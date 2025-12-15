When Charlie Kirk died, I was horrified, not just by the violence itself, but by the response. Otherwise reasonable people cheered. Sanctimonious tweets declared he “deserved it.” Some even reenacted the killing for sport.

It turned my stomach. It still does.

What continues to trouble me is how many friends and family members think it’s acceptable, even virtuous, to take potshots at a grieving widow. That isn’t courage. It isn’t justice. It’s moral rot. Grow up. Recover your humanity. If you can mock the slaughter of a human being or the pain that follows, the problem isn’t politics, it’s you.

Now we have a sitting President modeling the same grotesque disregard for human life. Yesterday, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered in their Los Angeles home. Instead of offering condolences, President Trump victim-blamed, suggesting that Reiner’s criticism of him somehow “drove people crazy.” It was Reiner’s Trump derangement syndrome that did him in.

As a friend astutely noted, “A manager at Subway is held to a higher standard of leadership than this president. If anyone else used their business account to make a tragedy all about them like this, they’d be fired.” Leadership matters, and what we excuse at the top metastasizes.

I don’t care whether you liked Charlie Kirk’s politics. I care even less whether you liked Rob Reiner’s. When human beings are slaughtered in cold blood, that alone should break us, make us grieve, and make us cry out “Maranatha, Lord.” If it doesn’t, something has gone terribly wrong.

Our culture is increasingly desensitized to violence. A woman can be stabbed in broad daylight on public transportation, and almost no one intervenes. Some freeze, some look away, some quietly record, and many later justify their inaction, citing fear of retaliation or legal risk, as in the Daniel Penny case. Increasingly, we are trained to protect ourselves at all costs, letting evil unfold if it isn’t aimed at us.

This is not just a legal or political problem, it is spiritual. A society that cannot be moved by a bleeding woman, or by murder, has forgotten how to see. A society that celebrates death, even selectively, has crossed a dangerous threshold.

Predictably, we want to outsource responsibility. Leftists blame Republican gun culture and glorification of force. Republicans point to abortion, assisted suicide, or policies they say enable violent crime, arguing that when we normalize dismissing life at any stage, respect for human life erodes. Both conversations are important, but they rarely lead to understanding. They are so fraught with emotion, fear, and shame that people arrive to indict, not to reflect. And nothing changes.

Desensitization to death does not belong to one ideology, it is a cultural sickness. If we only critique how they are numb to death, we never confront how we are.

Another dangerous idea has taken hold is the notion that saying things we dislike is itself “violence,” creating a climate where real violence can flourish. If speech is treated as harm, then silencing becomes moral heroism. If someone is killed, we are asked to consider them “partly responsible” simply for speaking.

George Orwell warned us long before social media made this fashionable, “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” When a culture loses the ability to tolerate unwelcome speech, it becomes brittle, authoritarian, and prone to real brutality.

Charlie Kirk engaged with opposing views. To pretend that is morally equivalent to the rabid antisemitism behind mass shootings is absurd. Disagreement is not dehumanization. Argument is not incitement. Refusing to affirm someone’s worldview is not a call for their eradication.

Once “harm” can mean anything, it can justify everything. If speech is violence, then violence becomes self-defense. If disagreement is hatred, then silencing dissent becomes righteousness. This is how murder becomes “understandable,” bloodshed becomes “contextual,” and grief is replaced with smug explanations for why the dead “had it coming.”

Actual hatred, the kind that fuels lynchings, pogroms, and mass shootings, is not subtle. It announces itself plainly. Conflating that with unpopular opinions cheapens evil and excuses our own.

History warns us too. Ancient Sparta normalized violence to the point that human life was cheap and expendable. Infanticide was routine. Compassion was weakness. That society functioned efficiently and brutally, until it didn’t. Their militarism and social rigidity, which treated life as expendable, ultimately made the system unsustainable, leaving Sparta unable to adapt and survive in the long run.

Desensitization to death does not merely lead to cruelty, it demands even more blood. Violence seldom stays contained to “the bad people,” the appetite grows. So does the delusion. Whether it’s a bunch of maladjusted Antifa members showing up at protests with Molotov cocktails or a bunch of wanna-be revolutionaries organizing militias as they salivate over the prospect of leading the next civil war, the ability of an individual to convince himself that he was handpicked by the Almighty to kill God’s alleged enemies is a dangerous lie straight from the pit. It’s pride dressed up as prophecy, self-righteousness masquerading as divine justice. And it always ends in more graves, never in abundant life.

I’m not naive. War is sometimes necessary: evil doesn’t negotiate, and there are seasons when good people have to stand up and stop monsters who won’t stop themselves. History is full of just wars, righteous defenses, moments where force thwarts greater horror. But here’s the line we can’t cross: it should never thrill us. Never titillate. Never give us that rush, that dark satisfaction, like we’re watching some twisted spectacle for entertainment. When violence starts feeling good, when the idea of bloodshed gets our adrenaline pumping in anticipation, we’re in really shady territory and in need of a serious gut check.

For Christians, this carries even heavier weight. Scripture does not give us permission to delight in death, not when justice is served, not when evil is restrained, not when the world feels safer because a dangerous man can no longer harm anyone.

Yes, we can be grateful when someone who commits violence is stopped. We can acknowledge the relief when terror ends. But gratitude is not glee. Relief is not celebration. There should always be sobriety here. Every death carries eternal significance. Scripture says God does not delight in the death of the wicked, but desires that they turn and live. Judgment is not entertainment. The loss of a human soul is not fodder for jokes, memes, or victory laps. When Christians cheer death, we are not bearing witness to Christ, we are conforming to the age.

We worship a God who entered into violence rather than inflicting it, who absorbed evil rather than applauding it, who wept over cities that rejected Him even as they plotted His death.

Celebrating death reshapes us in the worst ways. Over time, it hollows out our mercy, dulls our courage, and kills our instinct to intervene. It leaves us frozen on the platform while a woman bleeds out, scrolling past horror with a shrug, saving our outrage only for victims we personally like.

Christianity was never designed to blend into a death-drunk culture. We’re called to grieve when the world mocks, to tremble when it cheers, to hold onto eternity’s weight while everyone else treats bloodshed like content. We don’t have to agree with the dead to mourn them. We don’t have to excuse evil to refuse to celebrate it. And we certainly don’t get to call ourselves humane (let alone Christian ) if we’ve lost the capacity to be shattered by the taking of a human life.

There is hope in refusing to cheer death, in mourning with the grieving, and in insisting that our words, our actions, and our leaders reflect the dignity every human life deserves.

