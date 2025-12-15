Honest To Goodness

Honest To Goodness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser's avatar
Lydia Grace Kaiser
13h

Absolutely spot on. One of the misleading tactics I talk about in my book is how the qualifications of a church leader is mistranlated to "keeps his children in submission" instead of "manages the home with dignity." The passage is talking about how the parent earns respect by dignified leadership in the home, not, how well can he make people obey him? We are missing DIGNITY in this society, everywhere. That's why so many people can't carry on a civil conversation, find common ground, and find solutions. In Genesis, God was GRIEVED at the conduct of mankind. He did not enjoy seeing the wicked die in the great flood, and he was probably far too patient, waiting too long, but it needed to be done because they were horribly mistreating each other. Every inclination of their hearts were only evil continually. Absolutely horrific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brett Thomasson's avatar
Brett Thomasson
9h

I will let this one word stand in for the literal dozens I would say in person: Amen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kaeley Triller Harms · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture