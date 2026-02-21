Full disclosure: I’m tired of writing about abortion abolitionists. It’s not because the topic doesn’t matter. (It matters enormously.) It’s because this isn’t where I want to live. There are things I’d rather be writing about, conversations I’d rather be having, and ground I’d rather be covering. If you’ve noticed a pattern in my recent posts, you’re not imagining it; I’ve spent more time here than I planned.

But I do feel a sense of obligation and personal calling to roll up my sleeves and weigh in on this mess, especially as I watch people I know and care about (people who are pro-life, who love God, who are trying to think clearly) get tangled up in abolitionist rhetoric and not quite know how to respond to it.

The arguments come neatly wrapped in Bible verses. They’re framed as the only faithful position, the only serious one, the only one that truly honors the unborn. And there is a real shortage of resources that engage with these arguments directly, firmly, and critically. We can’t afford to create a situation where the only people pushing back against the manipulation of abolitionist rhetoric are the members of the abortion lobby. That would only bolster their position. We need thoughtful, measured, life-affirming rebuttals to some of these cognitive distortions.

This morning, I was subjected to a masterclass in manipulative argumentation. I was highly amused when my 15-year-old daughter read through a few of the comments on my Facebook page (without the assistance of my commentary) and remarked, “Oh my word. Some of these guys are just like (insert the name of an abusive narcissist we both know.)” Within 30 seconds, she had discerned that the rhetorical traps they were setting, the “If you disagree with my strategy, you don’t actually care about the unborn” types of statements were completely laced with spiritual abuse and control. She rejected them outright. I was proud of her. But I know it’s not that obvious to those who haven’t experienced this type of coercive control.

So a few of us need to start building the catalog of resistance. This is one installment.

What follows is a breakdown of some of the most common arguments you’ll encounter from those who insist that women who procure abortions must be criminally prosecuted and why I believe those arguments, however sincerely held, don’t hold up to scrutiny or actually advance a life-affirming ethic in the big picture:

“If you don’t support equal legal protection for the unborn, you don’t really believe the unborn are people.”

This is the flagship argument, and it sounds airtight: if the unborn are people, if you actually believe this in your heart rather than just saying it with your lips, then killing them is murder, and hiring someone to kill them makes you liable just like hiring a hitman would. To treat the woman any differently is to quietly admit you don’t really believe what you claim to believe.

Uncomfortable, right? No one wants to be a hypocrite. The problem with this argument is that it conflates two things: the state’s obligation to protect life equally, and the state’s obligation to prosecute equally regardless of culpability. Criminal law has never worked the second way, and for good reason. A mother who kills her child during a severe psychotic episode is not prosecuted the same as a premeditated murderer, even though the victim is equally dead. Intent, knowledge, and circumstances have always been morally and legally relevant. Acknowledging that doesn’t mean you’re soft on murder. It means you understand how justice actually works.

This historical pro-life position has always (rightly held) that the primary targets of abortion laws should be the abortionists and institutions that get rich off the blood of children. I’ve heard some try to counter this with gotcha attempts that say, “Well most abortions are done with a pill now, which makes the mother the abortionist.” It’s still faulty logic. In these cases, the person prescribing the pills is the abortionist.



The pro-life position is a considered moral judgment that women in these situations, particularly in a culture that has spent decades telling them the unborn are not people, are not the same as calculating perpetrators. This isn’t infantilizing to women. It’s not short-circuiting their repentance. It’s just fairly contending with the complicated context that would absolutely matter in any other legal situation. This nuanced reality deserves much more respect than abolitionists tend to give it.

“What about the women online celebrating their abortions? They clearly knew exactly what they were doing.”

We’ve all seen the posts on X from women who say things like “Shout your abortion” or “I’m glad I killed my baby.” Gleeful, defiant, unapologetic. Abolitionists point to these women as proof that the “she didn’t know” argument collapses. And some post-abortive women within the abolition movement say the same thing about their own experience: I knew it was wrong. Don’t tell me I didn’t know.

This deserves a serious response, not a dismissive one, because the examples are real.

But basic human psychology tells us that performative bravado in the face of anticipated attack is one of the most well-documented defense mechanisms in existence. When people expect to be shamed, condemned, or prosecuted, a significant number of them will sprint in the opposite direction toward exaggerated defiance as a way of getting ahead of the pain. It’s not unique to abortion. We see it everywhere: the person who jokes loudly about their drinking, the teenager who dares you to punish them before you can. The posture that says, “I don’t care” precisely because they care enormously and don’t know how to survive caring.

Ask yourself something simple: if you handed that same woman a physical, breathing infant, her own child, placed in her arms, how many of them would look you in the eye and say, “Go ahead and butcher it. I don’t care”? The answer is nearly zero. And that gap between what people perform online and what they would actually do, feel, or endure is telling you something important about the nature of the performance.

The women who have spent their careers in abortion recovery ministry could tell you things that would keep you up at night. They talk about the phone calls that come in the middle of the night, women who have just passed what they were told was a clump of cells, and who are now staring at something in a toilet that has fingers. That looks like a baby. That is a baby. The horror in those calls is not the horror of someone who always knew and didn’t care. It’s the horror of someone whose protective mythology has just collapsed all at once, without warning, without anyone there to hold them.

This is what happens when a culture lies to people about what they’re doing. The lies work until they don’t. And when they stop working, the crash is catastrophic.

The post-abortive women who say, “I knew,” I believe them, and I honor their honesty. But their experience doesn’t define everyone else’s any more than the experience of someone who commits a crime in full knowledge defines the culpability of someone who was deceived into participating in one. The legal and moral question isn’t whether some women knew. It’s what the law should do with the full range of moral situations that actually exist.

So when an abolitionist points to the defiant women online as evidence of culpability, they are allowing the loudest, most performatively-defended voices set the terms for how they understand (and punish) a population of millions.

“Biblical justice demands a life for a life. You can’t claim to follow Scripture and exempt women from the full penalty.”

Abolitionists often cite Genesis 9:6: “Whoever sheds human blood, by humans shall their blood be shed.” They argue that since the unborn are image-bearers (and they are), women who get abortions must face the same criminal charges as anyone who kills a person, typically incarceration as murderers. Anything less, they say, puts cultural feelings over God’s Word.

That sounds strong, but it’s a selective reading. The Bible does not demand rigid, uniform punishment every time. God takes the act and the heart seriously, yet He often withholds severe punishment where strict logic would require it.

Cain commits premeditated murder. God confronts him but does not imprison or execute him. He marks and protects Cain instead. That is divine justice.



David engineers Uriah’s death to hide his adultery. The penalty should be death, Nathan says. Yet God forgives: “You shall not die.” Consequences follow, but no prison or execution.



Moses deliberately kills an Egyptian. No trial, no prison. He becomes God’s chosen deliverer.

This is not about ignoring sin. It is about a God who judges with perfect insight into intent, knowledge, deception, pressure, culture, and the heart, things no human court can fully see. He reserves ultimate judgment for Himself.

Abolitionists assume the harshest legal penalty is always the most biblical. Scripture shows otherwise. God’s justice is deeper and more personal than any uniform code that incarcerates without seeing the full picture. Demanding the state lock up every woman who aborts while ignoring what she knew, what lies she was told, and the unique road she faced is not more faithful to the Bible. It may be less. Human law rightly weighs circumstances because we cannot see hearts like God does.

“Incrementalism is complicity.”

This is the purity argument, and it’s probably the most emotionally potent one. Any law that stops short of full criminalization is framed as a moral compromise, proof that you’re not really as committed to the defense of the unborn as the abolitionists are.



Don’t let this emotional blackmail work! Passing achievable legislation that saves the majority of unborn lives is not a concession that the remaining lives don’t count. It’s a recognition that a law that cannot pass, cannot be enforced, or actively generates backlash that delays further progress is not a victory for anyone. Wherever abolitionist legislation has been proposed, it has failed. In some cases it has set the broader pro-life cause back. The position that only full abolition is acceptable, regardless of what that position produces in practice, mistakes symbolic purity for actual protection of life. If your choice is between actually enacting a law that saves 80% of the unborn or failing to pass a law that saves 100%, which one is more reasonable to choose? To me, this isn’t a difficult choice.

“Without criminal liability for women, abusive partners who coerce them can’t be charged.”

This argument tries to reframe the criminalization question as a matter of protecting women from abuse, which is a clever (and pretty ballsy) move considering the number of overt chauvinists hiding behind it. The logic goes like this: “If the woman herself isn’t criminally liable, then a man who coerces her into taking the abortion pill has committed no prosecutable offense because she’s the only one who took the pill.”

This is simply not true. A man who forces or coerces a woman into taking any substance against her will has committed assault. He doesn’t need an abortion-specific statute to be charged; existing law already covers him. His liability is for what he did to her, not for what she subsequently did, and her non-criminalization creates no loophole whatsoever.

In fact, the logic here runs exactly backward. Criminalizing the woman gives coercive partners more leverage, not less. Now he can threaten to report her. Now she has more reason to stay silent, to stay put, to protect herself by protecting him. If you’re genuinely concerned about women being coerced into abortions, prosecuting the women is one of the worst policy responses imaginable. What’s highly interesting to me is that you almost never see the men using this stupid argument spending even a fraction of the energy on legislation specifically targeting the boyfriends and husbands in abortion situations. I can’t imagine why that might be.

"Not prosecuting women is infantilizing. It treats them as incapable of moral agency — and it short-circuits their repentance."

This one is tricky because it comes from two directions at once: a feminist instinct that women deserve to be held to the same standard as anyone else, and a theological instinct that genuine accountability is necessary for genuine repentance. Both concerns are real. Neither one leads where abolitionists think it does.



As it relates to agency, there’s a huge difference between saying a woman has no moral agency and saying the law (which has always adjusted punishment based on what she actually knew, her intent, and the real circumstances) should do the same here. We don’t strip someone of agency just because we acknowledge they were lied to, pressured, or fed decades of cultural nonsense about what abortion really is. We recognize those things change the moral picture. That’s honesty, not condescension. It’s how justice has worked forever, and it’s how God Himself weighs the heart instead of slapping on a one-size-fits-all penalty on all sins.



In terms of repentance, the women who’ve truly faced what they did, grieved deeply, and found real healing didn’t get there because the state put them on trial. They got there because someone spoke the plain truth to them, sat with them in the pain, and showed them hope on the other side. Prosecution might hand down a sentence. It doesn’t force the kind of honest heart-change that real repentance needs. In fact, the fear of jail often does the opposite: it makes women defensive, in denial, and even more locked into their justifications. They build thicker walls instead of opening up. If what we really want is repentance and healing, the tools that work are truth spoken in love and people who walk alongside them, not people who shout “murderer” at them while demanding a pound of flesh.

That’s all I’ve got in the tank for now. I’ll likely return to write part 2 of this at a later date. In the meantime, I invite all believers to pray for discernment, wisdom, and a godly balance of mercy, justice, and truth to cover this entire debate. It’s a spiritual landmine, to say the least…