we wish it would be. If I know that an estimated 78% of the men on a beach have porn addictions, then I don’t have the luxury of saying, “What’s the big deal? It’s just a body.”

Because in a pornsick culture, it is never just a body. The context has already been poisoned. The male gaze has already been trained, distorted, and weaponized by an industry that has rewired how millions of men perceive the female form. That is the world we are actually living in, and wishing it were otherwise does not change the reality that women navigate every day.

This is not an argument for burkas. It is not an argument that women are responsible for men’s sins. It is simply an acknowledgment that we make decisions inside a cultural moment, and that cultural moment is saturated with sexual dysfunction on a scale that would have been unimaginable a generation ago. Ignoring that context in the name of liberation is not brave; it is naive. The people who pay the price for that naivety are rarely the ones making the argument.

A nude beach is one thing. Everyone present has, in some sense, opted in. The expectations are clear, and participation is voluntary. But a public beach, a grocery store, a family resort? These are not opt-in environments for sexualized exposure. They are mixed-use spaces, occupied by people with wildly different expectations, boundaries, and life experiences.

Do we care about other people, or not?

Because right now, the dominant response to any discomfort is to pathologize the person feeling it. If you object, you’re insecure. If you notice, you’re the problem. If you draw a boundary, you’re regressive, a pearl-clutcher, a prude, a misogynist even.

Call me all the names you wish to call me; it does not negate the point I’m trying to make here.

There is a difference between rejecting shame-based control and rejecting all forms of restraint. There is a difference between honoring bodily autonomy and pretending that our choices don’t have communal impact. And there is certainly a difference between advocating for dignity and demanding that everyone else silently absorb whatever we choose to put on display.

We don’t need to swing back to measuring hemlines or assigning moral value to skin, but we also don’t need to pretend that the complete absence of modesty norms is neutral, harmless, or enlightened. Because I promise you it isn’t.

It’s just another kind of imbalance, one that requires the burden of adjustment to fall on everyone except the person creating the disruption.